Faribault council approves electric vehicle charging stations

A dozen electric vehicle charging stations are coming to Faribault.

The Faribault City Council Wednesday approved an agreement with Carbon Solutions Group, which will install chargers at six locations and pay the city a fee to use city parking spaces.

The chargers will be available for the public and city employees to use for a fee. Each station can charge two vehicles at a time.

The agreement allows the company to install the stations in city parking lots for at least 10 years. The company will own and maintain the stations, pay for the electricity and collect all revenues.

Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen told the council the agreement provides the city with a no-risk opportunity to “position the city to be electric vehicle friendly, both for employees and the public in general.”

Carbon Solutions Group will pay the city nearly $5,000 annually to essentially rent the use of 24 existing parking spaces. The city also could earn a little more money if the stations are heavily utilized.

“If the charging stations take off, and there’s a lot of usage, then the city will get a bonus,” Kuennen said. The stations will be located at the Community Center, North Alexander Park, Heritage Park, City Hall, the fire station and the public works facility.

One location has been removed since the idea was first proposed in May. Some council members objected to the company’s request to install one in the police station parking lot, since there is no public access to the lot.

Councilors still had some concerns over the locations on Wednesday.

“I love the concept of this project. I just question a couple of the locations,” Councilor Royal Ross said.

Ross worried the stations proposed to be located very near the fire station building could impede fire vehicles. Councilor Tom Spooner said he’d like to see the chargers moved further away from buildings at multiple sites.

GreenCorps intern Sarah Shapiro, who has been spearheading the project, said the exact location of the chargers within the designated lots are still negotiable.

Ross also questioned the value of a charging station at the public works facility, because it is isolated on the west edge of town. Kuennen said the station might be used by public works employees and there is no loss to the city if it is not utilized.

Mayor Kevin Voracek said, at the very least, the stations would be available to serve city employees and will mean the city won’t be asked by employees to install chargers at city expense when electric vehicles become more popular.

“I find this as one step forward, and we’re actually ahead of the game,” he said.