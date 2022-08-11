Michigan State basketball player Davis Smith took to his social media account to announce an event that he is hosting. He will be organizing a Back to School Supply Drive. The drive will be taking place on Aug. 21, and will be giving donations to schools in the East Lansing area. It will also be free to the public as well. The drive will be accepting backpacks, school supplies, pencils, and more. Smith is going into his 3rd season at Michigan State, and has appeared in 7 games.

