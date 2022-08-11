Read full article on original website
The Comedy Edge: Stand-Up on the Waterfront (Oakland)
The Comedy Edge: Stand-Up on the Waterfront (Oakland) Enjoy some of the Bay Area’s top comedians in this open air covered patio set on the majestic Oakland waterfront. Every Saturday the Comedy Edge brings you a new diverse lineup of some of the brightest and boldest voices in comedy featuring acts that have been on Comedy Central, Netflix, and BET for a night of wildly fun, edgy, adult comedy.
Golden Gate Park
“Golden Gate Park Band” Free Symphony in the Park (2022) Sunday, August 14 – 1:00 pm | Cost: FREE* | Spreckels Temple of Music (Golden Gate Park Bandshell) The Golden Gate Park Band, presents its 140th season in Golden Gate Park’s music concourse. That’s right, this 30-piece symphony has been playing free concerts in Golden Gate Park since 1882. The weekly concerts take place most Sundays at 1 pm, usually end between 2:30 and ...Every Sunday.
“Third Eye Blind” Only Bay Area Show: Live at Oxbow RiverStage (Napa)
Don’t miss Third Eye Blind w/ Taking Back Sunday on their Summer Gods Tour This Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Oxbow RiverStage in Downtown Napa. Buy tickets now and see them perform their only Bay Area show!. Oxbow RiverStage is an outdoor festival-style concert venue featuring national touring acts....
Nuthouse at The Golden Squirrel: No-Cover Comedy Show (Oakland)
Nuthouse at The Golden Squirrel: No-Cover Comedy Show (Oakland) Every Saturday at 8:30 and Wednesday at 8:00, be entertained by some of the best local and touring comedians at Rockridge’s favorite gastropub, The Golden Squirrel. Past comics have been featured on Netflix, Comedy Central, HBO, Amazon Prime, Conan, James Corden, and more. The show proudly features a different lineup of comedians every week. Don’t miss it.
Stanford Football 2022 Home Opener “Cardinal Kids Day” w/ Free Youth Tickets
Bay Area families are invited to enjoy free youth tickets when Stanford Football hosts Colgate in its 2022 home opener on Saturday, September 3 @ 5:00 PM. Up to (4) free youth tickets can be claimed with the purchase of a paid adult ticket. Single game tickets start at just $15!
Nihonmachi Street Fair’s Pop Up Event: “Kokoro Soul” Music Festival in Japantown (SF)
Dang! This event has already taken place. Nihonmachi Street Fair’s Pop Up Event: Kokoro Soul – 8/13. Each year the Nihonmachi Street Fair brings together so many talented and diverse performers to our stages. The music and performances that you hear and see helps us feel connected. It creates a bond that transforms to appreciating one another and helps us come together as a community.
