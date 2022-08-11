Read full article on original website
Serena Williams Covers 'Vogue' with Daughter Olympia as She Reveals Plans for a Second Baby
Serena Williams is shifting her focus from Grand Slams to growing a family. The tennis legend, 40, opened up in a first-person essay for Vogue about her decision to begin an "evolution" away from tennis and her hopes of adding another little one to her family of three. The mom...
SkySports
Emma Raducanu: British No 1 relishing Serena Williams showdown at Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati
Emma Raducanu has described the chance to play Serena Williams before the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion retires as a "great gift". Raducanu faces Williams in the first round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, which is likely to be the American's final tournament before the US Open, where the British No 1 is the defending champion.
Rafael Nadal pays tribute to Serena Williams on return to court
Rafael Nadal has expressed his gratitude towards Serena Williams for the inspiration and influence the American has provided throughout her years within tennis. “Plenty of memories,” Nadal said, smiling, before Williams’s imminent retirement from the game. “She is one of the greatest sports [people] of all time. I feel lucky to share a tour for a long period of time with her.
‘It’s a gift to play the best on her way out from the sport,’ says Raducanu
As Emma Raducanu fielded questions before her debut at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, a wry smile slowly spread across her face and she jokingly held her head in her hands. It is a familiar sight in her press conferences these days as the same question, phrased differently and often by local journalists, has followed her on every stop of the tour: are you feeling the pressure?
Look: Danica Patrick Original Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
Danica Patrick has quite the resume. Both on and off the track, Patrick has become a star. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver broke barriers throughout her career and has accomplished a lot since retiring. The successful business woman has ventured into several different areas, including the modeling world. In...
Essence
Gymnast Gabby Douglas Is Taking A Break From Social Media: 'I Want To Feel Light And Happy Again'
Following a heartfelt post about her life in the public eye, Douglas let fans know she’s stepping back from her social accounts to focus on healing. Olympic gold medalist and beloved gymnast Gabby Douglas has announced that she’ll be taking a step back from social media to focus on her mental health and personal development.
purewow.com
Simone Biles Shares Loving Birthday Tribute and Anniversary Post with Fiancé Jonathan Owens on Instagram
Simone Biles doesn't need an excuse to post a romantic photo with her fiancé, Jonathan Owens. The 25-year-old gymnast loves to share snaps of herself and her beau on Instagram, whether the two of them are embarking on an beachy vacation or merely matching their outfits. However, Owens just celebrated his 27th birthday, so of course, Biles didn't miss the opportunity to celebrate the special occasion.
ESPN
Serena Williams set for Cincinnati opener against Emma Raducanu in next match of farewell tour
MASON, Ohio -- Serena Williams plays Monday night at the Western & Southern Open in what is expected to be one of her final matches. It's a big deal, even for a U.S. Open tuneup accustomed to hosting the world's best players. "Serena Williams is a global icon whose impact...
Tristan Thompson Shows Off Son Prince's Basketball Skills During a "Training Day"
Watch: Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Welcome Baby No. 2. On Aug. 13, NBA star Tristan Thompson, who recently became a father of four, shared on his Instagram images of his eldest son Prince Thompson, 5, showcasing his own basketball skills during a "training day." In a video, the child,...
NBA・
Look: Sports World Reacts To Aly Raisman's Throwback Photo
It's officially been 10 years since the 2012 Summer Olympics. The 2012 Summer Olympics featured some legendary performances, highlighted by the United States women's gymnastics team. U.S. gymnastics legend Aly Raisman posted a cool throwback photo on social media. "I know I am a little late but…Can’t believe it’s been...
