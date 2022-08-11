ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

247Sports

Auburn kicker enters transfer portal

With Auburn regaining — and adding — depth at the kicker position this fall, one of last season's special-teams contributors has opted to transfer. Ben Patton's name entered the transfer portal Tuesday morning, a source confirmed to Auburn Undercover and 247Sports. A walk-on from Rochester, Michigan, he had been with the Tigers since the 2019 season.
AUBURN, AL
Person
Woody Hayes
saturdaytradition.com

Former 5-star LB latest to shed black stripe in Ohio State preseason camp

C.J. Hicks has been with the Ohio State football program since January following a successful high school career that saw him regarded as one of the nation’s top linebackers. The former 5-star player from Dayton, Ohio, was considered a top 10 recruit nationally when he ultimately signed with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Deion Sanders Girlfriend Photos

Deion Sanders' longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, shared some adorable photos on social media earlier this week. The longtime girlfriend of the former NFL star turned college football head coach shared some cool throwback photos. "FOREVER young, fly, and FINE!! @deionsanders Happy Birthday Baby!! I ❤️ you!!" she wrote.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video

New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Ohio State Has Named Its Captains For The 2022 Season

Ohio State has declared six captains for the 2022 college football season. The Buckeyes announced the selections Saturday night on Twitter. Kamryn Babb, C.J. Stroud, Cade Stover, Tyler Friday, Tommy Eichenberg, and Kourt Williams will hold the prestigious honor. Babb, the only repeat captain from last season, also became the...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday

Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job

Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Monday

The Cowboys have made some roster moves ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline. According to ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have released five players on Monday afternoon, including a wide receiver. "The Cowboys have made five roster moves, releasing TE Ian Bunting (neck), FB Ryan Nall (shoulder), WR Ty...
DALLAS, TX
On3.com

Lane Kiffin criticizes Jaxson Dart, Luke Altmyer following scrimmage

As the Ole Miss quarterback competition rolls along, all eyes are on Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer. Lane Kiffin didn’t sound thrilled with their performances in Saturday’s scrimmage, though. In a post-scrimmage press conference, Kiffin gave a blunt assessment of the two players’ performances as they compete to...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

BREAKING: Utah lands their 13th commitment in safety Brock Fonoimoana

Kyle Whittingham and his University of Utah football program received good news on the recruiting front as they secured the commitment of not only their second Hawaii-native but their second Kahuku product in the form of safety Brock Fonoimoana. This is yet another valuable addition to the class and specifically Morgan Scalley's side of the ball. This is Utah's 13th commitment of the class and the second safety prospect to give his pledge this cycle.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Death Of Texas Football Legend

The University of Texas has lost an all-time football great. Steve Worster, a legendary Texas football player who rushed for 2,353 yards and scored 36 touchdowns during his career, has died at 73. Our thoughts are with his friends and family members. Worst finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Three-Star DL Ashton Sanders de-commits from Cal

A Class of 2023 commit for the California Golden Bears has now reopened his recruitment. Three-Star Los Angeles (Calif.) Cathedral High School defensive lineman Ashton Sanders announced Sunday that he is decommitting from Cal. Sanders wrote in a statement, “Thank you Cal. First and foremost I would like to thank...
LOS ANGELES, CA
