"While generous in paying employees, court records describe Vaughan as violent. Among the allegations included in a motion filed by federal prosecutors seeking to deny release for Vaughan: Seven female employees were identified by authorities as having been sexually assaulted or harassed by Vaughan. A former ETS executive said he kept a pistol in his desk because he said Vaughan used steroids and he feared Vaughan would attack him if he learned the executive had spoken with authorities. Multiple employees said Vaughan pulled a gun on a process server and the woman confirmed to police that the incident happened."

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO