CANFIELD OH- It seems like everywhere that Mike Bailey goes in coaching career has found tremendous success. He’s broken program records, he’s taken a team to the state tournament, and now he looks to another challenge. Bailey takes over in his first year of coaching at Canfield for the boys program. Canfield has had plenty of success as a program in the last decade, only 1 out of the last 11 seasons has not ended in a winning record. It would appear that Mike Bailey is poised for even more success.

CANFIELD, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO