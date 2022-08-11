ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Casper Ruud advances to National Bank Open quarterfinals

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ibw2J_0hDuMylX00

Fourth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway advanced to the National Bank Open quarterfinals Thursday, beating No. 14 Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Ruud is the highest seed left in the singles draw after No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas dropped out Wednesday.

Rudd held off Agut after a mid-afternoon thunderstorm delayed play for just over an hour.

“It was a tough battle. The first two sets were 2 hours and 20 minutes," Rudd said. "Good intensity and I was feeling it a bit in the legs. Luckily, there was some rain, which gave me some time to breath out and regain some energy. I can thank the weather gods today, giving me some extra time and energy.”

Ruud will face sixth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime, the 22-year-old from Montreal who beat Britain’s Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4. Auger-Aliassime had 22 aces.

“That was a very convincing win,” Auger-Aliassime said. “I served really well but I felt like I was also putting a lot of pressure on him at every opportunity that I had.”

Eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland also advanced, ousting Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-7 (6), 6-2, 7-6 (3). Nick Kyrgios beat fellow Australian Alex de Minaur 6-2, 6-3.

Gael Monfils, the No. 17 seed from France, retired early in the second set of his match against British qualifier Jack Draper. Monfils, who trailed 6-2, 0-2, received treatment on his right ankle area but couldn’t continue.

In the night session, Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain beat seventh-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy 6-2, 6-4.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Jack Draper
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Italy#The National Bank Open#Australian#British
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
40K+
Followers
80K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy