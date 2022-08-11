Read full article on original website
Neighbors provide parking to Iowa State Fair visitors
DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the oldest traditions of the Iowa State Fair happens before you even go through the gate. You may have seen people standing, waving you down with a pool noodle, encouraging you to park in their driveway. Local 5 spoke with a few of...
AARP giving away goodie bags for birthday of Social Security Act
DES MOINES, Iowa — AARP will be celebrating the 87th birthday of the Social Security Act by giving away goodie bags at the Iowa State Fair on Sunday. The first 87 people to visit AARP’s booth at noon in the Varied Industries Building will receive a free birthday goodie bag. This year, AARP is focused […]
kniakrls.com
Parents to Pay for School Meals
School lunches will have to be paid for by parents this coming school year in Knoxville. Meals at the schools each of the past two years have been free due to COVID. The meals have been paid for by the government. Student breakfasts will cost $2.75 per student. A K-5th...
KCCI.com
Iowans to build a house in just 9 days at the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Habitat for Humanity's on-site home build has returned to the Iowa State Fair. They've been working hard on a new home for a Des Moines family since the fair began. It's the first home build they've done on the fairgrounds since 2005. Director of construction...
iowapublicradio.org
School districts prepare and adjust for school year without free lunches for all
For the first time in two years, school districts are returning to a school year without funding to provide free lunches for all students. When the pandemic hit, Congress allowed the U.S. Department of Agriculture to waive eligibility requirements and provide school meals free of cost to students. But, the program was not renewed this year.
Who is the 2022 Iowa State Fair Queen?
Who is the 2022 Iowa State Fair Queen?
KETV.com
Two Iowa towns get more than $300,000 from USDA for health care improvement
Iowa — The United States Department of Agriculture announces they're allocating $74 million to improve health care facilities across the nation. More than $300,000 will go toward two communities in rural Iowa. Manning Regional Healthcare in Carroll County will use the money to buy a new CT scanner.
KCCI.com
Des Moines man says the scooter he uses to get around was turned away at State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man who has a permit to use a scooter to get around due to medical conditions says his scooter was prohibited from going into the Iowa State Fair due to its length. "I have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and I just had...
McConnell family carries on concessions legacy at Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the biggest draws of the Iowa State Fair is the new foods and experiences. However, some of the best things about the fair have been around for years — 47 years, to be exact. McConnell Concessions first appeared at the Iowa State...
livability.com
You’ll Love This Marshalltown Hot Spot
Find out why the 13th Street District is a favorite gathering place in town. The distinctive 13th Street District is a lively three-block neighborhood of retail shops and cafes in Marshalltown, and is also home to popular festivals and events. “The 13th Street District is vibrant and alive,” says Aimee...
Fire damages garage, cars near State Capitol
DES MOINES, Iowa — A garage and cars caught fire near the State Capitol late Thursday night. The fire happened in the 1500 block of Dean Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. The owner told authorities that there are two people living in the garage, however, the fire department didn’t find anyone inside the garage. Those […]
How many people attended opening day of the 2022 Iowa State Fair?
How many people attended opening day of the 2022 Iowa State Fair?
theperrynews.com
Fugitive holed up in Winterset church Sunday morning
WINTERSET, Iowa — A suspect in an Omaha homicide is holed up in a Lutheran church at this hour, according to law enforcement reports. Officers of the West Des Moines Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop of a vehicle Sunday morning near the Val Air Ballroom in West Des Moines, but the suspect, Gage Walter of Nebraska, fled the scene and led law enforcement on a high-speed chase into Madison County.
theperrychief.com
Did you know?
Did you know... where this pizza shop was located? This was Breadaux Pizza located where the Mandarin Cafe is today. This building at 1117 2nd St. was home to Woodward's Dept. Store, Anthony's, Fashions on 2nd, Fashions III and Davidsons to name but a few. Once again, the businesses that you remember will be those during the period of time you lived in Perry.
Iowa State Fair day two filled with giant pumpkins, animals
DES MOINES, Iowa — On day two at the Iowa State Fair it was all about the competitions. In the Champion Suffolk Ram competition the judge had specific characteristics he was looking for in each class. Likewise at the Chicken Barn the judge had specific expectations on what each bird should look like, for example […]
Iowa State Fair Fan Favorite Ride Temporarily Shut Down After Kid Gets Hurt
The Iowa State Fair kicked off yesterday but it didn't go without a hitch. The giant slide ride at the fair was shut down for part of the day yesterday after some riders were hurt on it. KCCI reports that the kids were hurt when they were coming off the...
Coaches Kolaches reopening in Urbandale
Fans of Coaches Kolaches only have to wait a few more weeks until the popular eatery reopens its doors in Urbandale on Sept. 1.Customers will find a bigger kitchen and expanded menu at its new location at 2777 100th Street.Catch up fast: After closing the Clive-based store in March, Owner Brent Curvey said he spent months searching for the right spot. The Urbandale storefront formerly housed Cookies by Design — making the bakery layout a natural fit for his operation, Curvey said.What to expect: Fresh, homemade kolaches made every day, as well as expanded coffee options, like lattes and espresso.The store is known for its Texas twist on the traditionally sweet Czech pastry. The former menu, including egg and cheese, brisket and jalapeno and sausage kolaches is also set to return.But if you're looking for something sweeter, they'll also serve fruit-filled ones.Open: 7am to noon, Wed.-Fri.; and 8am to 1pm, Sat.-Sun.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville is Overcoming a Tire Concern
Due to supply and labor issues there was a big concern entering the Knoxville Nationals. It has been an issue all year in the sport of racing according to Knoxville Raceway Director John McCoy. The issue was a tire shortage nationwide. The race teams at the Nationals will be limited...
Beloved sea lion at Iowa zoo passes away
A beloved crowd favorite, Addy the sea lion, has passed away, the Blank Park Zoo announced on Thursday.
One seriously injured after Des Moines motorcycle crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning. The Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a motorcycle crash around 2:09 a.m. near the intersection of 2nd Ave. and School Street. First responders found a 29-year-old male critically injured […]
