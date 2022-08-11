ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, WV

KPVI Newschannel 6

LHC, USDA announce “Partnerships That Build Community” statewide tour

BATON ROUGE, LA – The Louisiana Housing Corporation (LHC) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development are pleased to announce their upcoming “Partnerships That Build Community” tour to be held in August and September. Newly appointed leaders, LHC Executive Director Joshua G. Hollins and USDA Rural...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Tennessee received $3.7M in taxes on $183M in sports wagering during July

(The Center Square) — Tennessee collected $3.7 million in taxes on sports gambling in July, according to numbers released last week from the state’s Sports Wagering Advisory Committee. The funds came from nearly $183 million of wagering with sports gambling sites from the state’s 12 online sports book...
TENNESSEE STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

New Jersey Wind Port analysis 'masks the true threat that the project poses'

(The Center Square) – New Jersey needs to take the long view to monitor how its wind port and offshore wind turbines to determine if they have a negative impact on the environment, the manager of Science and Stewardship for the New Jersey Conservation Foundation says. The New Jersey...
POLITICS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Indiana among least expensive states to hire workers

(The Center Square) – Indiana is one of the least expensive states in which to hire workers, according to a study by the business consulting firm Tipaliti. The Hoosier state ranks 34th on the list of most expensive states to hire employees, slightly better than Arizona and Montana but a bit worse than Nevada and Utah.
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

'Truth in Taxation' postcards aim to keep Nebraska property taxes in check

The latest armaments in the battle to control property taxes should arrive in the mailboxes of Nebraska property owners next month. The weapons? Giant postcards — pink in most counties — emblazoned with “NOTICE OF PROPOSED TAX INCREASE” across the top and with smaller type detailing how the proposed budgets of major local taxing entities could affect the specific owner’s pocketbook in the coming year.
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

$106 million in grants for commercial corridors in Illinois announced

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the next phase of his Rebuild Illinois Plan, including over $100 million in construction grants aimed at commercial corridors in 50 downtowns. The projects are part of the $34.6 billion Rebuild Illinois plan that's paid for with tax and fee increases,...
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Campaign to increase vote threshold for new or increased taxes in California submits signatures for a place on the 2024 ballot

Californians for Taxpayer Protection and Government Accountability submitted more than 1.1 million signatures for a ballot initiative to increase the vote requirement for new taxes and define levies, charges and fees as taxes in the California Constitution. Currently, state tax increases require approval by a two-thirds vote in each chamber...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

DOE discharges $15.7 million for Iowa ITT Tech Institute student loans

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Education announced Tuesday it’s discharging all remaining federal student loans for former ITT Technical Institute students. This action applies to 900 borrowers in Iowa, who will get $15.7 million in debts discharged, a news release from Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller’s office said. Borrowers received the loans to attend the for-profit school from 2005 through September 2016, when it closed. It also includes borrowers who have not yet applied for a borrower defense to repayment discharge.
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Dry conditions persist, but crops hanging in there

DES MOINES — Widely scattered rain across the state resulted in 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Dry conditions continued to stress crops and pastures. Fieldwork included harvesting corn for silage and cutting hay. Topsoil moisture condition...
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Virginia Board of Education to hold first meeting with Youngkin appointees

(The Center Square) – The Virginia Board of Education plans to meet Wednesday, the first meeting since Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s appointees took their seats and solidified a 5-4 majority for the governor. After a July meeting was postponed because only four members could attend, the nine-member board rescheduled...
VIRGINIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Government squabbling cripples plans for the homeless | Dan Walters

California, the nation’s wealthiest state, also has the nation’s most severe homelessness crisis. The most recent official count of Californians lacking permanent shelter is 161,000 — more than a quarter of the nation’s homeless population — but it’s widely assumed that the real number is much higher.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Spotlight on abortion pushes Nebraska candidates to share their views

Nebraska leaders’ decision to punt on a special legislative session on abortion hasn’t put the issue entirely on the back burner until January. In fact, the decision may be putting abortion front-and-center for politicians and voters in the November election. It’s too soon to tell whether abortion will...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

The top fundraisers in the Ohio State Senate

Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns. While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate...
OHIO STATE

