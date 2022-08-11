Read full article on original website
sauconsource.com
Woman Accused of Retail Theft at Rite Aid in Hellertown
An Easton woman has been charged with misdemeanor retail theft and receiving stolen property after police say she shoplifted nearly $600 in merchandise from a local Rite Aid. In a news release, Hellertown borough police said 44-year-old Asia Lynn Passarelli was arrested Friday after officers responded to a report of a theft in progress at the store at 110 Main Street around 12:45 p.m.
5 Most Wanted Criminals In Monroe County
Monroe County Crime Watch PA has provided the top 5 most wanted criminals in the county. Here are the following alleged criminals who are still on the run from their warrants, according to Monroe County Crime Watch.
Police: Man intentionally hits state police cruiser
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man allegedly rammed his car into a state police cruiser over the weekend in Lackawanna County. Police say it happened early Saturday morning at the Sunoco along Davis Street in Scranton. Troopers say Daniel Wolfe, of Beach Lake, purposefully hit the cruiser after a traffic...
WOLF
Victim who died in Berwick mass casualty incident identified
BERWICK, Pa. (WOLF) — The Columbia County Coroner has released the name of the victim who died in the mass casualty incident in Berwick Borough Saturday. 50-year-old Rebecca Reese of Wilkes-Barre was pronounced dead at the scene from apparent injuries sustained during the incident which involved a vehicle striking approximately 17 people.
Pennsylvania man argued with mom drove into crowd killing 1, injuring 17, then beat mother to death
BERWICK, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state police say a man upset about an argument with his mother drove into a crowd of people at a fundraiser for victims of a recent deadly house fire, killing one person at the event and injuring 17 others, then returned home and beat his mother to death. Police identified the driver […]
Man accused of reversing into state police cruiser during traffic stop
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been arrested and charged after investigators say he reversed his vehicle into a state police cruiser after he was pulled over. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 13, Daniel Wolfe, 35, of Beach Lake was pulled over at a Sunoco gas station on Davis Street in Scranton. […]
Cavalry responds to alleged shooting at PA festival
BETHLEHEM, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Crowds attending Musikfest in Bethlehem, PA, were seen fleeing the festival due to what police are calling a shooting. According to WFMZ 69, Lieutenant DiLuzio of the Bethlehem Police Department confirmed there was a shooting at the festival on August 13. As of right now, investigators have not released a written […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Deadly fundraiser crash not related to fatal fire, police say
BERWICK, Pa. - A man could face additional charges after intentionally plowing his vehicle into a crowd gathered for a fundraiser, then killing his mother, police say. Adrian Sura Reyes, 24, was arrested Saturday night after the deadly string of events. It happened in a community already reeling from a...
Over 1,300 bags of suspected fentanyl seized
POTTSVILLE CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say they pulled over a man who was in possession of multiple drugs including over 1,300 bags of fentanyl. According to PSP, on August 3 around 9:49 p.m. troopers pulled over a man, later identified as John Bartel, 62, of Pottsville City. PSP states they found […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Man drove through fundraiser crowd, killed mother because he was 'extremely frustrated,' police say
BERWICK, Pa. - Authorities say a man sped up as he crashed into a crowd of people gathered for a fundraiser, then fled and killed his mother. Adrian Sura Reyes, 24, told investigators he drove past the benefit outside of a bar in Berwick, Columbia County Saturday night, before turning around and going back to hit them.
PSP say suspect admits to driving through crowd of people, killing mom with hammer
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State troopers have a man in custody they say is a suspect in a mass casualty incident in Columbia County as well as an assault that left one woman dead in Luzerne County. State troopers have charged Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, a 24-year-old male from Nescopeck, with killing two people and […]
Slate Belt runaway is found safe, state police say
UPDATE: A 15-year-old runaway from Upper Mount Bethel Township was found safe and returned to his family, Pennsylvania State Police said Monday. INITIAL REPORTING: Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public to help find a 15-year-old runaway from Upper Mount Bethel Township. The teenager was staying at a friend’s home...
WFMZ-TV Online
Psychologist discusses impact incidents like the shooting at Musikfest have on members of the public
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's a sight becoming all too common around the country and right here at home: people running for their lives at the sound of gunshots. Bethlehem police say a 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen. A little more than a month prior, a shooting at Easton's Heritage Day left a teen injured.
PSP: Car missing two tires speeds on I-81 with children
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrest man after they say he was involved in a hit-and-run crash, speeding with two missing tires, while driving with three unbuckled children on I-81. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 14, troopers were called to Interstate 81 for a report of a Honda driving with no passenger side tire. […]
skooknews.com
Traffic Stop in Pottsville Leads to Finding of Meth and Fentanyl
A traffic stop earlier this month led to the arrest of a Pottsville man when meth and fentanyl were found in his vehicle. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, on August 3rd, 2022 around 9:50pm, a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle in the area of North Centre Street and West Laurel Boulevard.
Three sentenced for home invasion resulting in death
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three have been sentenced after police say they pleaded guilty to burglary, and robbery at a Monroe County home that resulted in one accomplice’s death. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, on May 17, 2021, Pennsylvania State Police were called to a disturbance and a gunshot victim in the […]
WFMZ-TV Online
As Musikfest shooting investigation continues, Great Allentown Fair spokesperson talks security protocols
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police say a 20-year-old man was shot in the stomach Saturday night at Musikfest. Vendors along West Lehigh Street say the shooting happened in the middle of the street around 10:45 p.m. Police say it was an isolated event between two people. Police have not said...
Husband faces assault charges after being shot
JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police officers said a woman shot her husband in the leg after she told them he assaulted her on Friday in Jessup. Officials said on Friday, they responded to the 100 block of Palmer Drive for a report of a man with a gunshot wound. Upon arriving on the scene, investigators […]
Wounded victim testifies about deadly shooting outside Lehigh Valley Target store
A year ago, a sunny afternoon of shopping at a busy Lehigh Valley shopping center turned to chaos as gunfire sent panicked people scurrying for cover. Police say a marijuana deal turned into an armed robbery that left Elijah Johnson, 20, killed and Jayzell Avery Sanders wounded on Aug. 8, 2021, in the parking lot of the Lower Nazareth Commons shopping center.
Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Distribution
SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Todd Houghtlin, age 52, of Duryea, Luzerne County, pleaded guilty on August 2, 2022, before U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani, to the charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and illegal possession of a firearm.
