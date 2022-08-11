Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. equities markets looked headed for a tepid opening Tuesday morning after all three major indexes rose Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, in fact, finished above its 200-day moving average for the first time since April. Investors are also getting their first taste of big retail earnings Tuesday as Home Depot and Walmart reported their most recent quarterly results (see below). Stocks have had a strong summer overall following a brutal first half of the year, prompting some market watchers to suggest a new bull market is beginning. Not so fast, though. Markets could be in for a bumpy September, writes CNBC's Patti Domm.

