talentrecap.com
‘Dancing with the Stars’ to Stream without Commercials — See the New Promo
Dancing with the Stars is making the move to Disney+ this September for Season 31, with a brand new, commercial-free format. The series has also released a new Disney-themed promo for the upcoming competition. Dancing with the Stars Season 31 Will Have No Commercials. TVLine reported this week that Dancing...
ABC News
'Dancing with the Stars' season 31 set to premiere Sept. 19 on Disney+
Season 31 of "Dancing with the Stars" is coming soon to Disney+. The hit reality competition show will premiere on Sept. 19, Disney+ announced Wednesday. Earlier this year, it was announced that the show would be moving to Disney+ after airing on ABC for 30 seasons. The show will be the first live series to debut on the streaming service.
Mandy Moore Showcases Elegant Pregnancy Style as She's Honored at HCA TV Awards
Watch: Mandy Moore Reveals Life After This Is Us Has Been "Daunting" Pregnant star Mandy Moore showcased a chic maternity look on the red carpet this weekend as she received a special award for her work. The This Is Us actress and singer, who is expecting her second baby boy...
Tyler Perry Has A Few Words For Actors Who Turned Down His Upcoming Forbidden Love Drama: ‘Too Bad, So Sad For Them’
First look at Tyler Perry's Netflix Drama 'A Jazzman's Blues' starring Joshua Boone, Amirah Vann, Solea Pfeiffer, Austin Scott, and more
‘Dr. Phil’ Lays Off 25 Staffers As the Daytime Talk Show Returns For Season 21 (EXCLUSIVE)
“Dr. Phil” is downsizing. The long-running daytime talk show, which returns in September for its 21st season, resumed production this month with 25 fewer staffers. The employees, who were mostly in production, were let go in a cost cutting move, the show confirmed to Variety. “Going into season 21, we streamlined production to ensure longevity. As is typical of this process there were some roles we discovered that we could reduce yet still deliver our dynamic, forward-thinking program,” a spokesperson for “Dr. Phil” said. The long-running daytime talk show made headlines earlier this year when a dozen current and former employees of...
Cole Hauser’s Famous Parents: Facts On The ‘Yellowstone’ Star’s Mom & Dad
Cole Hauser, 47, plays the character of Rip Wheeler on the hit TV show Yellowstone, and although he is making waves on his own, fame is not new to Cole. His parents are Hollywood royalty and famous in their own right as well. Cole is the son of Wings Hauser and Cass Warner and has a total of four siblings.
Hallmark Execs React to Talent Moving to Great American Family, Share Update on ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10
Click here to read the full article. Hallmark Media isn’t worried about losing talent from their roster. During Wednesday’s Television Critics Association press conference, President and CEO Wonya Lucas and EVP of programming Lisa Hamilton Daly discussed the changes happening at the network with talent heading to competitors, including Great American Family (previously titled GAC). “We’ve kept a lot of our talent under options, save for Christmas movies. We’re looking for new talent all the time. I think there’s a lot of talent out there that we’ve worked with in the past that GAC is now working with, but I think...
Bobby Flay and His Girlfriend Christina Perez Are So Happy Together! See Their Rare Photos
Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is head over heels for his girlfriend, Christina Pérez. The couple first began dating in 2020 and went public with their relationship at the Breeders’ Cup World Championship in California the following year. Since then, fans have gotten a glimpse of the television star’s leading lady in rare photos from their adorable date nights.
‘Big Brother 24’ Made the Rare Move Breaking the Fourth Wall With a Producer
Jasmine Davis talks to a 'Big Brother 24' producer to get help to solve a mystery.
‘Tales Of The Walking Dead’ Star Terry Crews & Co-Creator Channing Powell On Anthology Series Debut, Crossovers, & Flagship Show Ending
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details of tonight’s debut of the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead The Walking Dead may be coming to an end soon, but Tales of the Walking Dead is coming out of the gate with big ambitions, according to co-creator Channing Powell. “Well, we were hoping to make six little movies,” the showrunner and long-time TWD writer says of the six-episode first season of the anthology season that debuted on AMC tonight. “We kind of came into it thinking, okay, we’re creating six different pilots, and they can all have a different tone,” Powell adds of...
‘America’s Got Talent’: Last Season’s Winner Returns for Live Show Along With Sofia Vergara’s Former Costar
As America’s Got Talent conducted its first semifinal this week, the summer talent show brought back last year’s champion to give fans a reason to dream. Dustin Tavella, who is both inspiring and a magician, in that order, returned to the America’s Got Talent stage Wednesday night as he took a quick break from Las Vegas. He won $1 million last summer and the headliner spot in the AGT Vegas show.
Get to Know ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 Contestant Tino Franco: Job, Where He’s From, More
He's taking over The Bachelor mansion! Tino Franco didn't have to travel far for his stint on season 19 of The Bachelorette. The contestant, who ends up going far in the journey for Rachel Recchia heart, is a...
Simon Cowell Says 'AGT' Singer Drake Milligan Has His 'Absolute Respect' After Original Song Goes No. 1
Drake Milligan has a new fan, and his name is Simon Cowell. On Tuesday night's episode of America's Got Talent, the country singer won over the crowd and judges after he performed his original song "Kiss Goodbye All Night." Dubbing Milligan "the best performance of the night," Cowell told the...
‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Shows Off Incredible Haul From Her Garden
Little House on the Prairie is a fondly remembered classic TV show that fans still love to pour over. The show was filled with memorable characters, but perhaps the most memorable performance in the show came from Melissa Gilbert. She mostly stays out of the acting spotlight these days. She...
‘Big Sky’: Rex Linn Will Share The Screen With Reba McEntire In ABC Series – First Look
EXCLUSIVE: Rex Linn (Young Sheldon, Better Call Saul) has joined the Season 3 cast of ABC’s Big Sky: Deadly Trails, reuniting him on the small screen with girlfriend Reba McEntire. Linn will portray Buck Barnes, husband of McEntire’s character Sunny Barnes. The pair owns Sunny Day Excursions which specializes in glamping. An exclusive first-look photo of the couple from the series can be found above. “We’re having a blast,” McEntire told Deadline while promoting their upcoming Lifetime movie The Hammer. “We’re still in the middle of shooting. We were on set last night [August 11] and there was a full moon. I think...
WATCH: ‘Duck Dynasty’s Korie Robertson Reflects on Epic Trip to Costa Rica With Willie
Duck Dynasty stars Korie Robertson and Willie Robertson are now back home after taking an epic trip that mixed work and play in Costa Rica. As you can tell from this post that Korie put up on her Instagram account, she and Willie had some fun. It did mix a speaking engagement which Korie talks about but they even found time for an ice bath. Talk about having a good time here. Well, take look at what Korie is sharing with all of us on a Thursday night.
Amanda Kloots' Son Elvis Remembers Late Dad Nick Cordero in School Project: 'For Work, Daddy Danced'
Amanda Kloots' son Elvis Eduardo is remembering his late dad Nick Cordero in a sweet way. On Instagram Thursday, The Talk co-host, 40, shared a picture of her 3-year-old son's school project. In the caption, the fitness instructor and founder of AK! Fitness said Elvis was interviewed at school and...
ETOnline.com
Maren Morris 'In Tears' Over Callback for 'Wicked' After Submitting Self-Tape Audition
Maren Morris’ Broadway dreams are on the way to coming true! On Thursday, the 32-year-old country music superstar revealed that she got a call back for Wicked, after sending in her self-tape. “I got a callback for Wicked,” she wrote in green letters on her Instagram Stories. “I am...
‘American Idol’s Noah Thompson Explains His Connection To Rihanna’s ‘Stay’
Noah Thompson, this year’s American Idol champ, is true-blue country. But he relied on the cover of a famous pop song to sway the judges and fans his way. We’re talking back when Thompson was trying to break through in American Idol. He put his own spin on Rihanna’s “Stay” to make it to the top 24. And then he used the song in the finals to win the crown.
tvinsider.com
‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17 Makes Its First Eliminations — Who Made the Cut? (RECAP)
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for America’s Got Talent Season 17 Episode 11, “Quarterfinals 1 Results.”]. The first cut is the deepest. Nine acts were eliminated from the competition during America’s Got Talent‘s first live results show of Season 17 on NBC. After performing for judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofía Vergara, and Simon Cowell, host Terry Crews, and the live audiences in the theater and at home on August 9, viewers cast their votes for their favorite performances. And in the end, only two acts made it through to the next round.
