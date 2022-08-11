Read full article on original website
Related
FOX43.com
Benefit honors victims of Nescopeck fire
BERWICK, Pa. — It looks like all fun and games outside of Intoxicology Department Bar on Second Street in Berwick but the event has a deeper meaning, raising money for the family who lost three children and seven adults last week in Nescopeck. "Tragedies like this don't happen around...
Benefit for 3-year-old battling brain cancer
OLYPHANT, Pa. — A benefit was held Saturday in Lackawanna County for a young girl battling brain cancer. 3-year-old Bridget Hudack of Lackawanna County was diagnosed with may wwith optic nerve glioma, a rare form of brain cancer. On Saturday, a benefit for Bridget and her family was held...
FOX43.com
DJs at fundraiser in Berwick recall moments of chaos
BERWICK, Pa. — Brent Beckley and his wife Ashley were DJs at the fundraising event at the Intoxicology Department bar and restaurant on Saturday when they heard thuds and a lot of commotion. Adrian Sura Reyes, 24, drove through the event on Saturday, killing one person and injuring more...
FOX43.com
Berwick residents remain strong after violence, tragedy
BERWICK, Pa. — Messages of hope, concern, and affection are written on a poster at a memorial for the victims of this weekend's tragedy in Berwick. Sophia Krupsha works nearby and felt compelled to stop by and write something. "We're a strong community. This community always comes together. I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX43.com
Two communities mourning after tragedies in Berwick, Nescopeck
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The communities of Nescopeck and now Berwick are mourning after another tragedy hits the area. A benefit for the family affected by the deadly fire that killed ten in Nescopeck over a week ago was left in chaos and destruction Saturday evening. As Adrian Oswaldo...
5 still critical after car drove through fundraiser crowd
Berwick, Pa. (AP) — State police say five people remain in critical condition after a car drove through a crowd at a weekend fundraiser for victims of a fatal northeastern Pennsylvania fire earlier this month, killing one woman and injuring 17 other people. Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, is charged with homicide in the death of 50-year-old Rebecca Reese, of Wilkes-Barre, at the Berwick fundraiser shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday. He faces another homicide count in the slaying of his mother at their Nescopeck home...
‘A new way of living’: Williamsport center offers hope to heroin addict
Like most children, Kelsey Anderson loved her mother and searched for opportunities to spend time with her. But, for young Anderson this meant following her mother’s footsteps into drug addiction. It began with marijuana at 13, but by age 15 she was solely addicted to heroin. With addiction came criminality and Anderson would spend years traveling in and out of prison. By age 17 she had two children, but despite...
Drive-through senior expo set
Bloomsburg, Pa. — Columbia County seniors are invited to a drive-through expo next week at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. It will be State Rep. David Millard's 19th annual senior expo and his last — he's retiring at the end of this year. The event will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 9-11 a.m. Seniors will receive information regarding services, activities, and programs helpful to seniors, their families and their caregivers. State Treasurer Stacy Garrity will attend and be available to answer questions about unclaimed property, the state treasury, and more. The drive-through senior expo will be held rain or shine. For questions, call Millard's office at 570-387-0246 or 570-759-8734.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lack of air conditioning leads schools to relax dress code
SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A school district in Northumberland County is relaxing its dress code as the school year starts due to a lack of air conditioning. According to a statement from the superintendent on the school's Facebook page, students in the Shamokin Area School District will be allowed to wear things like t-shirts and gym shirts to school but only for the first two weeks.
Community Champion: The Osterhout Free Library
The Osterhout Free Library is a dynamic, versatile community center that has been providing exceptional programs and services for over 133 yea
1 killed, 17 injured after car strikes crowd at Pennsylvania house fire fundraiser
BERWICK, Pa. — One person was killed and 17 people were injured Saturday after a vehicle crashed into a crowd gathered in a Pennsylvania city to raise money for the victims of a house fire that killed 10 people earlier this month. Police said the suspect in the case is also responsible for the death of a woman that occurred in a nearby city shortly after the crash.
WOLF
PSP: Man points gun at family driving on I-80 in Montour County
VALLEY TWP., MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — A family was driving along Interstate 80 when a man in another vehicle pointed a gun at them. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident happened Saturday around 6:13 PM. Police say a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze that consisted of three adults and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man allegedly set bed on fire during heated argument with woman
Bradford County, Pa. — A man punched a woman while she was driving and later lit her bed on fire, according to an affidavit filed on Aug. 8. Jason Michael Pangburn, 32, of Gillett was accused of assault and recklessly endangering another person after state police in Towanda investigated the Aug. 7 incident. Pangburn allegedly assaulted the woman as they traveled to their home near the 900 block of Purcell Road in Wells Township. ...
Official wants electric bike policy for Wyoming Valley Levee
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Wyoming Valley Levee overseer Christopher Belleman decided a policy for electric bikes is needed when someone whizzed past him as he was working on the recreational path atop the levee last week. “He was flying. It was like a small motorcycle...
Fire in Orwigsburg displaces three
ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — Investigators believe a Saturday afternoon fire in Schuylkill County is not suspicious. The alarm on West Market Street in Orwigsburg came in just after 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Fire crews quickly called in a second alarm, and about 50 firefighters from the Orwigsburg area helped battle...
Man Fires Gun Outside Main Street Businesses In Stroudsburg
This past weekend, police responded to reports of a shooting on Main Street in Stroudsburg. On Sunday, August 7, at around 1:30 AM, an incident occurred at Siamsa Irish Pub. A Siamsa employee, who wishes to remain unnamed, recalled two African American men sitting at the bar that night, both with their hoods up. Security took notice and approached the men. At that point, one of the men dropped what was determined to be a large kitchen knife. Security also noticed two other men standing behind the men at the bar, one holding a broken bottle. Promptly, the four men were escorted out of the pub, the lights were turned on, doors were locked, and all in attendance were asked to close out their tabs. Approximately 5 to 10 mins later, at least one gunshot was fired outside of 308 Burger, a few doors down on the 600 block of Main Street, striking a parked automobile. Police later arrived, secured the scene, and spoke to witnesses.
WFMZ-TV Online
1 dead, 17 hurt after vehicle drives through fundraiser for Luzerne fire victims
BERWICK, Pa. -- Saturday night brought another tragic development related to a house fire in Nescopeck, Luzerne County that killed 10 people last week. One person was killed and 17 others hurt when they were struck by a vehicle that drove through a fundraiser for the fire victims' families held in neighboring Columbia County, according to state police.
pahomepage.com
Twelfth Night at the Yuengling Mansion
PA Live (WBRE) — This summer’s show is Twelfth Night at the Schuylkill County Council for the Arts (Yuengling Mansion) in Pottsville, PA. Show dates are August 18th to 20th at 7PM and August 21st at 5PM. Learn more on their website, schuylkillfreeshakespeare.org.
ArtFest coming to Columbia County
Bloomsburg, Pa. — It's the annual gathering of artists and entertainment in downtown Bloomsburg, as ArtFest returns for its 14th year this Saturday. ArtFest will take place between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. surrounding the fountain on the Square and up Market Street, with more than 50 art and craft and fine food vendors, along with local non-profit partners. The event will also feature live music by local performers all day and fun activities for people of all ages. ...
Kielbasa Festival underway in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Nothing brings people out of their homes and into the community this time of year like a tasty food festival. One festival underway this weekend in Luzerne County celebrates a favorite among those who appreciate Polish cuisine in NEPA. Under sunny skies, big crowds flooded downtown Plymouth on Friday for the […]
Comments / 0