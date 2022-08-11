ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Idaho leaders OK $321K in transgender-birth certificate case

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers who made it more difficult for transgender people to change the sex listed on their birth certificates despite a U.S. court ruling banning such obstacles must pay $321,000 in legal fees to the winning side after losing in the same court. Republican Gov....
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Idaho cropland rental rates 8 percent higher in 2022

The average cost to rent cropland in Idaho rose 8 percent this year compared with last year, according to USDA data released Aug. 5. USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service estimates average cash rent expense for all cropland in Idaho at $194 an acre in 2022, up $14, or 8 percent, compared with 2021.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Officials: Loud 'boom' heard in north Utah likely a meteor

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A loud “boom” heard across areas of northern Utah was likely a meteor, officials said Saturday. Reports of the loud noise circulated at about 8:30 a.m., with people from Orem to southern Idaho posting that they heard the “boom," The Salt Lake Tribune reported.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
State
Oregon State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Post Register

Education reEnvisioned BOCES (Colorado) Selects Synergy Student Information System

'Fiscally responsible' solution will provide comprehensive functionality and flexibility for member districts. COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 16, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Edupoint® Educational Systems announced today that Education reEnvisioned BOCES has selected the company’s industry-leading Synergy® Student Information System (SIS) for its own student data management needs as well as those of its member schools. The BOCES represents 12 schools serving 5,000 students.
COLORADO STATE
Post Register

WA pays $2M to workers assaulted at psychiatric hospital

A judge has ordered the state agency that operates Washington's largest psychiatric hospital to pay more than $2 million to four female health workers who were assaulted by a violent patient who targeted women. One of the nurses who filed the lawsuit, Bernia Garner, lost part of her ear when...
WASHINGTON STATE
Post Register

Coast Guard responds to small oil spill near San Juan Island

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to a diesel spill off the west coast of Washington state's San Juan Island after a 49-foot (15-meter) fishing vessel sank with an estimated 2,600 gallons (9,854 liters) of fuel on board. A Good Samaritan rescued all five crew members...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy