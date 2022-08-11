Read full article on original website
Report: Dejounte Murray, Hawks to Face Paolo Banchero, Magic on Oct. 21 After Feud
The Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic will meet in an early-season matchup on Oct. 21, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, which sets up a battle between Dejounte Murray and Paolo Banchero. The two last faced off in a pro-am competition, which featured Murray embarrassing the 2022 No. 1 overall...
Liz Cambage Stepping Away from WNBA 'For the Time Being' After Exit from Sparks
Liz Cambage announced in an Instagram post Monday that she will step away from the WNBA "for the time being" after leaving the Los Angeles Sparks. "Playing for the Sparks was a dream come true and I'm honored to have shared the court with such amazing ladies for as long as we did. I'm sorry to have left abruptly and I wish it would have ended on a different note. I've decided to step away from the league for the time being and I'm hopeful that the WNBA will do their part in creating safer environments and a stronger support system for their players. While I'll miss rocking the purple and gold, I'll be taking this time to focus on my healing and personal growth before providing clarification on past rumors. Thank you to all my supporters, family and friends for all the love and light you continue to surround me with."
NBA Exec: 'Watch Out for the Magic' If Warriors' Jordan Poole Becomes RFA in 2023
Coming off a breakout season in 2021-22, Jordan Poole's stock has skyrocketed and complicated his long-term future with the Golden State Warriors. Per Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, one Eastern Conference team could emerge as a favorite to sign Poole next summer if he becomes a restricted free agent. "I'd watch...
Carmelo Anthony to Be Subject of 'Seven' Docuseries; Will Chronicle NBA Career, Life
Ten-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony will be getting the docuseries treatment. Deadline's Nellie Andreeva reported Anthony will be the subject of a four-part program called Seven, a reference to his jersey number for a long stretch of his NBA career. Per Andreeva, the series "will chronicle the life and career" and...
Nets' Kevin Durant Denies Retirement Rumors: 'S--t Is Comical at This Point'
Kevin Durant's name has been in the headlines for much of the NBA's offseason, but the next headline won't be announcing his retirement. "I know most people will believe unnamed sources over me but if it's anyone out there that'll listen, I don't plan on retiring anytime soon," Durant tweeted. "S--t is comical at this point."
Report: Kevin Durant, Nets vs. Zion Williamson, Pelicans Scheduled for Oct. 19
If Kevin Durant remains a Brooklyn Net, he'll open the 2022-23 season against Zion Williamson. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Nets are set to open their regular season against the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 19. The game should also mark Zion Williamson's return to the floor after missing the entire 2021-22 campaign with a foot injury.
Report: Kevin Durant Feels Justified in Trade Request Because Nets Changed Their Deal
Don't expect a reunion between the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant. The superstar forward reportedly believes his trade request is justified because the organization has altered its relationship with its star players, per NBA reporter Marc Stein:. "Brooklyn's change in approach since the season ended is thus believed to be...
Bronny James' Poster Dunk on Euro Tour Celebrated by LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell
Bronny James is still a few years away from the NBA, but the clamor to get him into the Slam Dunk Contest might already be beginning. Representing California Basketball Club in an exhibition, the 17-year-old delivered a thunderous right-handed jam on a member of the U18 French Select squad. Utah...
NBA Teams That Improved Most During 2022 Offseason
The 2022 NBA offseason featured a tidal wave of player movement. On top of the draft, dozens of players changed teams by way of trades and free agency. And a handful of squads undoubtedly improved. To determine who moved the needle furthest in the right direction, we consulted Dunks and...
Windhorst: No 'Urgency' in Kevin Durant Trade Talks from Nets amid 76ers Rumors
The Brooklyn Nets will not allow themselves to be bullied into trading Kevin Durant on his schedule. ESPN's Brian Windhorst appeared Monday on Get Up (28-second mark) and indicated there has been zero progress in trade talks despite Durant attempting to exert pressure on the Nets behind the scenes:. "Ten...
NBA Schedule 2022-23 Rumors: Warriors vs. Celtics Finals Rematch Dates Revealed
The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics put on an entertaining series in the 2022 NBA Finals, and the dates for their rematches in the upcoming season have reportedly been revealed. The Athletic's Shams Charania reports that the first matchup will take place on Dec. 10 in San Francisco, and...
Draymond Green, Hazel Renee Get Married; Stephen Curry, LeBron James, More Attend
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and actress Hazel Renee were married over the weekend. As one would expect, it was a star-studded affair. Draymond’s wedding celebration had a stacked guest list 🎉<br><br>[via <a href="https://twitter.com/juanonjuan10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@juanonjuan10</a>] <a href="https://t.co/qb6xsfk9oU">pic.twitter.com/qb6xsfk9oU</a>. Overtime @overtime. LeBron and Mav Carter having a great time at...
Bronny James Rumors: Latest on Star's Recruitment amid UCLA, Ohio State, Oregon Links
Bronny James is the most famous high school basketball player in the country in large part because of his father, but there have not been many recruiting updates surrounding LeBron James' son. In fact, there is not a single listed scholarship offer or crystal ball prediction on his 247Sports page.
Zion Williamson Compares His NBA Career, Experience with Injuries to 'Naruto'
Few players will be under more of a spotlight when the NBA season starts than New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson after he missed the 2021-22 campaign with a foot injury. While being the face of a franchise expected to bounce back and lead the way for the foreseeable future...
2022-23 NBA Regular-Season Schedule Reportedly Will Be Released Wednesday
Basketball fans who are eagerly anticipating the start of the NBA season will reportedly receive some clarity later this week. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the league is planning to release the full 2022-23 regular-season schedule on Wednesday. On Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the...
NBA Won't Play Games on Election Day During 2022-23 Season to Encourage Fans to Vote
The NBA announced Tuesday it won't schedule games on Election Day on Nov. 8, 2022, in line with the league's "focus on promoting civic engagement and encouraging fans to make a plan to vote during midterm elections." "Over the next few months, teams will distribute information on their state's voting...
NBA Rumors: Steph Curry, Warriors vs. Ja Morant, Grizzlies Scheduled for Christmas
The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are headed for a Christmas Day rematch following their contentious Western Conference Semifinal series, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Stein reported Saturday the teams are tentatively slotted into one of the biggest days during the NBA's regular season. The Warriors knocked the...
Stephen A. Smith: Ben Simmons 'Ready to Go' for Nets Ahead of 2022-23 NBA Season
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons is coming off a lost 2021-22 season in which he sat out because of a combination of mental health struggles and back injuries. But it appears he's prepared to bounce back this year. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said on Monday's episode of First Take that...
