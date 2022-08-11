Read full article on original website
Woodstock Authorities make an arrest in a structure fire
Woodstock Authorities report an arrest in a structure fire over the weekend. The Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue reported to a structure fire around 10 p.m. Fri. Aug. 12 on West Locust Street in Woodstock. The structure was fully involved when firefighters from several regional companies arrived. By...
Motorcyclist Who Died in Richmond Crash Identified
I-95 North backed up after crash near Fredericksburg
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 133, just after the Warrenton Road (Route 17) exit. The northbound left lane and left shoulder are both closed.
Officials respond to massive overnight fire in Woodstock
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to a press release by Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue, first responders from Woodstock and neighboring towns responded to a call of a structure fire on West Locust Street in Woodstock around 9:53 p.m. Friday night. When they arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
Fridge Causes Lucketts House Fire, Displacing Four
A house fire Friday in Lucketts displaced a family of four and their two pets. Friday afternoon, the Loudoun County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a homeowner reporting a fire in the garage of their home on Spinks Ferry Road. Fire and rescue crews from Lucketts, Leesburg, Lovettsville, Hamilton, Ashburn, and Frederick County, MD responded along with numerous command officers.
Police: Man shoots at 2 adults, 1 infant in vehicle on roadway in Prince William County
Police are investigating after a man allegedly shot at two adults and an infant as they were driving on Powell’s Creek Boulevard Saturday night.
Orange Fire and EMS issues alert on scam text messages
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Orange County officials say they are getting reports from residents concerning a scam text message. According to Orange County Fire and EMS, the messages claim to be selling apparel or other merchandise on the department’s behalf. The department says it does not sell...
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responds to shots fired
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, August 13, The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired on the 500 block of Hamburg Road in Edinburg. According to law enforcement, the victim reported Edgar Uriel Padron-Rodriguez came into his residence to pick someone up. The victim told Padron-Rodriguez to leave, but the man produced a handgun and fired one shot toward the victim.
Harrisonburg 26-year-old dies in Richmond motorcycle crash
The Richmond Police Department has identified the driver and sole individual involved in a fatal motorcycle crash in downtown Richmond Sunday night.
Fire destroys historic house in Woodstock
The Woodstock Fire Department says it remains “committed to protecting the people and property of the Woodstock community.” That statement in the wake of one of its members being accused of setting a weekend fire. The Friday night blaze destroyed a historic building on West Locust Street. Not...
VDOT gives update on I-64 exit 124 in Albemarle Co.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A project two years in the making is expected to wrap up by the end of 2022. VDOT says work to bring a diverging diamond interchange to Interstate 64 at exit 124 in Albemarle County should wrap up in a few months. “Definitely by the...
Route 1 open after crash in Prince William
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash too place just north of the intersection of Richmond Highway and Port Potomac Avenue. All northbound lanes of Richmond Highway are currently closed in the area.
Police say body found in Rivanna River
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County officials report a body has been found in the Rivanna River. According to a release, the Albemarle County Police Department and Department of Fire Rescue responded to a call about a suspected body in the river around 11 a.m. Saturday. The body...
Man shoots at baby, man and woman in Prince William Co.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A baby, a 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man all faced a life-threatening situation Saturday evening when a man opened fire on their car in Woodbridge. Officers responded to investigate just after 10 p.m. on the scene at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center located...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Joplin Road in Prince William County
A woman is dead after police say she hit a tree while driving a motorcycle on Joplin Road in Prince William.
Va. News: Stafford County outdoor event fallout, a Centerville cold case
Police are hoping the public will provide more than just information to help solve a Centerville cold case from the 90’s. And, Stafford County school division leaders are apologizing for holding an outdoor event in weather that left many people struggling in the heat. Those have been among the...
Loudoun County businessmen charged by feds in multi-million credit card scam
"While generous in paying employees, court records describe Vaughan as violent. Among the allegations included in a motion filed by federal prosecutors seeking to deny release for Vaughan: Seven female employees were identified by authorities as having been sexually assaulted or harassed by Vaughan. A former ETS executive said he kept a pistol in his desk because he said Vaughan used steroids and he feared Vaughan would attack him if he learned the executive had spoken with authorities. Multiple employees said Vaughan pulled a gun on a process server and the woman confirmed to police that the incident happened."
Page County warns of the cellphone mail scam
The Page County Sheriff’s Office reports the cellphone mail scam has been reported in the county. The scam appears to come from a number of postal services. Usually the scam starts with the message by text on your cellphone. The message typically reads that you have a package that...
West Virginia roadwork may produce Interstate 81 northbound delays in Virginia
Roadwork on northbound Interstate 81 in West Virginia at the Virginia state line will potentially cause traffic delays in Virginia. Motorists should be alert for delays on I-81 northbound in Frederick County, Va. during two periods of pavement repair work in West Virginia. The first work period is for preparation work and the second is for pavement work.
Assumed Alias is Antecedent to Arrest
A Spotsylvania man was incarcerated this week under a fake name, but jail staff soon discovered his true identity. This turn of events caused his list of charges to grow exponentially. On August 11th at 1:40 p.m. Deputy J.K. Griffith responded to the Rappahannock Regional Jail for a forgery. Jail...
