WISH-TV
Millennials increase RV sales in Indiana
MT. COMFORT, Ind (WISH) — The owner of Mt. Comfort RV in Hancock County said people ages 18 to 34 are some of the biggest consumers of recreational vehicles. Many of these lavish vehicles, which come with kitchens, bathrooms, and bedrooms, were once considered a luxury for the retired and are now in the mainstream.
Current Publishing
Hy-Vee plans to open store in Fishers
Hy-Vee, an Iowa-based supermarket chain with stores throughout the Midwest and Southern U.S., plans to open a store in Fishers. Hy-Vee announced in January it plans to open a store in Zionsville. Now, the employee-owned company has announced it also has its sights set on Fishers. The company plans to...
Current Publishing
Work begins on roundabout project in city of Noblesville
Work has started on a roundabout in Noblesville at Ind. 32/38 that officials say is intended to improve traffic flow and safety. The project, which began earlier this month, has resulted in traffic being reduced to one lane in each direction (east and west) on the north side of the roadway. Crews will be constructing half of the roundabout during the closure. It is expected to be completed within 30 days, depending on weather, said City Engineer Alison Krupski.
WOWO News
One dead in Huntington County crash
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Huntington man died in an overnight crash in Huntington County. The Huntington County Coroner’s Office says Gabriel S. Carson, age 45, was driving his pickup truck westbound when he struck a tree near 4553 West CR 600 North (SR 16) in Clear Creek Township. Officials say the crash occurred sometime in the early morning hours.
munciejournal.com
Muncie Police and Fire Departments Nearly Fully Staffed as 17 Officers Swear In
MUNCIE, IN—The mayor’s conference room on the third floor was packed on Monday, August 8, as five new police officers waited with their families to be sworn in. Three of the officers were fresh out of the academy, and two were lateral transfers from other cities. Police Chief Nathan Sloan came prepared with a system, having sworn in several other officers in recent months. “We had them read through their oaths beforehand this time,” Sloan laughed. “They’re ready.”
WIBC.com
A-Mazin’ Indiana Corn Maze Nominated For Best In The Country
A corn maze or maize maze is a maze cut out of a corn field. Originally, the first full-size corn maze was believed to be created in Annville, Pennsylvania in 1993; however, similar corn mazes were highlighted in newspapers as early as 1982. Corn mazes have become popular tourist attractions and are a way for farms to generate tourist income. There are more than 500 of these mazes across the nation.
Current Publishing
City of Westfield receives seven bids for Grand Park
The city of Westfield has received seven bids for the Grand Park Sports Complex, although the identities of bidders will remain under wraps for now. The Westfield Redevelopment Commission, which owns the complex, released a request for proposals in March seeking companies interested in purchasing Grand Park or operating the campus through a public-private partnership. Two appraisals were received by the city earlier this month.
WTHR
Woman biking on Keystone Avenue dies in hit-and-run crash
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly hit-and-run incident involving woman riding a bicycle on the city's northeast side Saturday night. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the rider as 67-year-old Emily Johnson. Police said Johnson was riding in a residential stretch on Keystone Avenue near 32nd Street at...
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in.
wfft.com
Huntington County Sheriff investigating deadly crash near CR 600 North
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Huntington County Sheriff’s and Huntington County Coroner’s Offices are investigating a deadly crash Sunday morning. A witness saw a 2016 black Chevrolet Silverado in a ravine near 4553 West, CR 600 N and alerted the authorities. When a Sheriff's deputy arrived on scene,...
woofboomnews.com
Potential Shooter Situation at Baymont Inn Was False Alarm
Yesterday, shortly before 11 a.m., officers responded to an initial report of a potential active shooter at the Baymont Inn on North Chadam Lane. City and County Law Enforcement Agencies responded to the report, and after thoroughly clearing the building, determined that there was no threat to public safety. (Click photo for larger view.)
WLFI.com
Local Weather History: August 10, 1961's The Two Supercells On the Squall Line Tail End
Still working on this....more soon.... A squall line of strong to severe t’storms blasted through southern Michigan & northeast Indiana during the afternoon of August 10. On the squall line’s end, two supercellular storms formed in Tipton & Clinton County. One produced a solid to high-end EF2 tornado 1.5 miles southeast of Mullberry, in Clinton County with damage exceeding $1/4 million (inflation adjusted) due to farm building destruction. A microburst appears to have occurred east of Whitestown in Boone County from this storm, while a second microburst appears to have occurred near Atlanta.
Bicyclist dies after hit and run crash near Washington Park
One woman is dead after she was struck by a hit and run driver Saturday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
hoosieragtoday.com
Wayne and Randolph County Farmers Finish Among Top 3 in Wheat Yield Contest
Seed Genetics Direct recently announced the winners of their annual Wheat Yield Contest for 2022. Jimmy Cunningham and Ron Foor of Cunningham and Foor, LLC from Washington Court House, Ohio earned the top bragging rights with a first-place finish of 144.11 bushels per acre yield. Placing second was Jacob Cates...
wbiw.com
Spotted Lanternfly is now in Northern and Southern Indiana
INDIANA – Spotted lanternfly (SLF) (Lycorma delicatula) was found in late July in Huntington, Indiana. This federally regulated invasive species is a serious new pest that harms plants by slowing their growth and reducing fruit production, especially in vineyards and orchards. Finding this pest this far north of last...
1 killed in crash on ramp onto I-465
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed one person died in a crash near the off ramp of West 10th Street onto I-465 Thursday. According to IMPD, a driver died when his or her vehicle struck another vehicle in that area. It’s unclear if the death is a result of the crash or a medical episode. The Marion […]
WANE-TV
Suspected drunk driver dies after missing curve, crashing into tree: police
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A death investigation is underway after a driver was found dead Sunday morning in a ravine, according to Huntington County officials. The Huntington County Sheriff’s and Huntington County Coroner’s offices believe alcohol was a factor in the crash that killed 45-year-old Gabriel S. Carson, who was found dead inside a truck in Clear Creek Township just before 7:30 a.m.
Investigation underway after workplace death in Tipton
An investigation is underway after a worker died at a Tipton factory Friday morning.
clearpublicist.com
Revved up for exciting: Grand Prix delivers karting pleasure to Alexandria | Community News
ALEXANDRIA — The monitor Saturday, in accordance to 7-year-previous Zachary Pleake, was hard and fast — great for racing. “It’s fairly superior, rather stable,” Zachary mentioned as his dad and mom situated his go-kart in the vicinity of the begin/end line prior to his warmth. Regardless...
clintoncountydailynews.com
One Killed in Howard County Crash
At approximately 3:17 p.m. on August 7, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center received numerous reports of a multi-car vehicle crash on US 31 just north of US 35 (40.537899, – 86.122385). Howard County Sheriff’s Deputies along with members of St. Vincent Hospital and Galveston Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.
