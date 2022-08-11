ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverton, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

The science behind the meteor-caused sonic boom heard over Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was one of many who heard the boom Saturday morning. The governor reported he was out for a run in Salt Lake City when the loud crash rattled the Wasatch Front, northern Utah and even parts of southern Idaho shortly after 8:30 a.m. He wasn't alone, as evidenced by all the social media posts and the sudden spike in Utahns searching terms like "earthquake," "explosion" and "boom" within the first 30 minutes, according to Google Trends.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utah officials tour the Draper prison before its demolition

DRAPER, Utah — The Draper prison facility is officially closed. It’s the conclusion of one chapter and the beginning of a new chapter in this area. While demolition will start soon on the closed Draper prison, there will be a piece of it that is saved. The persevered...
DRAPER, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Lifestyle
City
Riverton, UT
ksl.com

Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as "Laneah's Walk," a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kslnewsradio.com

Utah middle school bans phones from entire school day

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Eisenhower Middle School will not allow students to use phones during school hours this year. The ban extends to any time between classes and lunch. According to an Eisenhower Middle School Facebook post, if a student needs to call home they have to go to the school’s counseling center. From there, they can use the phone at the center or ask for permission to use their own cell phone.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kutv#Live Limitless#Mygoodfeet Com#Cbs#Kjzz
KUTV

GALLERY: Sandy elementary school celebrates first day back to class

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Schools around the state are welcoming hundreds of students back through their doors for the 2022-2023 school year. In the Canyons School District, Glacier Hills Elementary School in Sandy celebrated with a red carpet, and, of course, Blizzard — their Yeti mascot. Monday marked...
SANDY, UT
ABC 4

Water Lantern Festival in Davis County

Sam Bakker from the Water Lantern Festival came to Good Things Utah to talk about the upcoming event in Syracuse, near Ogden. The festival is the largest growing lantern event in the US and tours in over 100 hundred cities in the country. Originally started here in the Beehive State, Water Lantern Festival was ranked the number one cultural festival by USAToday for the last two years.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
saltlakemagazine.com

Wandering to a Farmers Market Near You

Farmers markets as we know them are changing before our eyes. The once small market that sold primarily produce has grown into a community gathering we look forward to every season with artisan foods, trinkets, art displays, home goods and much more. But the one thing that hasn’t changed about farmers markets is the hard work and long hours vendors put in to bring their best products to the public.
PROVO, UT
KUTV

Church announces names of two future Latter-day Saint temples

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two temples planned for construction have officially received their names, officials with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said. They said the temple coming to Birmingham, England, will be called the Birmingham England Temple. This temple was first announced by Church President...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Missing Millcreek man found deceased

MILLCREEK, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a man reported missing in Millcreek last week has been found in a shed on his property. Stanton Dean Porter, 43, had been missing more than 24 hours when Unified Police officials asked for the public’s help finding him in a social media post issued Friday.
MILLCREEK, UT
kjzz.com

West Jordan neighborhood flooded with mud after heavy rain

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — The streets of a West Jordan neighborhood were flooded with water Friday night after heavy rains moved through the area. Around 4 p.m., a storm cell developed near 8800 South 6400 West. A steady stream of water flowed from a field down 6400 West and into a residential area.
WEST JORDAN, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a good steak, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three great steakhouses in Utah that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. All of these places are highly recommended by both travelers and local people and have excellent online reviews. Also, they are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Last but not least, the service and the atmosphere are absolutely amazing so there is truly no reason to not visit these steakhouses in Utah if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Continue to read to find out what the three great steakhouses in Utah are.
UTAH STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Loud ‘boom’ heard across northern Utah likely a meteor, NWS says

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A loud “boom” that some residents said was strong enough to shake their homes in its wake echoed across northern Utah early Saturday morning. While Salt Lake City-area residents speculated that everything from military activity to an earthquake could be responsible, the National Weather Service deduced that a meteor hurtling through the air was the culprit, KSTU reported.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy