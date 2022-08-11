Read full article on original website
Post Register
Idaho leaders OK $321K in transgender-birth certificate case
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers who made it more difficult for transgender people to change the sex listed on their birth certificates despite a U.S. court ruling banning such obstacles must pay $321,000 in legal fees to the winning side after losing in the same court. Republican Gov....
Post Register
Kick off the Western Idaho Fair this year by donating to the Idaho Food Bank
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The 125th Western Idaho Fair is almost here, starting this Friday, Aug. 19 and running through the 28th. Besides the animals, the rides, the food and of course the entertainment, this year's fair also presents a great opportunity to give back to our community. In...
Post Register
Idaho cropland rental rates 8 percent higher in 2022
The average cost to rent cropland in Idaho rose 8 percent this year compared with last year, according to USDA data released Aug. 5. USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service estimates average cash rent expense for all cropland in Idaho at $194 an acre in 2022, up $14, or 8 percent, compared with 2021.
Post Register
Officials: Loud 'boom' heard in north Utah likely a meteor
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A loud “boom” heard across areas of northern Utah was likely a meteor, officials said Saturday. Reports of the loud noise circulated at about 8:30 a.m., with people from Orem to southern Idaho posting that they heard the “boom," The Salt Lake Tribune reported.
Post Register
Opinion: Idaho Launch is a once in a lifetime deal
Carrie: Did you know Idahoans can get up to $7,500 to pay for training programs which can get you a family living wage job?
Post Register
Education reEnvisioned BOCES (Colorado) Selects Synergy Student Information System
'Fiscally responsible' solution will provide comprehensive functionality and flexibility for member districts. COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 16, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Edupoint® Educational Systems announced today that Education reEnvisioned BOCES has selected the company’s industry-leading Synergy® Student Information System (SIS) for its own student data management needs as well as those of its member schools. The BOCES represents 12 schools serving 5,000 students.
Post Register
WA pays $2M to workers assaulted at psychiatric hospital
A judge has ordered the state agency that operates Washington's largest psychiatric hospital to pay more than $2 million to four female health workers who were assaulted by a violent patient who targeted women. One of the nurses who filed the lawsuit, Bernia Garner, lost part of her ear when...
Post Register
Coast Guard responds to small oil spill near San Juan Island
SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to a diesel spill off the west coast of Washington state's San Juan Island after a 49-foot (15-meter) fishing vessel sank with an estimated 2,600 gallons (9,854 liters) of fuel on board. A Good Samaritan rescued all five crew members...
