Faribault, MN

Faribault council approves electric vehicle charging stations

By By KRISTINE GOODRICH
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4146My_0hDugeZd00

A dozen electric vehicle charging stations are coming to Faribault.

The Faribault City Council Wednesday approved an agreement with Carbon Solutions Group, which will install chargers at six locations and pay the city a fee to use city parking spaces.

The chargers will be available for the public and city employees to use for a fee. Each station can charge two vehicles at a time.

The agreement allows the company to install the stations in city parking lots for at least 10 years. The company will own and maintain the stations, pay for the electricity and collect all revenues.

Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen told the council the agreement provides the city with a no-risk opportunity to “position the city to be electric vehicle friendly, both for employees and the public in general.”

Carbon Solutions Group will pay the city nearly $5,000 annually to essentially rent the use of 24 existing parking spaces. The city also could earn a little more money if the stations are heavily utilized.

“If the charging stations take off, and there’s a lot of usage, then the city will get a bonus,” Kuennen said. The stations will be located at the Community Center, North Alexander Park, Heritage Park, City Hall, the fire station and the public works facility.

One location has been removed since the idea was first proposed in May. Some council members objected to the company’s request to install one in the police station parking lot, since there is no public access to the lot.

Councilors still had some concerns over the locations on Wednesday.

“I love the concept of this project. I just question a couple of the locations,” Councilor Royal Ross said.

Ross worried the stations proposed to be located very near the fire station building could impede fire vehicles. Councilor Tom Spooner said he’d like to see the chargers moved further away from buildings at multiple sites.

GreenCorps intern Sarah Shapiro, who has been spearheading the project, said the exact location of the chargers within the designated lots are still negotiable.

Ross also questioned the value of a charging station at the public works facility, because it is isolated on the west edge of town. Kuennen said the station might be used by public works employees and there is no loss to the city if it is not utilized.

Mayor Kevin Voracek said, at the very least, the stations would be available to serve city employees and will mean the city won’t be asked by employees to install chargers at city expense when electric vehicles become more popular.

“I find this as one step forward, and we’re actually ahead of the game,” he said.

OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charging Station#Station Building#Carbon Solutions Group#North Alexander
KARE 11

1 dead, 1 injured in multi-motorcycle crash in Wisconsin

ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Polk County, Wisconsin officials say a 69-year-old man has died after being involved in a multi-motorcycle crash Aug. 8. The sheriff's office said in a release Monday that a group of five motorcycles was traveling north on Highway 87 just before 2:30 p.m. when they came to an intersection at River Road North in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. Officials say as the lead motorcyclist slowed to turn onto River Road, the others, unfamiliar with the approaching turn, collided with one another.
POLK COUNTY, WI
Southern Minnesota News

Girl missing a Rush River County Park found safe

A girl reported missing at Rush River County Park Friday night was found safe. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a missing juvenile female around 10:46 p.m. The girl was located about one and a half hours later. She has small scratches on her legs, but no other injuries.
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
KIMT

1 dead, another in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Olmsted Co.

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - One person was killed and another is in critical condition following a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Olmsted County. The sheriff’s office said Kurtis Zomok, 33, of Kellogg, died in the crash and Cassandra Carter, 37, of Millville, suffered burns and was taken to St. Paul.
KEYC

Mankato man pleads guilty to 3rd-degree murder charge

The Cougars aim to build on last year’s six win season. It’s almost time for students at Mankato Area Public Schools to return to the classroom, and as back-to-school shoppers prepare for the new year. Janesville community rallies around Bense family. Updated: 3 hours ago. The town of...
MANKATO, MN
Faribault Daily News

Faribault Daily News

Rice County, MN
Faribault Daily News has been serving Rice County since 1914 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/.

