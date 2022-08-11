ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Pink Floyd Guitarist David Gilmour and Writer Polly Samson Set to List U.K. Mansion for £15 Million

By V.L. HENDRICKSON
mansionglobal.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
Guitar World Magazine

8 David Gilmour techniques that will change your playing style

David Gilmour’s lead style is a fusion of electric blues phrasing and rock guitar techniques, with an emphasis on string bending, whammy bar vibrato and a soulful touch, all delivered with unmatched taste and feel. To help you get inside his style, here we take a look at his playing techniques.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Paul Ryan obituary

My friend Paul Ryan, who has died aged 69 of cancer, was a writer and author who spent the last decade or so of his life as a jazz crooner, plying his trade in the clubs around Soho in London. Switching to professional singing from journalistic work, he loved being...
OBITUARIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Polly Samson
Person
David Gilmour
wonderwall.com

'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos

Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Guitarist#List U K Mansion#King S Esplanade#The English Channel
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

Why Grace Slick Just Can’t Watch Any Performance Of ‘Fleetwood Mac’

The rock music industry has always been riddled with drama, rivalry, and bad blood among its singers. For some of the stars, conflicts were settled amicably, while for others, feuds lasted for years leading to them not relating with one another again and sharing previously unknown things about each other with the media during interviews. However, in the case of retired singer-songwriter Grace Slick, she believes that rock stars must follow specific rules, especially when performing live or producing music.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy