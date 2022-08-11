ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belden, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Parts of Nebraska receiving early-week rain

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Nebraskans woke up to some much-needed moisture on Monday, with more potentially on the way. Forecasters say up to an inch and a half of rain could fall in some parts of eastern Nebraska by Tuesday. While the rain is welcome, it will only be making a...
NEBRASKA STATE
KLEM

Love’s Travel Stop Opening Soon

A new business is preparing to open in Le Mars. Love’s Travel Stops is a national brand, with some 340 locations nationwide. Jason Mains is the General Manager of the Le Mars site. Mains says the site, across from the Wells’ Blue Bunny headquarters off US 75, will be...
LE MARS, IA
News Channel Nebraska

UPDATE: Sioux City man killed in Dixon County accident

NEWCASTLE, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident with a semi truck left one person dead in northeast Nebraska. The Dixon County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at 7:36 a.m. on Monday about three miles west of Newcastle on Highway 32 near mile marker 220.
DIXON COUNTY, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Fatal accident Monday morning in Dixon County, Nebraska

DIXON CO., Neb. — A man is dead after a car versus semi crash Monday morning, Aug. 15th in Dixon County, Nebraska. The Dixon County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Highway 12, about three miles west of Newcastle. A Honda Civic and a...
DIXON COUNTY, NE
doniphanherald.com

Hogs spill into ditch at Norfolk roundabout after livestock trailer tips over

NORFOLK -- Dozens of hogs fell out of a livestock trailer on Thursday morning after a semi tipped over at the roundabout located at 37th Street and Norfolk Avenue. Shortly after 5:30 a.m., the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. The semi tractor-trailer tipped over at the south side of the intersection and was facing east at the time of the accident.
NORFOLK, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Rollover accident at Floyd Boulevard exit of I-29

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Police were on the scene of a rollover accident at the Floyd Avenue exit intersection of I-29 on Sunday, Aug. 14th. The accident happened just shortly before 5:00 p.m. Sunday. The exit ramp is backed up as first responders work to clear the scene.
SIOUX CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Rural Pilger woman hospitalized after one-vehicle crash

STANTON, Neb. -- An 18-year-old driver was injured in a one-vehicle accident in northeast Nebraska over the weekend. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, his office responded to the crash at the Highway 32/15 junction around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Unger said the driver, a rural Pilger woman, was northbound...
STANTON COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Court documents reveal new info in Laurel quadruple homicide

LAUREL, Neb. (WOWT) - The man accused of killing four people in the small town of Laurel, Nebraska, last week remains in the hospital. Investigators say the severe burn injuries happened when he allegedly set two homes on fire. The suspect, Jason Jones, 42, remains in a burn unit in...
LAUREL, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two arrested on felony drug charges in rural Stanton County

STANTON, Neb. -- Two people are facing drug charges after a call of a suspicious car in northeast Nebraska. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they got a report of a suspicious pickup parked near the historic Bega School, north of Stanton Thursday morning around 7:00. On arrival, authorities said...
STANTON COUNTY, NE
kmaland.com

Le Mars man arrested on multiple charges

(Bedford) -- A Le Mars man was arrested on multiple charges in Bedford Sunday. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 200 block of Orchard Street in Bedford for an unknown man who was covered in blood at a resident's back door. Upon arrival, the Sheriff's Office says deputies spoke with the individual, later identified as 66-year-old Tony Bernal, who gave a report that his car was stolen. After an investigation, authorities say Bernal was arrested and charged with second degree burglary, false reports to a public entity, and public intoxication. During the investigation, the Sheriff's Office says Bernal also spit in a drink in a deputy's vehicle. Authorities say additional charges are still pending.
BEDFORD, IA

