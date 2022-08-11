Read full article on original website
Toast Under the Oaks returns for two nights in September
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Parks will host Toast Under the Oaks for two nights in September. The events will take place at Johns Island County Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on September 1 and September 15. If you’re looking to get outside and enjoy Charleston’s fall weather and local music, […]
Firefly Distillery Adds New Fall Food Truck Festival
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (August 11, 2022) – Firefly Distillery, South Carolina’s oldest working distillery, announces a second Food Truck Festival to happen this year on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 12 pm to 5 pm. Free to attend, the popular outdoor event will feature over 15 local food trucks from vegan to seafood, barbecue and eclectic fare at Firefly Distillery located at 4201 Spruill Avenue in Park Circle.
‘Fairytale’ themed prom held for people with disabilities
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - People with disabilities, their families and their chaperones danced the night away at the prom Saturday. Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission hosted a “Fairytale” themed prom at the R.L. Jones Center in Mount Pleasant for its 8th year in a row. This event invites people of all ages and all disabilities every year as part of their efforts for accessible events.
TO DO: Free jazz concert in Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - The Berkeley County Library System is hosting a free jazz concert for people of all ages. Alterea and Friends will perform a free show Aug. 27 at the Berkeley County Administration Building from 4 - 5 p.m. The trio, consisting of Alterea Baxter, Sherlyn...
Local Lowcountry Coffee Truck, Hurricane Coffee Company is selflessly giving back to the community in a quiet but profound way
They are convenient, offer diverse selections, complement every festival and event, and are a vital part of our Lowcountry culture. Sometimes, without us knowing, they are doing a little bit more to give back to the community and show us how much they care. Local Coffee Truck, Hurricane Coffee Company,...
At Turbo Cone, Charleston's only soft-serve ice cream shop, it's all about the vanilla
Growing up in Southern Pennsylvania, J.D. Pfile has sweet memories of going to Dairy Queen along with mom-and-pop walk-up soft-serve ice cream stands after a ball game or on a Friday night. "That's what I grew up doing," he said. "There's a strong nostalgia element to me." When he moved...
Hot fun, cool jazz in Moncks Corner
It's going to be a cool afternoon of jive, bebop and boogie-woogie in Moncks Corner on Aug. 27, when the Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) hosts its late summer jazz concert from 4-5 p.m. at the Berkeley County Administration Building, located at 1003 Highway 52. Headlining the show will be...
A century-old ring was lost on Edisto Beach 2 years ago. Then an amateur sleuth found it.
EDISTO BEACH — She stepped out into the early August morning to find the low-tide beach empty, gold and orange rays spraying across the sky. Inhaling the smell of salt and damp, Maxine McLeod Miller began to stroll along the dune. Ahead, sticks with bright ribbons marked two sea...
Back-to-school block party hosted in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston block party supplied 157 children with back-to-school supplies on Saturday. Neighbors Together hosted its Back to School Block Party on Saturday and gave away 157 backpacks filled with school supplies. According to Neighbors Together, the organization offered COVID vaccines, COVID testing kits, and back-to-school supplies. “Today was […]
Thousands attend OneBerkeley Back to School Festival
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Students and families gathered in Moncks Corner on Saturday for a Back to School Festival hosted by the Berkeley County School District. After a two-year hiatus, the OneBerkeley Back to School Festival returned to prepare Berkeley County students for the upcoming school year. According to BCSD, nearly 6,000 people came […]
Filing Notices - THE PICKLE BAR, LLC
Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that THE PICKLE BAR, LLC intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue or a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and on premises consumption of beer, wine and liquor by the glass at 162 Cherry Street, Summerville, SC 29486. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than August 31, 2022. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 2017718.
Downtown Charleston church building to be repurposed as cycling studio
A downtown Charleston building that once housed a historically Black congregation will soon be repurposed as a cycling studio. The building at 48 Alexander St. is in what used to be the predominantly African American neighborhood of Ansonborough. The owner of Jibe Cycling Studio said she plans to keep the integrity of the once sacred space.
Kiawah Island Oceanfront Single Style Beach House
A shingle style ocean view home in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, southwest of Charleston, features incredible architectural details and meticulous craftsmanship. Island Architects and builder Solaris Inc. created a beach house reminiscent of the late 19th century estates in the Hamptons. Natural materials of old brick, cedar shingles, slate and lead coated copper roofing provide a warmth to the overall aesthetic.
8/9: Darrin Goss (CCF), Amanda Lawrence (TUW)
We welcomed Darrin Goss of the Coast Community Foundation and Amanda Lawrence of Trident United Way – two high-impact organizations who trace their roots to our Rotary Club. A great overview of what these two groups do. Don’t forget the River Dogs social happening August 30. Still some tickets left. Also a chance to get your hands dirty with a new service project on August 20 at Future Fresh Farms. See info below.
A Fed Gator Is A Dead Gator
Alligators are common on Kiawah, basking on pond edges or lazily swimming in the numerous ponds. In addition to being illegal, feeding alligators causes them to lose their natural fear of humans. Alligators that have been fed will approach people and associate them with food, leading to a potentially dangerous situation. Alligators on Kiawah should never be fed, and any incidents of feeding or harassment should be reported immediately to Town Hall (843-768- 9166, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.) or Kiawah Island Community Association Security (843-768-5566, 24/7) or individuals witnessing anyone feeding alligators are encouraged to take videos and share them with Enforcement Officers so that tickets can be written. The fine for feeding alligators is up to $500 or 30 days in jail.
Unsafe bacteria levels found in 5 Charleston waterways
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Lower humidity and lots of sunshine this weekend make it the perfect time to get out and enjoy one last taste of Lowcountry summer before school starts. But as Charleston Waterkeeper notes in their latest water quality report, a wet July coupled with warmer water temperatures is a bad combination for bacteria […]
Chipotle open for business
Local fans of the Chipotle fast-food chain were relieved to hear that the nearest Goose Creek location, at 220 St. James Way, has recently reopened, according to Mayor Gregory Habib, after being forced to lock its doors due to a legal mishap. During his mayor's report at the Goose Creek...
This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best macaroni and cheese in each state, including the dish served at this South Carolina eatery.
The Lowcountry’s golden egg
Shirley Phillips lived in Goose Creek’s Crowfield Plantation for 30 years, and today, as a Broker and Realtor with Carolina One who continues to specialize in the area, she’s happy to share the fascinating history and promising future of Goose Creek with curious clients. An agent since 1971,...
