Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
The 34 Best Amazon Home Deals for Fall — Shop Decor, Furniture, and More
Now is the perfect time to refresh your home decor in a crisp fall style, and right now you can find loads of new pieces to do it without breaking the bank with Amazon deals. The online retailer has a lot to offer and if one of your end-of-summer goals is to give your home an earthy makeover, there are major finds and discounts on home decor items up for grabs.
Tiny House Kits for DIY Homeowners
Build your dream tiny home faster and at a fraction of the cost.
Some customers are concerned about using self-checkout
people shopping in storePhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Anytime you go shopping, you're probably noticing a common trend. There are more and more self-checkouts at stores and fewer cashiers there to ring up purchases for you. It can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. There are 21 Targets in Chicago alone, the most in the United States. You can staff each store with several cashiers or you can have one area of self-checkouts.
Is A Mini-Split Air Conditioner More Or Less Expensive Than A Window Unit?
We examine mini-split air conditioners and window units to determine which option is less expensive. We also help you to pick the best unit for your home!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Gen Z Is Still Obsessed With Fast Fashion
Brands such as Shein, H&M, Forever 21, Zara and more, seemingly have a chokehold on Gen Z — despite the generation’s high value on sustainability. Here’s why. In ThredUp’s Global Data 2022 Consumer Survey, 1,989 people, aged 16-25, were asked questions about their shopping behaviors ahead of the back-to-school season, as well as their relationship with fast fashion. What they found was 1 in 3 respondents said they were addicted to fast fashion due to its low prices coupled with pressures of social media. Forty percent of college students said they browse fashion sites or apps at least once a day, for instance,...
Best chair beds: a space-saving way to host overnight guests
The best chair beds allow you to put up overnight guests in style, even if floor space is tight; here's our pick of the most compact and budget-friendly options
5 Clever Storage Ideas to Steal from This Professional Organizer’s Minimalistic Kitchen
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As the owner of Badass Homelife, an organization and interior design company, Katrina Green knows plenty about organizing. “I find that having less stuff truly makes life just work simpler and easier and more fulfilling and I use the same outlook when it comes to decorating and styling my home,” explains Green, who lives with her husband, Brian, and their two pitbulls in Rancho Cordova, California.
People
Amazon Shoppers Call This Their 'Go-To Vacuum,' and It Has Double Discounts Right Now
Vacuuming the house is hardly what anyone would call a fun activity — but it is a necessity. After all, you need some kind of powerful device to pick up all the dirt and hair scattered around the house, and a handy cordless vacuum is sure to do the trick.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
getnews.info
Ecosense® Unveils New Radon Detection and Monitoring Device
“Integrating the latest patented radon sensor technology, EcoBlu™ is a plug-and-play radon detector that provides the first radon result in minutes, not days.”. New Product is more affordable and integrates the latest patented technology to protect the health and safety of everyone and reduce chance of lung cancer among non-smokers.
EatingWell
How to Store Bread
If we could have it our way, we'd be living in a quaint French village where we could walk to the neighborhood boulangerie and buy fresh bread daily. But, alas, the reality for most of us is that we're lucky if we snag the good sourdough during our weekly trip to the grocery store.
ohmymag.co.uk
Replace processed sugar with these healthier alternatives
Sugar constitutes a routine part of our diet and occurs naturally in many kinds of foods. According to Harvard Medical School, while consuming sugar by itself is not detrimental to health, the problem arises when a majority of our sugar intake comes from ‘added sugar’, also called refined or processed sugar.
CNET
Best Probiotics of 2022
Ever wondered about your gut health? Have you been experiencing excessive bloating, cramping or gastrointestinal issues lately? A daily probiotic may be able to help. Probiotics can help with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), gastrointestinal issues, eczema, yeast infections and lactose intolerance. Here is what you need to know. What is...
How to pole wrap a cabinet for a modern furniture transformation
If you're an avid DIY-er, you'll know how addictive it is to spend any free time you have at local thrift stores, on eBay or Facebook Marketplace, looking for your next DIY project. Sure, some finds are gorgeous left as they are, but others (the more exciting ones) will want...
Best corner sofas and L-shaped sofas: stylish, comfortable, and affordable
Stretch out on one of the best corner sofas on the Real Homes team's radar, with tried and tested options from Sofa.com, Habitat, MADE, and many more
This minimalist leather bag collection includes a duffel bag, briefcase, and pouch
Upgrade your travel gear with the John Candor León Leather Bag Collection. These minimalist leather bags are versatile and meticulously designed. After nearly 2 years of travel restrictions, you’re ready to see the world again. But in the meantime, flights have changed and so have your travel needs. And you’re looking for a bag collection that meets your new requirements.
6 Ways To Make $200 in Just a Day
There are several avenues in which one can make $200 in the span of just one day. The following strategies allow almost anyone to harness their skill sets and put practicality to work. Here It Is: Our...
yankodesign.com
These stunning accessories and decorations are 3D printed from factory wood waste
Many product designers and furniture makers love using wood. It has natural beauty, whether finished or not, and is significantly more sustainable than other materials, even if it means cutting down trees. Wood is, of course, biodegradable, especially if not treated with harmful chemicals, but it can also be recycled and reused for other purposes. That’s not to say that there is no waste involved when using wood to create things, especially the sawdust and chips that fly off during the manufacturing process. These tiny pieces of wood are often taken for granted, but one company has figured out how to use this material to create beautiful products that won’t make you believe they were 3D printed from sawdust.
Is It Safe To Use Expired Neosporin?
Just like with other medications, Neosporin has an expiration date, which can be found printed on the tube itself. But is it safe to use even after it expires?
homedit.com
Louvered Doors for Your Interior and Exterior Spaces
Louvered doors have a unique style and function that works well for all areas of the home. These doors have horizontal slats that overlap and attach to vertical stiles. There are both adjustable louvered doors and doors where the slats are fixed. On fixed doors, these slats are angled down but remain open at all times.
How To Properly Fold A Bath Towel
Folding your laundry is one of the more menial but essential household chores. On that note, here's how you can properly fold a bath towel to save space.
Comments / 0