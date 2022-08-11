ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie County, TX

Texas lieutenant to lose one eye after being shot in face

By Darby Good
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2idbMy_0hDuKNTa00

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – A Bowie County lieutenant and veteran of the U.S. Marines is reported to “lose his left eye and possibly be blind in his right eye” after being shot in the face during a traffic stop.

Lieutenant Scott Lillis, according to a GoFundMe benefitting his family, pulled over what he thought was a possible DWI driver on South Lake Drive Saturday when he approached the passenger side of the car and the driver fired a shot hitting him once in the face.

After the driver fled the scene, Lillis was found laying on the ground by a Texas DPS trooper and was airlifted to Little Rock Arkansas Hospital where police said he is in stable condition.

The driver, who Texarkana Police identified as 32-year-old Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar , was later found dead inside a vacant house by what police said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Aguilar was suspected of murder after two people were shot in Hooks on Saturday afternoon before the traffic stop. At the time of the traffic stop, an extensive manhunt had been underway for Aguilar after he abandoned his stolen car near the Loves Travel Center on Interstate 30.

Before joining the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, Lillis served as a U.S. Marine and Texarkana police officer. According to the GoFundMe, all donations go to the Lillis Family.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 12

Larry Rob
4d ago

and that's why there is no such thing as a routine traffic stop. semper for marine get well soon

Reply
7
Related
inforney.com

Man found dead in Texarkana home with small child; arrest made

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana police have made an arrest in the death of a man who was found Monday morning inside a College Hill home where a young child was also found uninjured. The victim is identified as Bonderick Nard Jr., 27, of Texarkana, Ark. Arrested in his death...
TEXARKANA, AR
texarkanafyi.com

Details of Murder Suspect Arrest in Edwards Street Death Investigation

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department reports that Bowie County has made an arrest in the murder investigation from the Edwards Street death investigation in Texarkana, Arkansas. Vance Allen Brown, 21, is in the Bi-State Jail waiting for extradition to the Arkansas side of the line. Press Release:. The ongoing death...
TEXARKANA, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Bowie County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Bowie County, TX
City
Hooks, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana police investigating death with child found in home

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male victim deceased inside a residence. The officers also located a small male child inside who appeared to be unharmed. Family members of the deceased were found, and they have taken custody of the child at this time. Crime Scene...
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Overturned 18-wheeler causes delays on I-30

The wreck occurred at the Loop Exit, and traffic has been delayed in the area as police and first responders work the scene. The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center has opened their new outpatient clinic. Texarkana Water Utilities will be working today in front of 1320 College Drive, between Summerhill...
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Police assure public that there is no serial killer in Texarkana area

Viral posts from Minden, Louisiana, to Texarkana have claimed over the weekend that a serial killer driving a white truck with LED lights is targeting cars driven by women traveling alone, forcing them off the road, and abducting them. There is no basis for these rumors, according to every police...
MINDEN, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Police Lieutenant#Murder#Violent Crime#U S Marines#Dwi#Texarkana Police#The Loves Travel Center#The Lillis Family#Nexstar Media Inc
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana police issue BOLO Alert for Foreman man

Nelson’s sister, Tonia Kennedy, contacted police on Monday, worried for her brother’s welfare. According to Kennedy, Nelson came to Texarkana from Foreman on July 27 and hasn’t been heard from since. Kennedy claims that Nelson is in regular contact with his family, and to not have heard...
TEXARKANA, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTBS

Karnack community center seeks help in identifying vandals

KARNACK, Texas — Carver Community Pathways to Revitalization is seeking the public’s help in identifying vandals, who recently broke into the newly opened community center, stealing surveillance equipment and more. The trespassers were caught on camera Sunday, the day the community center was scheduled to conduct a raffle...
KARNACK, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Gilmer Police locate missing man last seen Aug. 9

UPDATE – Justyne Reeves has been located by investigators, according to police. GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Gilmer Police Department issued a missing person report on Thursday via Facebook for Justyne Reeves. On Thursday Aug. 11 Justyne Reeves was reported as a missing person to the Gilmer Police Department. Reeves was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. […]
GILMER, TX
KTBS

Car show in Hooks, Texas raises money for a good cause

HOOKS, Texas - Car and truck lovers of all ages got the chance to see a variety of sweet rides today in Hooks, Texas, and it was all for a good cause. Nearly 100 unique cars and trucks were on display Saturday in the parking lot of the Myrtle Springs Baptist Church.
HOOKS, TX
KSST Radio

Pills, Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia, Meth Found During Search Of A Cumby Residence Saturday

3 Others Also Jailed Over Weekend On Unrelated Controlled Substance Charges. Officials reported finding multiple types of pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and fraudulently used or possession of ID and debit cards during a search of a Cumby residence Saturday night; four people were taken into custody on felony charges as a result. At least three others were also jailed on felony controlled substance charges over the weekend, according to arrest and jail reports.
CUMBY, TX
KXAN

KXAN

47K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy