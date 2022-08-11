Demand for CTE programs has grown over the past give years in Conroe ISD. Conroe ISD’s career and technical education program will see expansion in the 2022-23 school year to continue providing students with real-world experience in the workforce in response to growing demand, according to school officials. This includes $210 million in investments at two district high schools in CTE programs and facilities.

