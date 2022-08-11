ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 offensive players to watch in the Chargers preseason opener vs. Rams

 5 days ago
The Chargers roster will begin to take shape this Saturday when the preseason kicks off against the Rams.

Here are five players on the offensive side of the ball who could help their case for a final roster spot.

QB Easton Stick

Brandon Staley gave Stick rave reviews for his development as a pure passer this offseason after LA’s intrasquad scrimmage. Stick was then named the co-backup quarterback with Chase Daniel on the unofficial depth chart. The roster is tighter than ever and keeping only two quarterbacks would open a much-needed spot for talent elsewhere, but it sounds like Stick will make it hard for the team to do anything except keep three. I doubt he’ll end up winning the QB2 role over Daniel, but I do want to see this purported passing development in the preseason.

RB Larry Rountree III

Listed as the third running back on the unofficial depth chart, Rountree needs a strong preseason, especially with Isaiah Spiller listed as RB4. Joshua Kelley has taken the most noticeable step up in training camp so far, and Spiller will have a sizable role even if he’s not the bona fide RB2. With a fullback on the roster, keeping only 3 RBs would probably be ideal. That leaves Rountree as the odd man out. He’s struggled with fumbles so far in training camp and roster spots are tight. He does add value on special teams as a first-teamer there, but a poor preseason could lose him a final roster spot.

FB Zander Horvath

It was a bit of a surprise to see Horvath listed ahead of Gabe Nabers as the co-starters at fullback, but it seems like from the rest of the depth chart that the reason for that is alphabetical order more than anything else. Still, the rookie has shown a much more versatile skill set than Nabers thus far. Special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken has said Horvath’s experience at linebacker in college will be a help in that area and he’s flashed surprising receiving ability. It’s still a fierce competition, but all signs point to Horvath gaining a lead now that pads have come on. Can he keep it going in live game action?

TE Hunter Kampmoyer

The Chargers have kept four tight ends each of the last few years, but the numbers of the current roster make it difficult to find room for a fourth one this season. Gerald Everett, Donald Parham, and Tre’ McKitty are all safe. But McKitty is also listed as the backup fullback, which seems to suggest he’ll be taking over Stephen Anderson’s H-back role from last season. That could maybe leave room for a fourth tight end, and Kampmoyer has been by far the best one. He’s also a starter on the kickoff team, which makes it sound like he’s closer to earning a roster spot than not. How he plays at his natural position in the preseason will likely make the decision for everyone.

OL Brenden Jaimes

I don’t think Jaimes is at risk of missing the team, but I do think he’s the ninth offensive linemen at this point. Will Clapp is your backup center. The loser of the right tackle competition will be the swing tackle. Jamaree Salyer has all but locked down the swing guard spot. Jaimes has guard/tackle versatility, and the staff still seems high on his developmental potential. But Ryan Hunter has arguably outperformed him this preseason and could push for that OL9 spot. There is some concern about the depth along the interior offensive line, so a strong preseason from Jaimes could assuage some concerns. If not, we could discuss the offensive line as a depth need when next year’s draft rolls around.

