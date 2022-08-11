Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Auburn kicker enters transfer portal
With Auburn regaining — and adding — depth at the kicker position this fall, one of last season's special-teams contributors has opted to transfer. Ben Patton's name entered the transfer portal Tuesday morning, a source confirmed to Auburn Undercover and 247Sports. A walk-on from Rochester, Michigan, he had been with the Tigers since the 2019 season.
Alabama Lands Massive Prospect out of California
The Crimson Tide continued to add to its already huge offensive line with another commitment for the recruiting Class of 2023.
College Football World Reacts To Devastating Ohio State Injury News
Ohio State's offense has taken a hit before its season opener against Notre Dame. Second-year running back Evan Pryor has suffered a season-ending knee injury. According to multiple reports, Pryor suffered this knee injury on Monday. Pryor was hoping to play a role in Ryan Day's offense for the 2022...
saturdaytradition.com
Kevin Wilson impressed by performance of true freshman RB during Ohio State's scrimmage
Ohio State has always had a rich tradition of running backs. That list includes returning All-American TreVeyon Henderson. Things are pretty set in Ohio State’s backfield for now. Another running back that is making some noise is Dallan Hayden. The 4-star recruit has seemingly impressed offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson.
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaytradition.com
Former 5-star LB latest to shed black stripe in Ohio State preseason camp
C.J. Hicks has been with the Ohio State football program since January following a successful high school career that saw him regarded as one of the nation’s top linebackers. The former 5-star player from Dayton, Ohio, was considered a top 10 recruit nationally when he ultimately signed with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Deion Sanders Girlfriend Photos
Deion Sanders' longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, shared some adorable photos on social media earlier this week. The longtime girlfriend of the former NFL star turned college football head coach shared some cool throwback photos. "FOREVER young, fly, and FINE!! @deionsanders Happy Birthday Baby!! I ❤️ you!!" she wrote.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video
New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Virginia Tech football player acquitted of murdering his Tinder Date is back on the field
Isimemen Etute is back on the football field! He recently was acquitted of killing a man named Jerry Smith who was impersonating a 21-year-old woman, trying to trap the football player on Tinder. Well, Etute is back on the field. He will be playing this fall at Iowa Western Community...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ohio State Has Named Its Captains For The 2022 Season
Ohio State has declared six captains for the 2022 college football season. The Buckeyes announced the selections Saturday night on Twitter. Kamryn Babb, C.J. Stroud, Cade Stover, Tyler Friday, Tommy Eichenberg, and Kourt Williams will hold the prestigious honor. Babb, the only repeat captain from last season, also became the...
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday
Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job
Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
Cowboys Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Monday
The Cowboys have made some roster moves ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline. According to ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have released five players on Monday afternoon, including a wide receiver. "The Cowboys have made five roster moves, releasing TE Ian Bunting (neck), FB Ryan Nall (shoulder), WR Ty...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What's next for Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne after losing competition to Tyler Buchner?
Drew Pyne didn't win the Notre Dame quarterback competition. But nobody expects his devotion to the Irish to wane whatsoever.
ESPN Computer Predicts College Football's 5 Worst Teams
The 2022 college football season is now just a couple of weeks away. The regular season is set to begin at the end of the month, with several prominent contests taking place over the first few weeks of the season. Which college football teams are bound to have the worst...
Lane Kiffin criticizes Jaxson Dart, Luke Altmyer following scrimmage
As the Ole Miss quarterback competition rolls along, all eyes are on Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer. Lane Kiffin didn’t sound thrilled with their performances in Saturday’s scrimmage, though. In a post-scrimmage press conference, Kiffin gave a blunt assessment of the two players’ performances as they compete to...
Newly offered 4-star Alabama DE dishes on Clemson offer, talks official visit plans
Dabo Swinney’s staff is rather unlikely to offer a prospect that’s already pledged their commitment elsewhere. That’s why Swinney and Co. waited until after Phenix City (Alabama) Central High’s (...)
247Sports
BREAKING: Utah lands their 13th commitment in safety Brock Fonoimoana
Kyle Whittingham and his University of Utah football program received good news on the recruiting front as they secured the commitment of not only their second Hawaii-native but their second Kahuku product in the form of safety Brock Fonoimoana. This is yet another valuable addition to the class and specifically Morgan Scalley's side of the ball. This is Utah's 13th commitment of the class and the second safety prospect to give his pledge this cycle.
247Sports
Maryland basketball legend Joe Smith on Terps' local recruiting, relationship with Williams, Duke and more
Maryland basketball legend Joe Smith returned to College Park earlier this month for the alumni game against Georgetown. Smith didn't play, but he was invited as a special guest, and the fans at Xfinity Center made him feel like one, he told Etan Thomas of The Basketball News. "I mean,...
College Football World Reacts To Death Of Texas Football Legend
The University of Texas has lost an all-time football great. Steve Worster, a legendary Texas football player who rushed for 2,353 yards and scored 36 touchdowns during his career, has died at 73. Our thoughts are with his friends and family members. Worst finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting...
Three-Star DL Ashton Sanders de-commits from Cal
A Class of 2023 commit for the California Golden Bears has now reopened his recruitment. Three-Star Los Angeles (Calif.) Cathedral High School defensive lineman Ashton Sanders announced Sunday that he is decommitting from Cal. Sanders wrote in a statement, “Thank you Cal. First and foremost I would like to thank...
247Sports
44K+
Followers
361K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0