Monroe County, PA

sauconsource.com

Woman Accused of Retail Theft at Rite Aid in Hellertown

An Easton woman has been charged with misdemeanor retail theft and receiving stolen property after police say she shoplifted nearly $600 in merchandise from a local Rite Aid. In a news release, Hellertown borough police said 44-year-old Asia Lynn Passarelli was arrested Friday after officers responded to a report of a theft in progress at the store at 110 Main Street around 12:45 p.m.
HELLERTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Police: Man intentionally hits state police cruiser

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man allegedly rammed his car into a state police cruiser over the weekend in Lackawanna County. Police say it happened early Saturday morning at the Sunoco along Davis Street in Scranton. Troopers say Daniel Wolfe, of Beach Lake, purposefully hit the cruiser after a traffic...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Victim who died in Berwick mass casualty incident identified

BERWICK, Pa. (WOLF) — The Columbia County Coroner has released the name of the victim who died in the mass casualty incident in Berwick Borough Saturday. 50-year-old Rebecca Reese of Wilkes-Barre was pronounced dead at the scene from apparent injuries sustained during the incident which involved a vehicle striking approximately 17 people.
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Man accused of reversing into state police cruiser during traffic stop

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been arrested and charged after investigators say he reversed his vehicle into a state police cruiser after he was pulled over. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 13, Daniel Wolfe, 35, of Beach Lake was pulled over at a Sunoco gas station on Davis Street in Scranton. […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Cavalry responds to alleged shooting at PA festival

BETHLEHEM, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Crowds attending Musikfest in Bethlehem, PA, were seen fleeing the festival due to what police are calling a shooting. According to WFMZ 69, Lieutenant DiLuzio of the Bethlehem Police Department confirmed there was a shooting at the festival on August 13. As of right now, investigators have not released a written […]
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Deadly fundraiser crash not related to fatal fire, police say

BERWICK, Pa. - A man could face additional charges after intentionally plowing his vehicle into a crowd gathered for a fundraiser, then killing his mother, police say. Adrian Sura Reyes, 24, was arrested Saturday night after the deadly string of events. It happened in a community already reeling from a...
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Over 1,300 bags of suspected fentanyl seized

POTTSVILLE CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say they pulled over a man who was in possession of multiple drugs including over 1,300 bags of fentanyl. According to PSP, on August 3 around 9:49 p.m. troopers pulled over a man, later identified as John Bartel, 62, of Pottsville City. PSP states they found […]
POTTSVILLE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Slate Belt runaway is found safe, state police say

UPDATE: A 15-year-old runaway from Upper Mount Bethel Township was found safe and returned to his family, Pennsylvania State Police said Monday. INITIAL REPORTING: Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public to help find a 15-year-old runaway from Upper Mount Bethel Township. The teenager was staying at a friend’s home...
ROSETO, PA
NewsBreak
WBRE

PSP: Car missing two tires speeds on I-81 with children

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrest man after they say he was involved in a hit-and-run crash, speeding with two missing tires, while driving with three unbuckled children on I-81. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 14, troopers were called to Interstate 81 for a report of a Honda driving with no passenger side tire. […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
skooknews.com

Traffic Stop in Pottsville Leads to Finding of Meth and Fentanyl

A traffic stop earlier this month led to the arrest of a Pottsville man when meth and fentanyl were found in his vehicle. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, on August 3rd, 2022 around 9:50pm, a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle in the area of North Centre Street and West Laurel Boulevard.
POTTSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Three sentenced for home invasion resulting in death

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three have been sentenced after police say they pleaded guilty to burglary, and robbery at a Monroe County home that resulted in one accomplice’s death. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, on May 17, 2021, Pennsylvania State Police were called to a disturbance and a gunshot victim in the […]
WBRE

Husband faces assault charges after being shot

JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police officers said a woman shot her husband in the leg after she told them he assaulted her on Friday in Jessup. Officials said on Friday, they responded to the 100 block of Palmer Drive for a report of a man with a gunshot wound. Upon arriving on the scene, investigators […]
JESSUP, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Wounded victim testifies about deadly shooting outside Lehigh Valley Target store

A year ago, a sunny afternoon of shopping at a busy Lehigh Valley shopping center turned to chaos as gunfire sent panicked people scurrying for cover. Police say a marijuana deal turned into an armed robbery that left Elijah Johnson, 20, killed and Jayzell Avery Sanders wounded on Aug. 8, 2021, in the parking lot of the Lower Nazareth Commons shopping center.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Distribution

SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Todd Houghtlin, age 52, of Duryea, Luzerne County, pleaded guilty on August 2, 2022, before U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani, to the charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and illegal possession of a firearm.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

