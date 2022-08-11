ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Tesla hedging: New ETF gears up to attract hesitant investors

Risk-averse investors have a new option to make safer bets on Tesla. Innovator ETFs launched the Innovator Hedged TSLA Strategy ETF (TSLH) – among other defined outcome products – last month. According to the ETF's CEO Bruce Bond, it gives investors exposure to the stock while largely steering...
CNBC

This wine company is offering $75,000 to spend on your side hustle—here’s how to apply

If you're working up the nerve to start a new side hustle or passion project, there's a wine company that might be able to provide that needed bit of extra courage. But rather than a stiff drink, the wine brand Unshackled is offering $75,000 in cash to help one lucky person pursue their passion, whether that means finally launching your idea for a side hustle, embarking on a new career, or finding the time to tackle a creative pursuit.
CNBC

The 12 least affordable housing markets in the U.S.

There seems to be some cooling off in the housing market. But that doesn't mean homes are becoming more affordable everywhere. According to RealtyHop's housing affordability index, many cities in the U.S. are still difficult to afford. Out of the 100 cities in the index, the average American would have to dedicate at least 40% of their income to own a home in 42 of them.
CNBC

Skybridge's Scaramucci says two things will prop up demand for bitcoin

"Everybody is a long-term investor until they have short term losses," Skybridge Capital's Anthony Scaramucci told CNBC. Investors may be seeing some losses on bitcoin "but I think long term, the fundamentals are quite good," he added. Scaramucci said he's optimistic that "two major things have happened on the institutional...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, Zoom, Ally and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Walmart, Home Depot — The retailers' shares rose about 5% each after both companies reported better-than-expected earnings for the most recent quarter. That lifted other retail stocks, which led market gains. Bath & Body Works jumped 6%. Target and Best Buy each added about 5%. Ross Stores, Lowe's and TJX Companies climbed about 3% each.
CNBC

Chinese food delivery giant Meituan tanks 9% after Tencent reportedly plans to divest $24 billion stake

Shares of Chinese food delivery giant Meituan plunged 9% on Tuesday after Reuters reported Tencent is planning to sell the majority of its $24 billion stake in the company. Tencent, which owns 17% of Meituan, is planning to placate domestic regulators and cash in on its eight-year old investment, Reuters reported, citing four sources with knowledge of the matter.
CNBC

Climate bill could create 1,000 new companies, says head of investment at Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures

The $369 billion Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress includes the biggest investment in U.S. history to fight climate change. "I bet you there's somewhere between 300 to 1,000 companies that will exist now because of this bill that would not have existed," said Carmichael Roberts, head of investment for Breakthrough Energy Ventures, the climate fund founded by Bill Gates.
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. equities markets looked headed for a tepid opening Tuesday morning after all three major indexes rose Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, in fact, finished above its 200-day moving average for the first time since April. Investors are also getting their first taste of big retail earnings Tuesday as Home Depot and Walmart reported their most recent quarterly results (see below). Stocks have had a strong summer overall following a brutal first half of the year, prompting some market watchers to suggest a new bull market is beginning. Not so fast, though. Markets could be in for a bumpy September, writes CNBC's Patti Domm.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Home Depot, Walmart, Masimo and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Home Depot (HD) – Home Depot reported a quarterly profit of $5.05 per share, 11 cents above estimates, with revenue and comparable store sales also topping Street forecasts. However, the number of customer transactions fell during the quarter. Home Depot moved between gains and losses in premarket trading.
CNBC

Cramer’s week ahead: Retail giants report with all eyes on the consumer

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that this week's economic data releases and retailer earnings reports will give important insights into the state of the American consumer and, in turn, inflation. "This week is a referendum on the consumer," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that this week's...
