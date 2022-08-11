MUNCIE, IN—The mayor’s conference room on the third floor was packed on Monday, August 8, as five new police officers waited with their families to be sworn in. Three of the officers were fresh out of the academy, and two were lateral transfers from other cities. Police Chief Nathan Sloan came prepared with a system, having sworn in several other officers in recent months. “We had them read through their oaths beforehand this time,” Sloan laughed. “They’re ready.”

