Florida State

NBC 2 wins 2 National Edward R. Murrow Awards

By NBC2 News
 4 days ago
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA – NBC 2 has been announced as the winner of two Edward R. Murrow Awards from The Radio Television Digital News Association.

NBC 2 has been named as a 2022 National Honoree for Excellence in Innovation and Best News Series. Watch our award winning entries below.

EXCELLENCE IN INNOVATION:

NBC 2 was acknowledged for its use in augmented reality. Meteorologist Rob Duns has used the technology to enhance weather broadcasts, bringing a unique experience to viewers in Southwest Florida.

BEST NEWS SERIES:

Story2Share has become a standout addition to NBC 2 programming. Sean Martinelli has been bringing amazing and emotional stories from all across Southwest Florida. He was acknowledged for this story about a 16-year-old who reached out to Nike to develop a shoe that provided comfort and support to those with disabilities.

“The Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in journalism,” said RTDNA President and CEO Dan Shelley. “That’s why I’m confident in saying today’s winners represent the absolute best of the best.”

This year, there were over 5,200 entries up for consideration.

Among the most prestigious awards in news, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community.

Fort Myers, FL
News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

