CNBC
Charts suggest investors should buy these 3 stocks into weakness, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday advised investors to buy shares of Apple, Tesla and Microsoft if they decline. "The charts, as interpreted by Carolyn Boroden, suggest that Apple, Tesla and Microsoft might flatline for a bit here, or even pull back slightly," the "Mad Money" host said. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
CNBC
Citi says sell Zoom as growing Teams competition could push the stock down 20%
Goldman says buybacks could be pulled forward this year as companies look to dodge new tax. How to play it.
CNBC
Monday, August 15, 2022: Cramer says this sector is in a perfect environment
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they do not see the Federal Reserve raising interest rates any time soon. They also share the stocks they like in such a market environment.
CNBC
Tesla hedging: New ETF gears up to attract hesitant investors
Risk-averse investors have a new option to make safer bets on Tesla. Innovator ETFs launched the Innovator Hedged TSLA Strategy ETF (TSLH) – among other defined outcome products – last month. According to the ETF's CEO Bruce Bond, it gives investors exposure to the stock while largely steering...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
This wine company is offering $75,000 to spend on your side hustle—here’s how to apply
If you're working up the nerve to start a new side hustle or passion project, there's a wine company that might be able to provide that needed bit of extra courage. But rather than a stiff drink, the wine brand Unshackled is offering $75,000 in cash to help one lucky person pursue their passion, whether that means finally launching your idea for a side hustle, embarking on a new career, or finding the time to tackle a creative pursuit.
CNBC
Sell beaten-down Vroom as there's no quick fix for online car retailer in a slowdown, JPMorgan says
CNBC
The 12 least affordable housing markets in the U.S.
There seems to be some cooling off in the housing market. But that doesn't mean homes are becoming more affordable everywhere. According to RealtyHop's housing affordability index, many cities in the U.S. are still difficult to afford. Out of the 100 cities in the index, the average American would have to dedicate at least 40% of their income to own a home in 42 of them.
CNBC
Skybridge's Scaramucci says two things will prop up demand for bitcoin
"Everybody is a long-term investor until they have short term losses," Skybridge Capital's Anthony Scaramucci told CNBC. Investors may be seeing some losses on bitcoin "but I think long term, the fundamentals are quite good," he added. Scaramucci said he's optimistic that "two major things have happened on the institutional...
CNBC
'Dangerous territory': Investor Peter Boockvar warns recession is spreading to other parts of economy
There may be no escape from recession. The latest reports on housing and manufacturing, according to investor Peter Boockvar, suggest it's rapidly spreading to other parts of the economy. "People are not being sensitive enough to this economic slowdown and what it's going to be mean for corporate earnings and...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, Zoom, Ally and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Walmart, Home Depot — The retailers' shares rose about 5% each after both companies reported better-than-expected earnings for the most recent quarter. That lifted other retail stocks, which led market gains. Bath & Body Works jumped 6%. Target and Best Buy each added about 5%. Ross Stores, Lowe's and TJX Companies climbed about 3% each.
CNBC
3 tips for paying down your credit card balances as interest rates jump, according to a debt counselor
Americans are struggling to keep up with a higher cost of living and increasingly relying on credit cards. At the same time, the Federal Reserve is hiking interest rates, which raises the cost of borrowing. Here are three steps to reduce credit card debt. Sometimes a life raft can look...
CNBC
No way the U.S. is avoiding a recession, Bleakley's Peter Boockvar warns
Bleakley Advisory Group's Peter Boockvar breaks down the market's next move, and when the U.S. will actually see a recession. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Dan Nathan, Tim Seymour, Guy Adami and Jeff Mills.
CNBC
Chinese food delivery giant Meituan tanks 9% after Tencent reportedly plans to divest $24 billion stake
Shares of Chinese food delivery giant Meituan plunged 9% on Tuesday after Reuters reported Tencent is planning to sell the majority of its $24 billion stake in the company. Tencent, which owns 17% of Meituan, is planning to placate domestic regulators and cash in on its eight-year old investment, Reuters reported, citing four sources with knowledge of the matter.
CNBC
Climate bill could create 1,000 new companies, says head of investment at Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures
The $369 billion Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress includes the biggest investment in U.S. history to fight climate change. "I bet you there's somewhere between 300 to 1,000 companies that will exist now because of this bill that would not have existed," said Carmichael Roberts, head of investment for Breakthrough Energy Ventures, the climate fund founded by Bill Gates.
CNBC
Unity rejects AppLovin bid, reaffirms IronSource deal
Unity has rejected AppLovin's unsolicited offer to buy the company. CNBC's 'Squawk on the Street' team breaks down the deal.
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. equities markets looked headed for a tepid opening Tuesday morning after all three major indexes rose Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, in fact, finished above its 200-day moving average for the first time since April. Investors are also getting their first taste of big retail earnings Tuesday as Home Depot and Walmart reported their most recent quarterly results (see below). Stocks have had a strong summer overall following a brutal first half of the year, prompting some market watchers to suggest a new bull market is beginning. Not so fast, though. Markets could be in for a bumpy September, writes CNBC's Patti Domm.
CNBC
Atlantic Equities downgrades Comcast and Charter, cites 'severely depressed' broadband additions
CNBC
Bill Gates' company TerraPower raises $750 million for nuclear energy and medicine innovation
TerraPower, the nuclear innovation company founded by Bill Gates, announced a $750 million funding raise co-led by Gates and SK, a large South Korean conglomerate that is one of South Korea's largest energy providers. The money will go toward the development of nuclear energy innovations and nuclear medicine. Bill Gates'...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Home Depot, Walmart, Masimo and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Home Depot (HD) – Home Depot reported a quarterly profit of $5.05 per share, 11 cents above estimates, with revenue and comparable store sales also topping Street forecasts. However, the number of customer transactions fell during the quarter. Home Depot moved between gains and losses in premarket trading.
CNBC
Cramer’s week ahead: Retail giants report with all eyes on the consumer
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that this week's economic data releases and retailer earnings reports will give important insights into the state of the American consumer and, in turn, inflation. "This week is a referendum on the consumer," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that this week's...
