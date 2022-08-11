Read full article on original website
Waikiki P.
3d ago
Howzit. Now do people see? If he was Black he will be make! Bail is $11,000 for charging police. Also, why no gun charges?
Reply(1)
2
Related
KITV.com
Two suspects caught breaking in Kalihi tow truck company office
KALIHI, Hawaii (KITV4) - Two suspects involved in a burglary of a Kalihi tow-truck company are behind bars Sunday. Honolulu Police officers responded to the Dillingham Boulevard business after the owner saw the suspects on her surveillance camera.
hawaiinewsnow.com
19-year-old allegedly tied to deadly December shooting arrested; bail set at $1M
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a 19-year-old accused of fatally shooting another man at the Waianae Boat Harbor in December last year. Sunday morning, 19-year-old Zaysten Vincent appeared in the police arrest logs under a second-degree murder offense, along with two firearms crimes. HNN previously reported Vincent was...
Illegal gambling room robbed at gun point
The Honolulu Police Department reported a robbery in the Honolulu area on Monday, August 8 around 11:55 p.m.
Man accused of assaulting officer in Waikiki is indicted
According to the Honolulu Prosecutor's Office, James Spivey was indicted on Saturday, Aug. 12.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KITV.com
2 arrested for armed hold up at illegal Honolulu game room
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two men were arrested after allegedly holding up an illegal game room at gunpoint on Monday. The incident happened just before midnight on Aug. 8. According to police, the two men entered the establishment and demanded money and property from the people inside. Afterward the men ran off.
Police arrest woman in Aiea for terroristic threatening
The suspect, a 32-year-old female and a victim, a 32-year-old male got into an argument on Wednesday, Aug. 10 around 11:35 p.m., according to the Honolulu Police Department.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Elderly man hospitalized with critical injuries following Kaneohe house fire
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A house fire early Saturday morning left an elderly man critically injured on Oahu’s windward side. According to EMS officials, the 72-year-old man was burned and hospitalized for further care. HFD officials said they were called out just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday. They were dispatched to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man convicted of setting fire to his ex-wife’s workplace, threatening employees with gun
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 41-year-old man has been found guilty on multiple charges after setting his ex-wife’s workplace on fire and threatening employees with a gun in 2019. An Oahu grand jury on Thursday found Casey Asato of arson, terroristic threatening and reckless endangering. On Feb. 21, 2019, Asato...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KITV.com
Chinatown machete melee timeline: Additional suspects sought
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The timeline of Monday night's chaotic events on Beretania Street in Chinatown are now a lot clearer. New video emerges as the suspect with the machete was released, and two others were sought for hitting him with a vehicle. The earliest video taken of the man shows...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police charge woman suspected of stealing elderly woman’s purse outside dialysis facility
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police confirmed a suspect has been charged Friday in connection with a purse snatching in Salt Lake last week. Police arrest records identified the suspect as 22-year-old Ahjaline Hyde. She was arrested along Kaonohi Street just before noon Wednesday. According to HPD, she faces two charges...
Kaneohe Bay Air Show draws traffic: ‘It was crazy’
The Blue Angels are on the Islands and they are drawing a crowd. Officials said about 11,000 vehicles entered Kaneohe Marine Corps Base on Saturday, Aug. 13 and expected similar numbers on Sunday, Aug. 14.
Traffic expected as students move into UH Manoa
The University of Hawaii at Manoa said that there may be traffic delays around the UH Manoa campus as they are expecting about 3,500 students move in.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KITV.com
Waipahu High School briefly locked down due to 'suspicious circumstance'
WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Waipahu High School was briefly placed on lockdown, Friday afternoon, following a disturbance on campus, a school spokesperson confirmed. The nature of the disturbance has not been revealed. Honolulu Police officers were called out to the school around 12:45 p.m. in what authorities have listed as a “suspicious circumstance.”
KITV.com
Man with machete held after violent night in Honolulu Chinatown
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 30-year-old man has been detained by HPD under suspicion of first degree terroristic threatening. The man was seen waving a machete in the street, before being hit by a car. The order of events has not been confirmed, but is recounted by the video time stamps...
Investigators say threats to South Carolina school came from Hawaii
The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina is thanking everyone who called their department to investigate threats that were made to Lugoff-Elgin High School.
Two safe after blazing house fire in Makiki
Two people were displaced after a fire in Makiki that started on Friday, Aug. 12, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.
KITV.com
'Machete-wielding' man arrested after incident in Chinatown
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man was arrested for alleged terroristic threatening following an incident with a machete in Chinatown, Monday night. The incident happened on North Beretania Street, between Maunakea Street and River Street, just before 10 p.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mysterious metal cylinder washes up on the shore of Kahala Beach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mysterious object washed up on the shore of Kahala Beach over the weekend. City officials said plans are underway to remove a giant rusted metal cylinder. Investigators said they have not been able to determine what exactly the item is or where it came from. HNN...
KITV.com
Bike riders are worried as accidents involving bicyclists go up
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Many bicyclists are voicing their concerns about the growing number of accidents involving bikers in Honolulu. “I am very worried that I now limit my rides to the daytime. I am a BIKI subscriber and those bikes do have lights and reflexives but I cannot rely on those," said Rebecca Rupley.
New Honolulu road-test appointment no-show rules
Starting September 1 the City and County of Honolulu said no-shows for road tests will now be prevented from making another appointment for 60 days.
Comments / 4