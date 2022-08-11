ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsville, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ysnlive.com

CANFIELD BOYS SOCCER COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH MIKE BAILEY

CANFIELD OH- It seems like everywhere that Mike Bailey goes in coaching career has found tremendous success. He’s broken program records, he’s taken a team to the state tournament, and now he looks to another challenge. Bailey takes over in his first year of coaching at Canfield for the boys program. Canfield has had plenty of success as a program in the last decade, only 1 out of the last 11 seasons has not ended in a winning record. It would appear that Mike Bailey is poised for even more success.
CANFIELD, OH
ysnlive.com

CARDINAL MOONEY BOYS SOCCER COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH MATT BRITTON

YOUNGSTOWN OH- Every season, no matter what the regular season record ends up being for Cardinal Mooney boys soccer, they are a threat to make a deep tournament run. They proved that last year when they took an 8-5-6 record into the tournament, yet still took the eventual state runner up Crestview to overtime in a 3-2 loss. Head coach Matt Britton hopes he can instill a hungry attitude into his players once again to try and get back to Columbus. They’re schedule will definitely expose them to the proper competition level.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
ysnlive.com

WEST BRANCH GIRLS SOCCER COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH CHERYL FICCO

BELOIT OH- West Branch girls soccer is the definition of sustained success. As head coach Cheryl Ficco enters her sixth season at the lead of the program, they stare at a possible ninth consecutive EBC championship. She’s won 6 in a row as head coach, and looks to take a more experienced group into 2022 to make the streak continue. West Branch has a ton of returning talent that will be a year older, and hopefully that can be a difference maker come tournament time.
BELOIT, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Wellsville, OH
Wellsville, OH
Sports
ysnlive.com

WARRIORS REMAIN PERFECT AGAINST UNITED

BELOIT OH- The Warrior Tennis team moved to 4-0 on the season with a 5-0 victory over United Local (1-2) Monday afternoon. Senior Ally Zion (6-3, 6-2), along with juniors LilyAnn Bonar (7-5, 6-2) and Autumn Johnston (6-1, 6-0) each won singles matches for West Branch. #1 doubles pair Kate...
BELOIT, OH
ysnlive.com

MINERAL RIDGE STAYS UNDEFEATED

LAKE MILTON OH- Mineral Ridge secured their third win of the season on Monday as they beat Springfield 182-196. Trey Rigley earned the lowest score of the day for the Rams with a 37. AJ Sandy followed him up with a 49, Jack Gillie landed a 48, and Tristen Valley finished with a 50.
MINERAL RIDGE, OH
ysnlive.com

FALCONS FLY HIGH IN SEASON’S FIRST DUAL

NEWTON FALLS OH- Fitch boys golf pulled out a one-stroke victory, 179-180, over Newton Falls on Monday afternoon at Riverview Golf Course. Senior Adrian Puz recorded the low score for the Falcons with a 39 while sophomore Evan James carded a 45. The team will begin a stretch of three...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigers#Ysn#Running Point
Cleveland.com

Preseason Top 25: See how the area’s best high school football teams rank in 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — St. Edward and Chardon ended last season hoisting state championships at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Their expectations remain high for another run at OHSAA football crowns, as do Avon and Archbishop Hoban — who met in a 31-24 thriller during last year’s Division II state semifinals — in what has become an annual meeting near Thanksgiving.
CANTON, OH
WYTV.com

Benefit supports Lisbon student injured in accident

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — Family and friends held a pancake breakfast and auction to support a Lisbon student and football player that was seriously injured in a car accident. Sam Hart is an incoming junior at David Anderson Junior/Senior Highschool and was hurt in the accident on July 24.
LISBON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
WYTV.com

Woman falls off cliff in Lisbon

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- Lisbon Police, the Lisbon Fire Department, and the Columbiana County Sheriff Department responded to help a woman who fell off a cliff Tuesday morning. Crews were called to Old Stone Quarry off of Saint Jacobs Logtown Road in Lisbon shortly before 2 a.m. Lisbon Fire Chief Mark...
LISBON, OH
WYTV.com

Traffic jams mark start of 41st Shaker Woods Festival

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Shaker Woods Festival is back for its 41st year and the traffic to get in is at an all-time high. The sunshine and excitement of opening weekend drew in a large crowd, and the parking to get in to the festival has been one big traffic jam.
COLUMBIANA, OH
WTRF- 7News

Barge hits Wheeling Suspension Bridge

There were some anxious moments tonight when a barge was reported to have hit the Suspension Bridge in Wheeling. Tony Clark of the West Virginia Department of Highways said the barge actually ran into the scaffolding that’s being used to removate the historic structure. A navigation light was damaged, but thankfully, there were no injuries. […]
WHEELING, WV
whbc.com

Canton South Woman Faces Misdemeanor OVI Charge in Wrong-Way Crash

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton Township woman is in court Tuesday morning for driving the wrong way in the I-77 construction zone near Route 30 last week, according to the state patrol. She hit another driver in the Southbound lanes head on. 47-year-old Brenny Hayhurst...
CANTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy