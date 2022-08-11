Read full article on original website
Related
kscbnews.net
City Commission Approves Support for EpicTouch Fiber Project
The Liberal City Commission met in a Special Meeting on Monday afternoon at 4:00. The commissioners heard from EpicTouch concerning a new grant that they are eligible for to provide fiber, high speed broadband to 95% of the structures in Liberal. After the presentation and discussion amongst the Commissioners, the Commission voted unanimously to support the project and pledged $50,000 towards the project.
kscbnews.net
Seward County Commission Approves Ideatek for County Internet Services
The Seward County Commission met on Monday evening and granted a request to waive the fees for Grace Place Pregnancy Care Center’s Fundraising Banquet is to be held on September 20, 2022, at the Seward County Activity Center. This will be the 2nd Annual Fundraising Banquet. The Commission Restlawn...
kscbnews.net
Kansas Connections Academy Welcomes New and Returning Students for 2022-23 School Year
Elkhart, Kan. (Aug. 15, 2022) – Students across the state logged on to their computers today for their first day at Kansas Connections Academy, a tuition free-online public school serving students in grades K-12, to begin the 2022-2023 school year. With ten years of experience operating in Kansas, the school currently serves roughly 1300 students from cities and towns across the state.
kscbnews.net
Drug Arrest Made in Liberal
On Thursday August 11th at approximately 12:05pm, Officer Prater of the Liberal Police Department, stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of West Pancake Boulevard. During the traffic stop, Officer Prater developed probable cause of additional criminal activity related to illegal narcotics. A search of the vehicle revealed an undetermined amount of illegal narcotics.
Comments / 0