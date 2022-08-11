ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Best highlights from Day 13 of Chiefs training camp

By Charles Goldman
 4 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs held their final training camp practice of the week on Thursday at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

The latest practice session was about as clean of a day as you could hope for in the final practice leading up to preseason Week 1. The offense and defense were both sharp, with players making the absolute most out of their opportunities before heading to Chicago to face the Bears. There were some standout moments in one-on-one drills, but there were also some flashes on both sides of the ball during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 team drills.

Below you’ll find some of the top highlights from practice sourced from various reporters, fans and our friends at KC Sports Network:

Isiah Pacheco, checking in

Mahomes warms up

9-on-7 work

Rashad Fenton vs. Skyy Moore

Daurice Fountain vs. Nazeeh Johnson

Mahomes to JuJu on the free play

Willie Gay Jr. on the pass deflection

Mahomes to Kelce vs. Justin Reid

CEH with a nice run

Joshua Williams vs. Skyy Moore

Nazeeh Johnson interception

Great route by Jerrion Ealy against Chris Lammons

