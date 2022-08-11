ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Is All Smiles While Carrying Daughter Daisy, 1, In L.A. After Vegas Shows: Photos

Katy Perry kicks off her August run of Katy Perry: Play shows on Wednesday, but on Monday (Aug. 1), she played for an audience of one. Katy, 37, spent some time with her daughter, Daisy Dove, in Beverly Hills, taking her and Orlando Bloom‘s daughter out for a few errands. Katy opted for a burgundy tracksuit — an activewear set from Thrive Societe — and a large burlap-colored fanny pack. Daisy, 1, wore a white outfit covered in black dots and rode on her mother’s hip while Katy walked around.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
TheStreet

MGM Shares Plans for Its New Las Vegas Strip Property

The Las Vegas Strip has become some of the hottest real estate on Earth. The 4.2-mile stretch of road has become a battleground where interlopers like Resorts World Las Vegas try to unseat the established market leaders Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, and Wynn Reports (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts Limited Report.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

Adele Reveals Why She ‘Went Into Hiding’ After Last Minute Las Vegas Residency Cancellation: ‘I Was Embarrassed’

When Adele took the stage at the 2022 BRIT Awards to perform “I Drink Wine,” a power ballad from her fourth studio album, 30, she half expected the audience to erupt into booing when she finished – and was surprised when she was instead met with applause. “It felt strange receiving so much love when I’d let people down,” the singer told ELLE in a recent interview that finds her opening up, at length, for the first time about the sudden cancellation of her Las Vegas residency earlier this year. In January, the night before her 24-date residency billed Weekends With...
LAS VEGAS, NV
GOBankingRates

What is Britney Spears’ Net Worth?

Despite her recent familial troubles, not all pop singers can boast a fortune quite like Britney Spears. Thanks to an estimated 90 million albums sold worldwide, more than 4.8 million tour tickets...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kodi Lee
Person
Preacher Lawson
talentrecap.com

Guest Detectives We’d Love to See on ‘I Can See Your Voice’

The producers of I Can See Your Dance recently put out a casting call to fill the places of their upcoming season. Since the next season is in the works, let’s reveal the celebrities we hope to see as guest detectives. It’s always great to see one of your...
TV & VIDEOS
talentrecap.com

Simon Cowell’s Recent Injuries, from Broken Back to Missing Tooth

America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell has sustained quite a few injuries in recent years, most famously from not one but two electric bike accidents. Let’s look back at how Cowell hurt himself and what he had to say about the injuries. Simon Cowell Broke His Back in...
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Nightbirde’s Family Shares Her YouTube Plaque for 100,000 Subscribers

Late America’s Got Talent contestant Nightbirde, aka Jane Marczewski, recently earned a YouTube plaque for passing 100,000 subscribers on the platform. Her family and team shared the award on her Instagram account, along with some updates about future music releases. Nightbirde Earns YouTube Plaque for 100,000 Subscribers. Nightbirde’s team...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Shows#Got Talent#United States#Reality Tv#Agt#Luxor Hotel Casino#Clairvoyants
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez urges Britney Spears to ‘stay strong’ after pop star quoted her in post

Jennifer Lopez has sent a message to Britney Spears, telling the singer to “stay strong” in an Instagram story.The message came after Spears quoted Lopez’s words in her new Netflix documentary.“You look right down that camera and tell every little girl in the world to get loud and never ever back down to giving light to injustice,” the 53-year-old singer said on camera, just before her Super Bowl halftime show in 2020.Now, Spears, used the quote in one of her Instagram posts celebrating independence.“In a world where you have the right to use your feet...heart...mouth...eyes...and body … to express yourself...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy