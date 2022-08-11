Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
KUTV
Senior fitness class transforms into full-on dance group, The Raisinets
NORTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Staying active and social is key to good health for people as they age -- and a group of residents at a Utah senior living center are taking the concept to the next level. It started as a senior fitness class at The Lodge...
ksl.com
The science behind the meteor-caused sonic boom heard over Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was one of many who heard the boom Saturday morning. The governor reported he was out for a run in Salt Lake City when the loud crash rattled the Wasatch Front, northern Utah and even parts of southern Idaho shortly after 8:30 a.m. He wasn't alone, as evidenced by all the social media posts and the sudden spike in Utahns searching terms like "earthquake," "explosion" and "boom" within the first 30 minutes, according to Google Trends.
KSLTV
Utah officials tour the Draper prison before its demolition
DRAPER, Utah — The Draper prison facility is officially closed. It’s the conclusion of one chapter and the beginning of a new chapter in this area. While demolition will start soon on the closed Draper prison, there will be a piece of it that is saved. The persevered...
KUTV
2-year-old walks out of daycare, crosses busy street in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2-year-old in Salt Lake City left her daycare alone and crossed a busy street over the weekend. The toddler's mother claims she was unaware of the incident for more than an hour after it happened on Saturday. Olivia, age 2, was left outside...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksl.com
Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as "Laneah's Walk," a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
VIDEO: Water and debris runs high through Mill Fork in Spanish Fork Canyon
MILL FORK, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) has provided video footage of water and debris running high in Spanish Fork Canyon. UCSO says the footage was captured in Mill Fork at mile marker 196 on US Hwy 6. The water and debris is reportedly flowing through the Coal Hollow burn scar […]
kslnewsradio.com
Utah middle school bans phones from entire school day
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Eisenhower Middle School will not allow students to use phones during school hours this year. The ban extends to any time between classes and lunch. According to an Eisenhower Middle School Facebook post, if a student needs to call home they have to go to the school’s counseling center. From there, they can use the phone at the center or ask for permission to use their own cell phone.
Vandals attempt to poison koi fish at Salt Lake Cactus & Tropicals
A group of suspects who appeared to be teenagers broke into the business three nights in a row last week, escalating the amount of damage and destruction each time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KUTV
GALLERY: Sandy elementary school celebrates first day back to class
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Schools around the state are welcoming hundreds of students back through their doors for the 2022-2023 school year. In the Canyons School District, Glacier Hills Elementary School in Sandy celebrated with a red carpet, and, of course, Blizzard — their Yeti mascot. Monday marked...
ABC 4
Water Lantern Festival in Davis County
Sam Bakker from the Water Lantern Festival came to Good Things Utah to talk about the upcoming event in Syracuse, near Ogden. The festival is the largest growing lantern event in the US and tours in over 100 hundred cities in the country. Originally started here in the Beehive State, Water Lantern Festival was ranked the number one cultural festival by USAToday for the last two years.
KUTV
Concerns raised that students' walk to school goes through SLC homeless encampments
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Community members voiced concerns about the route students take to school, which passes by homeless camps in Salt Lake City. The Jordan River Trail between 500 North and 700 North is currently a hot spot for numerous homeless camps on both sides of the river.
Record-breaking white sturgeon hooked at C.J. Strike Reservoir
BOISE, Idaho — Greg and Angie Poulsen's trip from Eagle Mountain, Utah was certainly worth it after Greg hooked a 10-foot, 4-inch white sturgeon while fishing at C.J. Strike Reservoir Aug. 5 to set a new Idaho record. C.J. Strike is typically known for its abundance of crappie and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saltlakemagazine.com
Wandering to a Farmers Market Near You
Farmers markets as we know them are changing before our eyes. The once small market that sold primarily produce has grown into a community gathering we look forward to every season with artisan foods, trinkets, art displays, home goods and much more. But the one thing that hasn’t changed about farmers markets is the hard work and long hours vendors put in to bring their best products to the public.
KUTV
Church announces names of two future Latter-day Saint temples
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two temples planned for construction have officially received their names, officials with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said. They said the temple coming to Birmingham, England, will be called the Birmingham England Temple. This temple was first announced by Church President...
Gephardt Daily
Missing Millcreek man found deceased
MILLCREEK, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a man reported missing in Millcreek last week has been found in a shed on his property. Stanton Dean Porter, 43, had been missing more than 24 hours when Unified Police officials asked for the public’s help finding him in a social media post issued Friday.
KUTV
Utah special needs student left out of yearbook, mother seeks answers from district
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah special needs student was left out of the yearbook, and his mother is now seeking answers from the district. His mother said they purchased a yearbook at the end of last school year, only to find her son’s name and picture were missing from the Roy Jr. High yearbook.
KUTV
5 Questions with Spence: Utah or BYU, which pre-season ranking makes more sense?
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It’s a brand new edition of 5 Questions with Spence as Spence Checketts from ESPN 700 joins our Dave Fox. Dave grills spence on the AP pre-season football poll, and which team better deserves it’s ranking. Utah or BYU?. Plus UFC Boss...
kjzz.com
West Jordan neighborhood flooded with mud after heavy rain
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — The streets of a West Jordan neighborhood were flooded with water Friday night after heavy rains moved through the area. Around 4 p.m., a storm cell developed near 8800 South 6400 West. A steady stream of water flowed from a field down 6400 West and into a residential area.
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a good steak, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three great steakhouses in Utah that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. All of these places are highly recommended by both travelers and local people and have excellent online reviews. Also, they are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Last but not least, the service and the atmosphere are absolutely amazing so there is truly no reason to not visit these steakhouses in Utah if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Continue to read to find out what the three great steakhouses in Utah are.
Loud ‘boom’ heard across northern Utah likely a meteor, NWS says
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A loud “boom” that some residents said was strong enough to shake their homes in its wake echoed across northern Utah early Saturday morning. While Salt Lake City-area residents speculated that everything from military activity to an earthquake could be responsible, the National Weather Service deduced that a meteor hurtling through the air was the culprit, KSTU reported.
Comments / 0