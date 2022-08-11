Idaho Rep. Fulcher joins House members’ letter opposing major banks’ abortion policies

Officials with the Idaho Attorney General’s Office are taking responsibility for a typographical error in the inflation calculations mistakenly attributed to the Quality Education Act that will be on Idaho voters’ ballots in November. The inflation calculation error, which involved switching a numerator with a denominator, appeared to indicate that when inflation went up, the […] The post Idaho AG’s office takes responsibility for calculations error in Quality Education Act initiative appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.

IDAHO STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO