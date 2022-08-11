Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Staff across districts in Pearland, Friendswood celebrate new school year
Pearland ISD’s Outreach and Attendance Department staff wore themed shirts displaying the “Build Pearland Proud” motto. (Courtesy Pearland ISD) Students return to classes this week for the upcoming 2022-23 school year at Alvin, Friendswood and Pearland ISDs. While the students will return to the hallways of each...
Community performing arts studio, theater Inspiration Stage relocates to Sugar Land
After a relocation, Inspiration Stage is now open at Sugar Land Town Square. (Courtesy Inspiration Stage) Performing arts studio and theater Inspiration Stage recently relocated to Sugar Land Town Square at 2210 Lone Star Drive, Sugar Land, according to an Aug. 16 news release. Originally located at Sugar Land Auditorium,...
Construction to begin this fall for Katy’s historic J.V. Cardiff & Sons Rice Dryer
The landmark, located at 5321 First St. in Katy, has been mostly unmaintained for decades. (Laura Robb/Community Impact Newspaper) After nearly three decades of disuse, a plan for new life for Katy’s J.V. Cardiff & Sons Rice Dryer is underway. A permit for $2.1 million in construction to the...
Conroe ISD aims to grow career, technical education programs
Demand for CTE programs has grown over the past give years in Conroe ISD. Conroe ISD’s career and technical education program will see expansion in the 2022-23 school year to continue providing students with real-world experience in the workforce in response to growing demand, according to school officials. This includes $210 million in investments at two district high schools in CTE programs and facilities.
Friendswood Psychiatry and TMS Clinic now open on Winding Way Drive
Friendswood Psychiatry and TMS Clinic on July 1 opened at 1506 Winding Way Drive, Ste. 304, Friendswood. (Courtesy Friendswood Psychiatry and TMS Clinic) Friendswood Psychiatry and TMS Clinic on July 1 opened at 1506 Winding Way Drive, Ste. 304, Friendswood. The psychiatry private practice facility treats adult, adolescent and child...
League City hosting ribbon cutting event for new community center
The city of League City from 5-8 p.m. on Sept. 3 will hold a ribbon cutting and open house for its new League City Community Center at 400 S. Kansas Ave., League City. (Courtesy city of League City) The city of League City from 5-8 p.m. on Sept. 3 will...
See how Conroe ISD campuses performed in 2021-22 Texas Education Agency accountability ratings
The Texas Education Agency has released 2021-21 accountability ratings for districts statewide. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Education Agency released statewide accountability ratings of school districts for the 2021-22 school year on Aug. 15. Conroe ISD was given a ‘B’ rating, scoring an 89 out of 100 possible points. A...
Report: Magnolia ISD exceeding enrollment projections
Deputy Superintendent Jason Bullock said Magnolia is seeing enrollment exceed projections for the 2022-23 school year as of Aug. 8. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) During an Aug. 8 meeting, Deputy Superintendent Jason Bullock said Magnolia ISD saw its enrollment increase by 556 students already this year, which was before the first day of school Aug. 11. This was a 4.2% increase in enrollment.
See how each Humble ISD school fared in the 2021-22 A-F accountability system
Humble ISD received a B overall for the 2021-22 school year in the Texas Education Agency's A-F Accountability Ratings. (Courtesy Unsplash) The Texas Education Agency released the 2021-22 accountability ratings for school districts across the state Aug. 15. Humble ISD received an B for the 2021-22 school year with 82...
Houston Methodist to open health care innovation hub at Ion facility in Midtown
The Ion building can be found in Houston’s Midtown within a broader district underway adjacent to the Third Ward. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) Officials with the Houston Methodist Hospital system announced plans Aug. 11 to partner with The Ion tech hub in Houston on a new health care innovation space to be modeled after Methodist's Center for Innovation Technology Hub in the Texas Medical Center.
Willis ISD celebrates opening of new Roark Early Education Center
Willis ISD celebrated the opening of Roark Early Education Center on Aug. 7. (Courtesy Willis ISD) Willis ISD held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of the Roark Early Education Center on Aug. 7. The new building will serve pre-K students. According to Superintendent Tim Harkrider, teachers began preparing to enter the building the week of Aug. 1, and the building opened to students on the first day of classes Aug. 10.
Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership announces new leader
Brian Freedman (Courtesy Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership) In late June, the Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership, an organization that helps bring major businesses, including Houston Spaceport tenants, to the Bay Area, announced an upcoming change in leadership. Brian Freedman will become BAHEP’s new president following the retirement of the...
Pelican Breakfast and Lunch Friendswood now open in Friendswood
This image is not a menu item from Pelican Breakfast and Lunch Friendswood. (Courtesy Pexels) Pelican Breakfast and Lunch Friendswood opened its doors on June 15 at 802 S. Friendswood Drive, Ste. 112, Friendswood. The original location is at 3142 E. NASA Parkway, Seabrook, and one other location is also...
STEM-E Youth Career Development Program prepares youth for future careers
STEM-E gives students opportunities for hands-on experience in STEM. (Courtesy STEM-E Youth Career Development Program) Andria Balogh has 14 years of experience in biomedical research and knows firsthand those interested in careers in STEM are not always taught soft skills, such as communication, project management, team building, marketing, budgeting, writing and teaching.
The Cottage Door Boutique to close in Old Katy
Store owners announced The Cottage Door Boutique will close Sept. 30. (Courtesy The Cottage Door Boutique) The Cottage Door Boutique—a gift shop in Old Katy—will close Sept. 30, store owners Allen and Angela Walker said in an Aug. 14 Facebook post. The Cottage Door first opened at 1001...
Southwest Urgent Care opens new Sugar Land clinic
Southwest Urgent Care recently opened a new location in Sugar Land. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Southwest Urgent Care has opened a new clinic in Sugar Land’s Telfair neighborhood, clinic officials confirmed with Community Impact Newspaper. The clinic opened at 400 Promenade Way, Ste. 1500, Sugar Land, in late July-early...
The Light Church in Willis debuts children's building expansion
The Light Church celebrated the grand opening of its 11,000-square-foot children's building July 17. (Courtesy The Light Church) The Light Church celebrated the grand opening of its 11,000-square-foot children's building July 17 at 13145 I-45 N., Willis. The building serves children from infants through fifth grade and includes 11 classrooms, a teachers workroom, a nursing mothers room, a kids auditorium and interactive amenities. Children's ministry is offered alongside adult worship services on Sundays and Wednesdays. 936-856-9500. www.thelightcf.org.
See the scores from Houston ISD's 2021-22 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness
Elementary, middle and high school 2021-22 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness scores varied across the board in Houston ISD. (Courtesy Community Impact staff) Elementary, middle and high school 2021-22 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness scores varied across the board in Houston ISD. Elementary schools. Elementary students...
Construction begins on new Wendy's location in Porter
Construction has begun on a new Wendy's location at 23619 Hwy. 59, Porter, according to officials with the East Montgomery County Improvement District. (Courtesy East Montgomery County Improvement District) Construction has begun on a new Wendy's location at 23619 Hwy. 59, Porter, according to officials with the East Montgomery County...
Tutoring Club opens location in Katy
Tutoring Club has locations across the Houston area and the United States. (Courtesy Tutoring Club of Katy). Tutoring Club will host a grand opening of its Katy location at 1721 Spring Green Blvd., Ste. 300, Katy, on Aug. 13 from noon-4 p.m. The open house event will feature games, prizes, free food and drinks, and a raffle for a free month of tutoring. Tutoring Club of Katy had its soft opening in May, providing individualized academic assistance to students from pre-K to college admissions. 346-980-4545. www.tutoringclub.com/katytx.
