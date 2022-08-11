Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Las Vegas Strip Casino, Beloved Show In their Last Days
Time moves both quickly and slowly on the Las Vegas Strip. Sometimes you know something huge is coming, but you don't know exactly when because large casinos, resorts, and massive attractions take time not just to build but to plan. That's why things have been up in the air at...
talentrecap.com
‘Dancing with the Stars’ to Stream without Commercials — See the New Promo
Dancing with the Stars is making the move to Disney+ this September for Season 31, with a brand new, commercial-free format. The series has also released a new Disney-themed promo for the upcoming competition. Dancing with the Stars Season 31 Will Have No Commercials. TVLine reported this week that Dancing...
Katy Perry Is All Smiles While Carrying Daughter Daisy, 1, In L.A. After Vegas Shows: Photos
Katy Perry kicks off her August run of Katy Perry: Play shows on Wednesday, but on Monday (Aug. 1), she played for an audience of one. Katy, 37, spent some time with her daughter, Daisy Dove, in Beverly Hills, taking her and Orlando Bloom‘s daughter out for a few errands. Katy opted for a burgundy tracksuit — an activewear set from Thrive Societe — and a large burlap-colored fanny pack. Daisy, 1, wore a white outfit covered in black dots and rode on her mother’s hip while Katy walked around.
toofab.com
Adele On Why She Canceled Vegas Residency: 'There Was Just No Soul In It'
She was also adamant not to disturb her co-parenting routine with her ex as they raise son Angelo in Los Angeles. Adele is explaining why she canceled her "Weekends with Adele" show in Sin City. In an interview with Elle, the vocal powerhouse discussed why she chose to cancel her...
MGM Shares Plans for Its New Las Vegas Strip Property
The Las Vegas Strip has become some of the hottest real estate on Earth. The 4.2-mile stretch of road has become a battleground where interlopers like Resorts World Las Vegas try to unseat the established market leaders Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, and Wynn Reports (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts Limited Report.
Adele Reveals Why She ‘Went Into Hiding’ After Last Minute Las Vegas Residency Cancellation: ‘I Was Embarrassed’
When Adele took the stage at the 2022 BRIT Awards to perform “I Drink Wine,” a power ballad from her fourth studio album, 30, she half expected the audience to erupt into booing when she finished – and was surprised when she was instead met with applause. “It felt strange receiving so much love when I’d let people down,” the singer told ELLE in a recent interview that finds her opening up, at length, for the first time about the sudden cancellation of her Las Vegas residency earlier this year. In January, the night before her 24-date residency billed Weekends With...
What is Britney Spears’ Net Worth?
Despite her recent familial troubles, not all pop singers can boast a fortune quite like Britney Spears. Thanks to an estimated 90 million albums sold worldwide, more than 4.8 million tour tickets...
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Winner Maddie Poppe Releases New Song ‘Peace of Mind’
American Idol Season 16 winner Maddie Poppe has released a new song called “Peace of Mind.” The soulful track has a different vibe from her last release, “One That Got Away,” while still showing off the voice that won her the competition. Maddie Poppe Releases New...
'Elvis' Star Shonka Dukureh Has Died At 44 & She Only Just Broke Out As Big Mama Thornton
Shonka Dukureh, the powerful singer who made her Hollywood debut as Big Mama Thornton in this summer's blockbuster Elvis biopic, has died at the age of 44. Dukureh was found dead in the bedroom of her Nashville apartment on Thursday, local authorities said. One of her two children found her unresponsive and informed a neighbour.
talentrecap.com
Guest Detectives We’d Love to See on ‘I Can See Your Voice’
The producers of I Can See Your Dance recently put out a casting call to fill the places of their upcoming season. Since the next season is in the works, let’s reveal the celebrities we hope to see as guest detectives. It’s always great to see one of your...
talentrecap.com
Simon Cowell’s Recent Injuries, from Broken Back to Missing Tooth
America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell has sustained quite a few injuries in recent years, most famously from not one but two electric bike accidents. Let’s look back at how Cowell hurt himself and what he had to say about the injuries. Simon Cowell Broke His Back in...
talentrecap.com
Nightbirde’s Family Shares Her YouTube Plaque for 100,000 Subscribers
Late America’s Got Talent contestant Nightbirde, aka Jane Marczewski, recently earned a YouTube plaque for passing 100,000 subscribers on the platform. Her family and team shared the award on her Instagram account, along with some updates about future music releases. Nightbirde Earns YouTube Plaque for 100,000 Subscribers. Nightbirde’s team...
Jennifer Lopez urges Britney Spears to ‘stay strong’ after pop star quoted her in post
Jennifer Lopez has sent a message to Britney Spears, telling the singer to “stay strong” in an Instagram story.The message came after Spears quoted Lopez’s words in her new Netflix documentary.“You look right down that camera and tell every little girl in the world to get loud and never ever back down to giving light to injustice,” the 53-year-old singer said on camera, just before her Super Bowl halftime show in 2020.Now, Spears, used the quote in one of her Instagram posts celebrating independence.“In a world where you have the right to use your feet...heart...mouth...eyes...and body … to express yourself...
