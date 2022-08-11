Fort Collins, Colorado

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Step Inside a Rustic Riverside Cabin for Sale in Lyons, Colorado
With the way Colorado real estate has been exploding throughout the past few years, new residences are popping up left and right But there's something charming about many of the older homes on the market; they offer a rustic appeal that's not found in most modern Colorado architecture. The perfect...
How Will Triple-Dip La Niña Affect The Colorado Winter?
Forecasting the seasonal weather is about as precise as predicting the outcome of a Denver Broncos football game. You never really know for sure what's going to happen. This Year's Winter May Be a Replay of Previous Two Winters. You may have seen the annual winter outlook from the Farmers...
"Reach higher ground by any means necessary": Flooding creates dangerous situation in Colorado
According to an emergency notification sent out at about 3 PM on August 15, dangerous flooding is occurring in the area of Glen Haven, which is located northeast of Estes Park. "Immediately reach higher ground by any means necessary," reads an alert about the situation. The alert also instructs those...
Been To This Amazing Northern Colorado Playground? One Of the Best In The Country
While there are many fantastic parks and playgrounds around Colorado, one of the coolest and most unique resides in Northern Colorado. Have you ever been?. I remember having favorite parks to play at with my dad and little brother as a kid. We had quite a few that we'd frequently visit for one reason or another. One was called the "blue car park," which was named that because it had one of those old spring cars that would rock back and forth. Yes, it was a blue car, hints the name. I was so creative. Another favorite was the rocket park which had a giant three or four-story metal rocket jungle gym. The irony is that I'm now scared of heights after being fearless about heights as a kid. Although we had some awesome parks to visit, I never saw a park as cool as this unique and award-winning park that we have in our own "backyard" in Northern Colorado.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cpr.org
Metro Denver set to drop I-25 and C-470 expansions as planners shape climate-minded transportation future
After decades of pouring billions of dollars into a transportation system that favors moving vehicles quickly above all else, the Denver region could see a significant funding shift away from road expansions and toward public transit, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure. The board of the Denver Regional Council of Governments, a...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
CSU ensures you’ll be out of a ‘high’ school forever
You might be thinking you’re officially making the transition from a high school to a “high” school, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Colorado’s history with cannabis dates back decades. In 1876, when Colorado officially became a state, cannabis and hemp were legal and commonly used both in medicinal contexts and recreationally. By 1929, following years of dramatic and racist rhetoric about cannabis and those who partook in using it, our state made the possession, distribution and sale of any cannabis a felony.
CO 52 to close for two weeks in Weld County
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Highway 52 in Weld County will close for two weeks. CO 52 will be fully closed to thru traffic between CR 77 and CR 69 southeast of Keenesburg starting Tuesday, Aug. 16, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). CDOT said it...
Colorado Gas War Continues On I-25 With Prices Now Under $3
As gas prices continue to fall all over the country, the gas wars continue at this I-25 exit in Colorado and you can now get fuel for under $3 a gallon. No, that's not a typo. Time to fill 'er up. Cheapest Gas In Colorado. Earlier this year, not just...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Flood threat leads to closure of Highway 34 through Big Thompson Canyon
Officials in northern Colorado have shut down Highway 34 through Big Thompson Canyon due to concerns about possible flooding.The Larimer County Sheriff's Office was closing the road just before 3 p.m. from Estes Park to Loveland.Weather conditions in the area were described as dangerous. There was heavy rain falling in the area.
Polis reverses 2019 approach, fights looming expensive gasoline mandate on metro Denver
In a reversal of his approach to federal ozone determinations three years ago, Gov. Jared Polis is poised to ask the Environmental Protection Agency to not rush into imposing a more expensive blend of gasoline to help reduce ozone, calling it “problematic” and a frustrating “decades-old, one-size-fits-all" prescription to improving air quality.
kunc.org
Colorado’s outdoor visitors are overwhelmingly white and wealthy. A new initiative hopes to change that.
During the first 10 minutes of a fly fishing lesson at Lincoln Hills, an outdoor camp west of Boulder, the children are mostly catching the shrubs behind them. But Terah Griffin isn’t giving up. The 14-year-old from Aurora is wearing a shirt emblazoned with a fish and text that says “keep it reel.”
Flood threat ends for Monday night
As severe weather moves into the Front Range, several watches and warnings have been issued for flooding and other possible storm-related alerts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Artist Creates Amazing, Giant Flying Trout Above Colorado State University
You would definitely have needed a bigger boat if you were to actually catch this fish, made in the sky over CSU. Lots of lemons, too. The patience that it would take to reel in a giant trout, is most likely unmatched by the amount of patience this artist had to create this piece. There must have been more than a few people that saw the lights, and wondered what was going on.
Johnstown is Getting Another Grocery Store at Ledge Rock Center
Over the past few years, the town of Johnstown has quickly grown with the addition of Scheels, Liberty Firearms, the development of Johnstown Plaza, and various housing projects. According to the United States Census, Johnstown has grown from a population of 9,887 in 2010 to 17,324 in April of 2020. More than two years have passed since the last census and it is predicted that Johnstown has approximately 18,204 residents as of July 1, 2021.
boulderreportinglab.org
After a pandemic-induced pause, the City of Boulder will again require restaurants to report compliance with its Universal Zero Waste Ordinance. What does it mean for local food businesses?
Even if you’re familiar with the individual trash, landfill and compost bins required at Boulder food businesses over the last five years, it can still get confusing when you go to throw away your napkins and meal scraps. At fast-casual restaurants where diners bus their own tables, customers might be unsure of which piece of trash to discard where.
Flood watches issued for Monday afternoon due to heavy rain threat
Pockets of heavy rain fell around Colorado on Sunday, prompting flash flood warnings over recent burn scars, including Grizzly Creek and Cameron Peak. We could see a repeat of storms on Monday, some with locally heavy rain. The flood threat will expand from mountain burn scars to other areas, including parts of the Front Range.The National Weather Service has placed several counties under a Flood Watch for Monday afternoon and evening. The watch includes the foothills west of Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins, as well as the Palmer Divide between Denver and Colorado Springs. Communities such as Evergreen, Conifer, Estes Park, Castle Rock and Parker are included.The Interstate 25 corridor between Denver and Fort Collins is not included, but could still see pockets of heavy rain with the potential to see urban flooding if storm drains become overwhelmed. We saw flooding on the Central 70 project and in the City Park area when heavy rain hit Denver on August 7.
KKTV
2 hurt, dog rescued when RV careens into Colorado doughnut shop
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were hurt when an RV plowed into a Denver-area doughnut shop Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to Winchell’s Donut House off Colfax and Pierce in Lakewood around 7:30 a.m. The RV crashed into at least one table as it careened into the building, eventually coming to a stop at the counter.
Why do my fingers swell while hiking?
Have you ever been hiking or running and your fingers started to swell? You are not alone. In fact, this happens to many people, especially during the summertime.
A Piece Of Dolly Parton Is Coming To Northern Colorado
Dolly Parton, more than just a country music icon. She's like a fine wine, the older she gets (and yet she never truly seems to age) the better she gets and the more broad her appeal becomes just because she is such a wonderful human being and does so much for so many other people in various ways.
Kids cope with death during 48 hours in the woods
Camp Erin Denver is a grief camp for kids suffering a death loss. Many have lost parents or siblings to suicide, drug overdose, vehicle accidents and other causes of death.
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
18K+
Post
583K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0