Many product designers and furniture makers love using wood. It has natural beauty, whether finished or not, and is significantly more sustainable than other materials, even if it means cutting down trees. Wood is, of course, biodegradable, especially if not treated with harmful chemicals, but it can also be recycled and reused for other purposes. That’s not to say that there is no waste involved when using wood to create things, especially the sawdust and chips that fly off during the manufacturing process. These tiny pieces of wood are often taken for granted, but one company has figured out how to use this material to create beautiful products that won’t make you believe they were 3D printed from sawdust.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO