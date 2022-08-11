Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
740thefan.com
GF Police respond to disturbance involving a gun
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Grand Forks police respond to what they say was an argument between two men where one may have brandished a gun. Police were dispatched after 11 a.m. Saturday for a report of a disturbance involving the gun. The men were fighting by the time...
740thefan.com
Sobriety checkpoints scheduled for Cass County this weekend
FARGO (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s Office will conduct sobriety checkpoints this weekend. Essentia Health nursing staff will be participating and providing information to drivers about the risks of driving while under the influence. Saturation patrols will be conducted in Cass County...
740thefan.com
Sunday fire causes heavy damage to south Fargo house
FARGO (KFGO) – A fire caused heavy damage to a home at 1442 11th Avenue South in Fargo Sunday. Firefighters responded to a report of a porch fire shortly after 9 a.m. and found everyone out and flames showing on the front of the house on both the first and second floors.
740thefan.com
Moorhead mulling rules on the sale of THC edibles
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – A number of cities in Minnesota have put moratoriums on cannabis edibles since the food and drinks containing THC from hemp became legal in the state on July 1. Others have banned their sale. In Moorhead, the city’s director of Goverment Affairs says city officials are researching the recently enacted law and plan to bring a recommendation to the City Council in the coming months.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
740thefan.com
Too many geese clogging West Fargo’s Charleswood neighborhood, attracted by residential feeding, neighbors upset
WEST FARGO (KFGO) – A number of residents in West Fargo’s Charleswood area are dealing with a big problem — geese that have flocked there in fast-growing numbers. There’s a neighborhood pond there but residents say it’s property owners who are feeding the geese that are causing the big problem. Upset residents have asked the city to crack down on the wildlife feeding within city limits.
740thefan.com
Fargo school board to reconsider reciting Pledge of Allegiance prior to meetings
FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo School Board will take another look at its decision to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. A special meeting has been scheduled for Thursday evening. The board voted 7-2 last week to stop reciting the pledge, something that only began in March. It did not affect classrooms or other activities.
740thefan.com
MVFC announces 2023 and 2024 schedules
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Valley Football Conference has announced dates and matchups in league play for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. With the addition of Murray State to the conference in 2023, there will be 12 MVFC institutions with all league members playing eight conference games each year.
740thefan.com
NDSU #1 in AFCA FCS Football rankings
WACO, TX – Defending national champion North Dakota State will begin the 2022 season as the No. 1 team in the AFCA FCS Coaches Top 25 poll, which was released Monday, Aug. 15. North Dakota State went 14-1 overall and won its ninth national title in 11 seasons last...
IN THIS ARTICLE
740thefan.com
Redhawks Rally For Come-From-Behind Win Against Canaries
FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (53-28) scored four runs in the seventh inning and two in the eighth to flip the script on the Sioux Falls Canaries (31-48) on Monday night and opened the four-game series with a 6-4 win. Ben Allison started his first game of...
740thefan.com
RedHawks finish off weekend sweep of Chicago
FARGO, N.D. — With what could be a preview of the American Association Finals in September, the West Division-leading Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks picked up a big win and a series sweep over the East Division-leading Chicago Dogs, 6-4 on Sunday, in front of 2,645 fans. RedHawks starting pitcher Peyton...
740thefan.com
Maris 3-run HR lifts RedHawks to win over Chicago
Fargo (KFGO/KNFL) Peter Maris slugged a 3-run home run in the bottom of the 5th inning, and Tyler Grauer pitched seven solid innings as the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks earned a 4-2 win over the Chicago Dogs on Saturday night at Newman Outdoor Field. Maris’ blast erased a 2-1 Dogs lead and...
Comments / 0