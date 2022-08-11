ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Conroe ISD aims to grow career, technical education programs

Demand for CTE programs has grown over the past give years in Conroe ISD. Conroe ISD’s career and technical education program will see expansion in the 2022-23 school year to continue providing students with real-world experience in the workforce in response to growing demand, according to school officials. This includes $210 million in investments at two district high schools in CTE programs and facilities.
CONROE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Art, TX
Houston, TX
Education
City
Lone Star, TX
Local
Texas Education
Community Impact Houston

Report: Magnolia ISD exceeding enrollment projections

Deputy Superintendent Jason Bullock said Magnolia is seeing enrollment exceed projections for the 2022-23 school year as of Aug. 8. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) During an Aug. 8 meeting, Deputy Superintendent Jason Bullock said Magnolia ISD saw its enrollment increase by 556 students already this year, which was before the first day of school Aug. 11. This was a 4.2% increase in enrollment.
MAGNOLIA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lone Star College System#Open House#Lsc University Park#Lsc North Harris
Community Impact Houston

Houston Methodist to open health care innovation hub at Ion facility in Midtown

The Ion building can be found in Houston’s Midtown within a broader district underway adjacent to the Third Ward. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) Officials with the Houston Methodist Hospital system announced plans Aug. 11 to partner with The Ion tech hub in Houston on a new health care innovation space to be modeled after Methodist's Center for Innovation Technology Hub in the Texas Medical Center.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Willis ISD celebrates opening of new Roark Early Education Center

Willis ISD celebrated the opening of Roark Early Education Center on Aug. 7. (Courtesy Willis ISD) Willis ISD held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of the Roark Early Education Center on Aug. 7. The new building will serve pre-K students. According to Superintendent Tim Harkrider, teachers began preparing to enter the building the week of Aug. 1, and the building opened to students on the first day of classes Aug. 10.
WILLIS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership announces new leader

Brian Freedman (Courtesy Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership) In late June, the Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership, an organization that helps bring major businesses, including Houston Spaceport tenants, to the Bay Area, announced an upcoming change in leadership. Brian Freedman will become BAHEP’s new president following the retirement of the...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
Community Impact Houston

STEM-E Youth Career Development Program prepares youth for future careers

STEM-E gives students opportunities for hands-on experience in STEM. (Courtesy STEM-E Youth Career Development Program) Andria Balogh has 14 years of experience in biomedical research and knows firsthand those interested in careers in STEM are not always taught soft skills, such as communication, project management, team building, marketing, budgeting, writing and teaching.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Cottage Door Boutique to close in Old Katy

Store owners announced The Cottage Door Boutique will close Sept. 30. (Courtesy The Cottage Door Boutique) The Cottage Door Boutique—a gift shop in Old Katy—will close Sept. 30, store owners Allen and Angela Walker said in an Aug. 14 Facebook post. The Cottage Door first opened at 1001...
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Southwest Urgent Care opens new Sugar Land clinic

Southwest Urgent Care recently opened a new location in Sugar Land. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Southwest Urgent Care has opened a new clinic in Sugar Land’s Telfair neighborhood, clinic officials confirmed with Community Impact Newspaper. The clinic opened at 400 Promenade Way, Ste. 1500, Sugar Land, in late July-early...
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Light Church in Willis debuts children's building expansion

The Light Church celebrated the grand opening of its 11,000-square-foot children's building July 17. (Courtesy The Light Church) The Light Church celebrated the grand opening of its 11,000-square-foot children's building July 17 at 13145 I-45 N., Willis. The building serves children from infants through fifth grade and includes 11 classrooms, a teachers workroom, a nursing mothers room, a kids auditorium and interactive amenities. Children's ministry is offered alongside adult worship services on Sundays and Wednesdays. 936-856-9500. www.thelightcf.org.
Community Impact Houston

See the scores from Houston ISD's 2021-22 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness

Elementary, middle and high school 2021-22 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness scores varied across the board in Houston ISD. (Courtesy Community Impact staff) Elementary, middle and high school 2021-22 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness scores varied across the board in Houston ISD. Elementary schools. Elementary students...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Construction begins on new Wendy's location in Porter

Construction has begun on a new Wendy's location at 23619 Hwy. 59, Porter, according to officials with the East Montgomery County Improvement District. (Courtesy East Montgomery County Improvement District) Construction has begun on a new Wendy's location at 23619 Hwy. 59, Porter, according to officials with the East Montgomery County...
PORTER, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tutoring Club opens location in Katy

Tutoring Club has locations across the Houston area and the United States. (Courtesy Tutoring Club of Katy). Tutoring Club will host a grand opening of its Katy location at 1721 Spring Green Blvd., Ste. 300, Katy, on Aug. 13 from noon-4 p.m. The open house event will feature games, prizes, free food and drinks, and a raffle for a free month of tutoring. Tutoring Club of Katy had its soft opening in May, providing individualized academic assistance to students from pre-K to college admissions. 346-980-4545. www.tutoringclub.com/katytx.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy