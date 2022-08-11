Read full article on original website
North Adams Resident Wins Children's Trust Award
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Children’s Trust has announced North Adams resident Bethany Prince-Malloy, Associate Coordinator of the Family Center of Northern Berkshire County, is the recipient of its Faces of Prevention award, which honors and recognizes family support professionals across Massachusetts who support families and prevent child abuse.
Historic Store at Five Corners Reopens in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Under new ownership and management, the Store at Five Corners reopened Tuesday morning for the first time in more than two years. The store and cafe, built in 1770 and located in the town's Five Corners Historic District, had been closed since July 2020. The 252-year-old building, originally a tavern, went through several recent owners before being purchased by the nonprofit Store at Five Corners Stewardship Association in January of this year.
NBCC Distributes Thousands of Resource Guides to North Berkshire
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The 2022 Edition of the Northern Berkshire Community Resource Guide (CRG) went to print and over 17,000 copies landed in mailboxes throughout north Berkshire County. This mailing was possible thanks to a Rural Vaccine Equity Initiative grant from the Office of Rural Health through the...
Berkshire County cafe, market reopening after 2 years
The Store at Five Corners is reopening under new ownership on August 16. The cafe and market, located at 4 New Ashford Road in Williamstown, closed in July 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Climate Resistance Project Seeks to Raise Flood Awareness
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city of Pittsfield, in conjunction with municipal and community partners in the Berkshires, delivered an update on year 2 of the regional work of the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) Grant Program at a press conference held Thursday, Aug. 11 near the Churchill Brook culvert on Hancock Road.
Tyer says she won’t remove Pittsfield’s bike lanes, declines to endorse Harrington a second time
Pittsfield, Massachusetts Mayor Linda Tyer is facing pressure to remove the bike lanes on North Street, the city’s main thoroughfare. A petition on her desk from at-large city councilor Karen Kalinowsky calls for the street to be restored to its previous design. At the August 9th city council meeting, Commissioner of Public Utilities Ricardo Morales presented data showing that the lanes have made the downtown corridor safer, alongside endorsements from first responders like the city’s police and fire departments as well as local emergency response services. WAMC Berkshire sat down with Tyer at city hall this morning to discuss the bike lanes and more.
Adams Free Library to Host Dinoman!
ADAMS, Mass. — Families and children of all ages are invited to register and join a presentation by Dinoman! for the 2022 Reading Challenge hosted by the Adams Free Library followed by a party to celebrate summer. Join the Adams Free Library on Thursday, August 18, 2018 at 1:00...
BUSINESS BRIEFS: New ownership at two Lenox hotels; New BIPOC fund at Pittsfield Farmers Market; Grant for nursing assistant training programs; Technical Assistance offerings from BERP; BCC “40 under forty”
Mission Hill Hospitality Acquires Courtyard by Marriot Lenox and Hampton Inn & Suites Berkshires-Lenox. LENOX—Mission Hill Hospitality of Denver has acquired two hotels in Lenox: the Courtyard by Marriot Lenox and Hampton Inn & Suites Berkshires-Lenox. “The Berkshires are a top drive-to-leisure destination in New England, filled with a...
Pittsfield Street Improvement Schedule Aug. 15 to 26
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Please be advised of the following work that will take place Aug. 15 and 26, as part of the city of Pittsfield’s 2022 Street Improvement Project. Monday, Aug. 15, and Tuesday, Aug. 16: raising structures on East Street. Wednesday, Aug. 17, and Thursday, Aug. 18:...
Here are the Penalties for Breaking Pittsfield’s Water Restriction Rules
You would have to be living under a rock not to know that it has been mighty dry lately, not just in the Berkshires but throughout many areas throughout the country. I live in Pittsfield which is one of the municipalities in Berkshire County that has been under water restrictions over the past couple of weeks due to the recent drought conditions. It's unfortunate that there are restrictions but I totally get it.
The North Adams Fall Foliage Parade Is Coming This Fall With Some Changes
I don't know about you but I am so excited for fall here, especially in North Adams!. This year the fall annual parade celebrates a fun theme honoring all your favorite holidays. We here at WUPE love to be a part of this event!. The theme this year means honoring...
Virginia Team No-Hits Pittsfield in Babe Ruth World Series
GLEN ALLEN, Va. — Little worked offensively for the Pittsfield Babe Ruth 13-year-old All-Stars on Monday. On Tuesday, they get to go back to work. Dylan Apfel and Lane Herring combined on a no-hitter to lead Winchester, Va., to a 5-3 win over Pittsfield in pool play at Glen Allen Stadium.
Affordable housing units coming to Springfield, Holyoke
The Baker-Polito Administration and MassHousing announce funds to help provide affordable housing in Springfield and Holyoke.
Bowler and Barbulunga Trade Jabs in Primary Sheriff Debate
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Athenaeum was filled with about 100 people on Monday to watch Berkshire County Sheriff candidates Tom Bowler and Alf Barbulunga face off on community issues. The event was hosted by Pittsfield Community Television in partnership with iBerkshires.com. It was moderated by PCTV's Coordinator Of...
Berkshire Economic Recovery Program Announces Fall Offerings
BERKSHIRE COUNTY — 1Berkshire, in partnership with Berkshire Regional Planning Commission and with support from the United States Economic Development Administration, has announced a third slate of technical assistance offerings of the Berkshire Economic Recovery Program (BERP). The series continues with returning and new offerings including "It’s Time to...
West Side Mural Wishes for Greener Future
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A new mural on the West Side depicts a vision of a green community. On Friday, the completion of "I Wish … For a Greener Future" by Hope Aguilera was celebrated by Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity, which commissioned the piece as a part of neighborhood revitalization efforts.
Stephen Angelo Campetti, 70, of Lee
Stephen Angelo Campetti, 70, of Lee passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022. He was born in Great Barrington on November 28, 1951, the son of Stephen Angelo Campetti, Sr., and Zoa Pratt Campetti. He graduated from Monument Mountain High School in 1970 and from Nathaniel Hawthorne College in 1974.
Lenox Hotels Sold for $38M
LENOX, Mass. — Two Lenox hotels on the Pittsfield Lenox Road have been acquired by a Denver hospitality company in a deal for $38 million. Mission Hill Hospitality, a KSL Capital Partners portfolio company, closed the sales on Aug. 11 for the Courtyard by Marriot Lenox and Hampton Inn & Suites Berkshires-Lenox from Toole Lodging Group.
Medical Notes: Aug. 15, 2022
AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
Pittsfield Playing for Top Seed Today at World Series
GLEN ALLEN, Va. — The path for the Pittsfield Babe Ruth 13-year-old All-Stars at the World Series today is clear: Win and it is the top seed heading into bracket play with a first-round bye into the champiionship semi-finals. Lose, and things could get really complicated, really fast. All...
