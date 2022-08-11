Read full article on original website
CANFIELD BOYS SOCCER COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH MIKE BAILEY
CANFIELD OH- It seems like everywhere that Mike Bailey goes in coaching career has found tremendous success. He’s broken program records, he’s taken a team to the state tournament, and now he looks to another challenge. Bailey takes over in his first year of coaching at Canfield for the boys program. Canfield has had plenty of success as a program in the last decade, only 1 out of the last 11 seasons has not ended in a winning record. It would appear that Mike Bailey is poised for even more success.
CARDINAL MOONEY BOYS SOCCER COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH MATT BRITTON
YOUNGSTOWN OH- Every season, no matter what the regular season record ends up being for Cardinal Mooney boys soccer, they are a threat to make a deep tournament run. They proved that last year when they took an 8-5-6 record into the tournament, yet still took the eventual state runner up Crestview to overtime in a 3-2 loss. Head coach Matt Britton hopes he can instill a hungry attitude into his players once again to try and get back to Columbus. They’re schedule will definitely expose them to the proper competition level.
WEST BRANCH GIRLS SOCCER COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH CHERYL FICCO
BELOIT OH- West Branch girls soccer is the definition of sustained success. As head coach Cheryl Ficco enters her sixth season at the lead of the program, they stare at a possible ninth consecutive EBC championship. She’s won 6 in a row as head coach, and looks to take a more experienced group into 2022 to make the streak continue. West Branch has a ton of returning talent that will be a year older, and hopefully that can be a difference maker come tournament time.
WARRIORS REMAIN PERFECT AGAINST UNITED
BELOIT OH- The Warrior Tennis team moved to 4-0 on the season with a 5-0 victory over United Local (1-2) Monday afternoon. Senior Ally Zion (6-3, 6-2), along with juniors LilyAnn Bonar (7-5, 6-2) and Autumn Johnston (6-1, 6-0) each won singles matches for West Branch. #1 doubles pair Kate...
MINERAL RIDGE STAYS UNDEFEATED
LAKE MILTON OH- Mineral Ridge secured their third win of the season on Monday as they beat Springfield 182-196. Trey Rigley earned the lowest score of the day for the Rams with a 37. AJ Sandy followed him up with a 49, Jack Gillie landed a 48, and Tristen Valley finished with a 50.
FALCONS FLY HIGH IN SEASON’S FIRST DUAL
NEWTON FALLS OH- Fitch boys golf pulled out a one-stroke victory, 179-180, over Newton Falls on Monday afternoon at Riverview Golf Course. Senior Adrian Puz recorded the low score for the Falcons with a 39 while sophomore Evan James carded a 45. The team will begin a stretch of three...
Benefit supports Lisbon student injured in accident
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — Family and friends held a pancake breakfast and auction to support a Lisbon student and football player that was seriously injured in a car accident. Sam Hart is an incoming junior at David Anderson Junior/Senior Highschool and was hurt in the accident on July 24.
Woman falls off cliff in Lisbon
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- Lisbon Police, the Lisbon Fire Department, and the Columbiana County Sheriff Department responded to help a woman who fell off a cliff Tuesday morning. Crews were called to Old Stone Quarry off of Saint Jacobs Logtown Road in Lisbon shortly before 2 a.m. Lisbon Fire Chief Mark...
Traffic jams mark start of 41st Shaker Woods Festival
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Shaker Woods Festival is back for its 41st year and the traffic to get in is at an all-time high. The sunshine and excitement of opening weekend drew in a large crowd, and the parking to get in to the festival has been one big traffic jam.
Canton South Woman Faces Misdemeanor OVI Charge in Wrong-Way Crash
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton Township woman is in court Tuesday morning for driving the wrong way in the I-77 construction zone near Route 30 last week, according to the state patrol. She hit another driver in the Southbound lanes head on. 47-year-old Brenny Hayhurst...
