sixtyandme.com

How to Stop Bargaining with Your Emotional Baggage

Can you relate to bargaining with the contents of your emotional baggage?. Maybe you’ve looked at the contents several times over the course of your life. You may have even convinced yourself the more troubling contents were not all that bad, so you kept them locked away. Although you...
MENTAL HEALTH
Trigger Point Therapy for Occipital Neuralgia

If you are one of the many people who suffer from occipital neuralgia, you know how painful and debilitating it can be. This condition is characterized by pain in the back of your head, usually around the base of your skull. Several treatments are available for occipital neuralgia, including medication,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Rainbow Really Does Lead to a Pot of Gold!

The whole premise of my education business, Mind Money Motion, is that the more we take care of our mind and body, the less we have to worry about running out of money… because good health costs less. Many years ago, I used to be a registered dietitian, so...
NUTRITION

