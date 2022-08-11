Texans vs. Saints: Time, TV schedule and streaming info for preseason Week 1

The Houston Texans take on the New Orleans Saints for the first preseason tilt in 2022.

What does a Lovie Smith-coached team look like? What does a squad coached by Dennis Allen look like? Fans will get a chance to see inside NRG Stadium Saturday night.

Texans fans will also get to see second-year quarterback Davis Mills in command of the offense, albeit with limited work. The Texans don’t exactly want to play Mills and the first-team offense beyond maybe a series or two, but it will be enough of an appetizer to give fans proper perspective of where the offense is at with the regular season a month away.

Houston’s defense will also display four rookies in cornerback Derek Stingley, safety Jalen Pitre, linebacker Christian Harris, and defensive lineman Thomas Booker. The latter may see more action than the likes of Stingley, who the Texans are still being cautious with following his return from a Lisfranc injury in his final year at LSU in 2021. Nevertheless the young talent on defense will give fans another reason to be excited about what could be in the regular season.

Down roster guys such as safety Grayland Arnold will be able to make their case to the coaching staff as to why they need to stick around. The first preseason game comes with consequences as the first cut day is Aug. 16.

To get ready for the first preseason game of 2022, here is important game day information so you can catch the game. Follow the @TheTexansWire and the crew (Mark Lane, Brian Barefield, John Crumpler, and Jordan Pun).

New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans — Saturday, Aug. 13, 7:00 p.m. CT

TV channel: ABC (KTRK-TV, Houston, Channel 13)

Live stream: FuboTV

Radio: Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM), Mega 101 (KLOL-FM) (Marc Vandermeer & Andre Ware)

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Forecast: Rainy, 85 degrees, 10 mph wind (indoors)

Referee: Scott Novak