Theater & Dance

ABC News

'Dancing with the Stars' season 31 set to premiere Sept. 19 on Disney+

Season 31 of "Dancing with the Stars" is coming soon to Disney+. The hit reality competition show will premiere on Sept. 19, Disney+ announced Wednesday. Earlier this year, it was announced that the show would be moving to Disney+ after airing on ABC for 30 seasons. The show will be the first live series to debut on the streaming service.
Variety

‘Dr. Phil’ Lays Off 25 Staffers As the Daytime Talk Show Returns For Season 21 (EXCLUSIVE)

“Dr. Phil” is downsizing. The long-running daytime talk show, which returns in September for its 21st season, resumed production this month with 25 fewer staffers. The employees, who were mostly in production, were let go in a cost cutting move, the show confirmed to Variety. “Going into season 21, we streamlined production to ensure longevity. As is typical of this process there were some roles we discovered that we could reduce yet still deliver our dynamic, forward-thinking program,” a spokesperson for “Dr. Phil” said. The long-running daytime talk show made headlines earlier this year when a dozen current and former employees of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Hallmark Execs React to Talent Moving to Great American Family, Share Update on ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10

Click here to read the full article. Hallmark Media isn’t worried about losing talent from their roster. During Wednesday’s Television Critics Association press conference, President and CEO Wonya Lucas and EVP of programming Lisa Hamilton Daly discussed the changes happening at the network with talent heading to competitors, including Great American Family (previously titled GAC). “We’ve kept a lot of our talent under options, save for Christmas movies. We’re looking for new talent all the time. I think there’s a lot of talent out there that we’ve worked with in the past that GAC is now working with, but I think...
Deadline

‘Tales Of The Walking Dead’ Star Terry Crews & Co-Creator Channing Powell On Anthology Series Debut, Crossovers, & Flagship Show Ending

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details of tonight’s debut of the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead The Walking Dead may be coming to an end soon, but Tales of the Walking Dead is coming out of the gate with big ambitions, according to co-creator Channing Powell. “Well, we were hoping to make six little movies,” the showrunner and long-time TWD writer says of the six-episode first season of the anthology season that debuted on AMC tonight. “We kind of came into it thinking, okay, we’re creating six different pilots, and they can all have a different tone,” Powell adds of...
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’: Last Season’s Winner Returns for Live Show Along With Sofia Vergara’s Former Costar

As America’s Got Talent conducted its first semifinal this week, the summer talent show brought back last year’s champion to give fans a reason to dream. Dustin Tavella, who is both inspiring and a magician, in that order, returned to the America’s Got Talent stage Wednesday night as he took a quick break from Las Vegas. He won $1 million last summer and the headliner spot in the AGT Vegas show.
Deadline

‘Big Sky’: Rex Linn Will Share The Screen With Reba McEntire In ABC Series – First Look

EXCLUSIVE: Rex Linn (Young Sheldon, Better Call Saul) has joined the Season 3 cast of ABC’s Big Sky: Deadly Trails, reuniting him on the small screen with girlfriend Reba McEntire. Linn will portray Buck Barnes, husband of McEntire’s character Sunny Barnes. The pair owns Sunny Day Excursions which specializes in glamping. An exclusive first-look photo of the couple from the series can be found above. “We’re having a blast,” McEntire told Deadline while promoting their upcoming Lifetime movie The Hammer. “We’re still in the middle of shooting. We were on set last night [August 11] and there was a full moon. I think...
Outsider.com

WATCH: ‘Duck Dynasty’s Korie Robertson Reflects on Epic Trip to Costa Rica With Willie

Duck Dynasty stars Korie Robertson and Willie Robertson are now back home after taking an epic trip that mixed work and play in Costa Rica. As you can tell from this post that Korie put up on her Instagram account, she and Willie had some fun. It did mix a speaking engagement which Korie talks about but they even found time for an ice bath. Talk about having a good time here. Well, take look at what Korie is sharing with all of us on a Thursday night.
tvinsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17 Makes Its First Eliminations — Who Made the Cut? (RECAP)

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for America’s Got Talent Season 17 Episode 11, “Quarterfinals 1 Results.”]. The first cut is the deepest. Nine acts were eliminated from the competition during America’s Got Talent‘s first live results show of Season 17 on NBC. After performing for judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofía Vergara, and Simon Cowell, host Terry Crews, and the live audiences in the theater and at home on August 9, viewers cast their votes for their favorite performances. And in the end, only two acts made it through to the next round.
