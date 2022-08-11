Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Parts of Nebraska receiving early-week rain
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Nebraskans woke up to some much-needed moisture on Monday, with more potentially on the way. Forecasters say up to an inch and a half of rain could fall in some parts of eastern Nebraska by Tuesday. While the rain is welcome, it will only be making a...
Should you let your lawn live or die?
As the hot dry weather continues in Siouxland, maintaining a healthy lawn has been no easy challenge.
Traffic on I-29 resumes following semi crash
Traffic on Interstate 29 have been partially blocked due to a crash Monday afternoon.
KLEM
Love’s Travel Stop Opening Soon
A new business is preparing to open in Le Mars. Love’s Travel Stops is a national brand, with some 340 locations nationwide. Jason Mains is the General Manager of the Le Mars site. Mains says the site, across from the Wells’ Blue Bunny headquarters off US 75, will be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWT
Nebraska pet rescue in ongoing dispute with authorities after records seized
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An animal rescue is in a dispute with state and local authorities over how numerous dogs have been obtained from a Nebraska breeder. The question is if they’ve been legally saved or stolen. It’s a surprise twist to an ongoing 6 News investigation. Volunteers...
Sioux City Journal
Family, friends of four slain Laurel, Neb. residents continue to search for understanding
LAUREL, Nebraska — Ask Richele Ebeling what her most vivid memories of her mother, Michele, are and she'll talk about trips to the Sycamore Springs roller rink in Sabetha, Kansas -- the kind of place where a child can feel free and listen to their favorite tunes while a parent watches from a distance.
2 arrested for theft at Nebraska residence where owner recently passed
STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) -- Two people were arrested while allegedly attempting to steal vehicle parts.
News Channel Nebraska
UPDATE: Sioux City man killed in Dixon County accident
NEWCASTLE, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident with a semi truck left one person dead in northeast Nebraska. The Dixon County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at 7:36 a.m. on Monday about three miles west of Newcastle on Highway 32 near mile marker 220.
IN THIS ARTICLE
siouxlandnews.com
Fatal accident Monday morning in Dixon County, Nebraska
DIXON CO., Neb. — A man is dead after a car versus semi crash Monday morning, Aug. 15th in Dixon County, Nebraska. The Dixon County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Highway 12, about three miles west of Newcastle. A Honda Civic and a...
doniphanherald.com
Hogs spill into ditch at Norfolk roundabout after livestock trailer tips over
NORFOLK -- Dozens of hogs fell out of a livestock trailer on Thursday morning after a semi tipped over at the roundabout located at 37th Street and Norfolk Avenue. Shortly after 5:30 a.m., the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. The semi tractor-trailer tipped over at the south side of the intersection and was facing east at the time of the accident.
siouxlandnews.com
Rollover accident at Floyd Boulevard exit of I-29
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Police were on the scene of a rollover accident at the Floyd Avenue exit intersection of I-29 on Sunday, Aug. 14th. The accident happened just shortly before 5:00 p.m. Sunday. The exit ramp is backed up as first responders work to clear the scene.
Driver dead after crash in Dixon County
Dixon County Sheriff's Office investigated a fatal crash near Newcastle, Nebraska Monday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
Rural Pilger woman hospitalized after one-vehicle crash
STANTON, Neb. -- An 18-year-old driver was injured in a one-vehicle accident in northeast Nebraska over the weekend. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, his office responded to the crash at the Highway 32/15 junction around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Unger said the driver, a rural Pilger woman, was northbound...
Citizen held suspected car thief at gunpoint, Nebraska sheriff’s office says
A man believed to have stolen multiple cars across eastern Nebraska has been arrested after authorities said a citizen saw him allegedly trying to steal a vehicle.
WOWT
Court documents reveal new info in Laurel quadruple homicide
LAUREL, Neb. (WOWT) - The man accused of killing four people in the small town of Laurel, Nebraska, last week remains in the hospital. Investigators say the severe burn injuries happened when he allegedly set two homes on fire. The suspect, Jason Jones, 42, remains in a burn unit in...
News Channel Nebraska
Two arrested on felony drug charges in rural Stanton County
STANTON, Neb. -- Two people are facing drug charges after a call of a suspicious car in northeast Nebraska. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they got a report of a suspicious pickup parked near the historic Bega School, north of Stanton Thursday morning around 7:00. On arrival, authorities said...
kmaland.com
Le Mars man arrested on multiple charges
(Bedford) -- A Le Mars man was arrested on multiple charges in Bedford Sunday. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 200 block of Orchard Street in Bedford for an unknown man who was covered in blood at a resident's back door. Upon arrival, the Sheriff's Office says deputies spoke with the individual, later identified as 66-year-old Tony Bernal, who gave a report that his car was stolen. After an investigation, authorities say Bernal was arrested and charged with second degree burglary, false reports to a public entity, and public intoxication. During the investigation, the Sheriff's Office says Bernal also spit in a drink in a deputy's vehicle. Authorities say additional charges are still pending.
Comments / 0