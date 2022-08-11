ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. House set to vote on ‘historic’ package

By Alexandra Limon
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cK0DJ_0hDuHH4b00

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — President Joe Biden has maintained fighting climate change is one of his top priorities, and Democrats are about to approve historic investments in clean energy with a package that’s also expected to reduce health care costs for many Americans.

The U.S. House will vote on the Inflation Reduction Act on Friday, but Democrats like New York Congressman Paul Tonko are already celebrating.

“I think the Inflation Reduction Act is yet another milestone of accomplishment,” Tonko said. “[It] will enable us to do a historic investment in climate change response, $370 billion.”

Congressman Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) said that in addition to helping to slow the planet’s warming, the package Democrats are expected to pass on a party-line vote will also reduce people’s energy bills.

“It provides cheaper, cleaner energy and gives our planet a fighting chance,” he said.

The package of will also extend Affordable Care Act subsidies and reduce health care costs for those on Medicare.

Republicans say new spending is a bad idea and that it will have negative impacts.

“All it is is tax and spending,” said Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.). “Continue to drive inflation, it’s going to raise taxes.”

“Raising taxes when we are in a recession, even if my friends on the other side won’t admit it, violates every good principle of good economics,” added Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.).

One of the biggest provisions in the package would implement is a 15% minimum corporate tax rate, and Democrats say no one who makes under $400,000 a year will see a tax hike.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Suspect’s mother among casualties in Nescopeck, Berwick tragedies

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State troopers have a man in custody they say is a suspect in a mass casualty incident in Columbia County as well as an assault that left one woman dead in Luzerne County. State troopers have charged Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, a 24-year-old male from Nescopeck, with killing two people and […]
BERWICK, PA
YourErie

Local garbage company closes, leaving thousands of customers impacted

A local garbage collection company is calling it quits, leaving customers scrambling for a replacement. On Monday, Raccoon Refuse notified several municipalities that they are now closed. Here is more from Union City, one of those municipalities impacted by this decision. Raccoon Refuse has been the subject of repeated complaints from customers in Erie and […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
YourErie

Operation Nighthawk: PSP releases weekend DUI stats

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) has reported its numbers from a recent DUI enforcement effort. Local PSP Troop E covers Venango, Crawford and Erie counties, along with parts of Warren County. Troop E held its effort — dubbed “Operation Nighthawk” — Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12-13. Some 80 law enforcement personnel from PSP […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Local church brings live music back from the 50s and 60s

Folks at one local church were taken back a few decades and serenaded by live music from the 50s and 60s. The local band Misery Bay Big Band visited The Dorchester Drive Bible Church. There were also kids’ programs and activities for everyone. This is the fifth year the church held the event.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Westerman
Person
Tom Cole
YourErie

Suspect in custody after Country Fair burglary

One man is behind bars and facing a number of charges after an alleged burglary. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were called out to The Country Fair Store located in the 4000 block of Buffalo Road in Harborcreek around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, police found that a suspect had forced their way into the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

$17,000 in Apple devices stolen from Edinboro Walmart

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) —The Pennsylvania State Police is seeking multiple suspects who allegedly stole more than $17,000 in Apple products from the Edinboro Walmart. According to a post on the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers website, at about 10:00 p.m. on Aug. 6 a female suspect entered the Walmart at 108 Washington Towne Blvd. N. in Washington Township. She […]
EDINBORO, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Democrats#Americans#The U S House#Medicare#Republicans
YourErie

Scott Perry speaks out after FBI seizes cellphone

(WHTM) – Congressman Scott Perry (R-Dauphin) is speaking out after three FBI agents seized his cellphone as part of an ongoing Justice Department investigation. On August 9, Perry said he was approached by agents armed with a warrant who took and later returned his personal cell phone. Perry says the agents “imaged” his phone before […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
YourErie

ATV accident leaves one seriously injured

An ATV accident left one Pennsylvania man severely injured. On Saturday at around 3:16 p.m., the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and the Sherman Fire Department responded to an address on French Creek Road in the Town of Sherman for an ATV accident with personal injury. According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation found that Eli […]
BOALSBURG, PA
YourErie

Alleged machete-wielding Erie County man arrested

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie County man has been arrested after police say he threatened a victim with a machete. According to a Pennsylvania police report, the 62-year-old Wattsburg man allegedly “entered onto private property” (at the 8000 block of Page Road in Venango Township) with a machete at about 10:45 a.m. on Aug. 7. He […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Sunday morning motor vehicle accident shuts down portion of I-90

One stretch of a busy highway was closed down on Sunday morning following a motor vehicle accident. The wreck took place on Sunday morning on the I-90 eastbound lane between Harborcreek and North East just before Exit 41. This wreck reportedly involved one vehicle with multiple people inside. At the time of writing we are […]
NORTH EAST, PA
YourErie

YourErie

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy