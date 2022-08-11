ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Corydon Times-Republican

Wing Ding delivers high-energy midterm event

Attendees who gathered Friday night for the first in-person Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at the Surf Ballroom since 2019 didn’t exactly pack the house. But the house was packed with energy. It was the 19th annual Wing Ding, a fundraiser for several county Democratic parties from around North Iowa....
Iowa hospital ratings are updated, but offer conflicting guidance to consumers

Lakes Regional Healthcare hospital in Spirit Lake has earned the highest possible ratings from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. (Photo via Google Earth) The federal government has updated its ratings of hospitals, with one western Iowa hospital earning the highest possible scores. Lakes Regional Healthcare, a full-service,...
