Pink Floyd Guitarist David Gilmour and Writer Polly Samson Set to List U.K. Mansion for £15 Million

81-Year-Old Who Once Sang With The Beatles Puts On A Stunning Singing Performance
Dave Williams, an 81-year-old retired medical assistant, surprised residents and staff of a nursing home with his stunning rendition of “Unchained Melody” by The Righteous Brothers. His extraordinary performance shocked most people who had no idea that he had previously shared the stage with The Beatles. On July...
Guitar World Magazine
8 David Gilmour techniques that will change your playing style
David Gilmour’s lead style is a fusion of electric blues phrasing and rock guitar techniques, with an emphasis on string bending, whammy bar vibrato and a soulful touch, all delivered with unmatched taste and feel. To help you get inside his style, here we take a look at his playing techniques.
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
Paul Ryan obituary
My friend Paul Ryan, who has died aged 69 of cancer, was a writer and author who spent the last decade or so of his life as a jazz crooner, plying his trade in the clubs around Soho in London. Switching to professional singing from journalistic work, he loved being...
Pattie Boyd Said George Harrison Was So Lonely After Their Divorce That He Spent Christmas With Her, Uninvited
After George Harrison and Pattie Boyd divorced, he still spent time with her. She believed that he was lonely and looking for any company.
Lindsey Buckingham Gave Christine McVie This 1 Warning When She Rejoined Fleetwood Mac
Fleetwood Mac keyboardist Christine McVie once revealed that Lindsey Buckingham gave her one warning when she decided to rejoin the band.
wonderwall.com
'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos
Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
George Harrison’s Wife Olivia Said Her Husband Didn’t Hold Back on Telling Things to Their Son Dhani
George Harrison's wife, Olivia, said he never held back from telling important things to their son, Dhani. George treated his son like an adult.
Popculture
Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69
Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
Why Grace Slick Just Can’t Watch Any Performance Of ‘Fleetwood Mac’
The rock music industry has always been riddled with drama, rivalry, and bad blood among its singers. For some of the stars, conflicts were settled amicably, while for others, feuds lasted for years leading to them not relating with one another again and sharing previously unknown things about each other with the media during interviews. However, in the case of retired singer-songwriter Grace Slick, she believes that rock stars must follow specific rules, especially when performing live or producing music.
George Harrison’s Wife Said She and Their Son Dhani Are More Opinionated on Certain Things at Beatles Meetings
George Harrison's wife, Olivia, said she and their son, Dhani, are more opinionated on certain things during Beatles meetings.
Why Princess Diana ‘Destroyed’ All Prince Charles’ Watercolor Paintings on Their Honeymoon
This is the reason Prince Charles and Princess Diana's honeymoon wasn't drama free and resulted in the princess ruining her husband's watercolor paintings.
John Lennon’s First Wife Once Revealed He Hired a Detective to Track Her in Their Divorce: ‘God Only Knows Why’
When John Lennon and his first wife, Cynthia, were headed for divorce, she said he acted as though "the best form of defense is attack" and hired a detective to follow her.
Keanu Reeves Went Full Keanu Reeves With 80-Year-Old Grandma Who Had Crush On Him
Aside from being a Hollywood legend, Keanu Reeves is perhaps best known for simply being an all round great guy. It feels as though everyone has a story about meeting the actor and him just being lovely – from giving his seat up on a train to buying an ice cream just so he could autograph a receipt for a fan.
How a Tom Petty reject gave Don Henley the ultimate song of lost innocence
"I've just written the best song I've written in ten years" - from an unwanted demo came Boys Of Summer, a song that aches with nostalgia and innocence
1 Monkees Song Was Originally a Hit by The Hollies
The Hollies influenced The Monkees' songs. The Monkees even covered one of The Hollies' hits on their self-titled debut album.
The AC/DC Song Angus Young Regrets: ‘Who in Their Right Mind Would Want This to Go Out?’
In a 2020 interview with Vulture, guitarist Angus Young revealed the AC/DC song that he regrets releasing the most along with his favorite songs by the band.
John Lennon Felt George Harrison Plagiarized ‘My Sweet Lord’
John Lennon discussed what George Harrison could have done to prevent controversy surrounding "My Sweet Lord."
Mickey Rooney Jr. Dies: Musician, Mouseketeer & Hollywood Scion Was 77
Mickey Rooney Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood actor Mickey Rooney who went on to a show business career of his own that included being an original – if short-lived — Mouseketeer, an actor and a member of Willie Nelson’s band, died Saturday at his home in Glendale, AZ. He was 77.
John Lennon Once Said His Son Julian Would’ve Preferred Paul McCartney as His Father: ‘Unfortunately He Got Me’
John Lennon once confessed he thought his oldest son, Julian, would have preferred to have his former bandmate, Paul McCartney, as a father.
