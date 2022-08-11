Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
3 juveniles with gunshot wounds found in Decatur traffic stop
An investigation is ongoing in Decatur after three juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds were found in a car Saturday night. According to the Decatur Police Department, an officer saw a vehicle driving recklessly about 8:40 p.m. in the area of Point Mallard Drive SE. She stopped the vehicle and found the three juveniles inside.
WAFF
Three juveniles shot, Decatur Police looking for suspect
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday night a Decatur Police Department Patrol Division officer was on a routine patrol in the Point Mallard Drive SE area when they saw a car moving recklessly. Once the car stopped the officer saw three juveniles inside with gunshot wounds, more officers were called...
Authorities say group of violent dogs have been captured, put down
Deputies say a group of several violent dogs, accused of attacking and killing livestock and local pets, have been put down.
Taylor Haynes, Alabama mother found dead in woods, was ‘a beautiful person inside and out’
As the investigation into the death of Hartselle resident Taylor Haynes, 25, continues, friends and relatives remembered her for her contagious laugh, love for animals and the selflessness she displayed by helping those around her. Haynes’ body was discovered Thursday by Morgan County authorities in a wooded area in Trinity...
3 underage gunshot victims found inside vehicle during north Alabama traffic stop, police say
Three juvenile gunshot wound victims are recovering in Huntsville Hospital after police found them inside a vehicle that was stopped Saturday night after its driver was operating the vehicle recklessly, authorities said Monday. An officer with Decatur police’s patrol division was on routine patrol near Point Mallard Dr. SE around...
Trial for Shoals man charged in boating deaths set for Monday
The jury trial of a Muscle Shoals man charged in the deaths of a woman and her daughter is set to begin on Monday, court records show.
WAFF
Traffic halted for crash on Hwy. 72 in Madison
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Traffic on Highway 72 westbound is experiencing delays following a crash that occurred Monday morning. According to an alert from the Madison Police Department, the crash is in the area of Hwy. 72 and Hughes Rd. Anyone driving in the area is urged to proceed with...
radio7media.com
Homicide Investigation Continues - Subject Charged
A HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING IN COLBERT COUNTY ALABAMA AND A MAN HAS BEEN CHARGED IN CONNECTION WITH THE DEATH OF 33-YEAR-OLD JENNIFER PARRISH. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, TUSCUMBIA POLICE HAVE CHARGED MARLAN PHILLIPS, 32, WITH TWO FELONY COUNTS, MURDER AND ABUSE OF A CORPSE. PARRISH’S BODY WAS WITH MULTIPLE STAB WOUNDS ON THURSDAY MORNING AT A RESIDENCE ON MONROE DRIVE WHEN EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE NOTIFIED AROUND 11:30. PHILLIPS WHO RESIDED WITH PARRISH WAS NOT ON SCENE AT THE TIME OFFICIALS ARRIVED BUT WAS APPRENDED HOURS LATER. MARLAN IS IN THE COLBERT COUNTY JAIL WITH BOND SET AT 500 THOUSAND DOLLARS.
wtva.com
Vina man killed in Monday morning crash
RED BAY, Ala. (WTVA) - A motorcyclist died Monday morning, Aug. 15 in a crash in Franklin County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened at approximately 10:55 on County Road 88 east of Red Bay. Brandon George, 39, of Vina, died after his motorcycle struck a...
WAFF
39-year-old killed in Franklin Co. two-vehicle crash
FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A motorcyclist was killed Monday morning when the motorcycle struck a truck. A spokesman with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says that Brandon George, 39, was killed when the 2000 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was operating collided with a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado. The crash occurred...
51-year-old woman killed in Cullman County crash
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Saturday night has left a 51-year-old Cullman woman dead in Cullman County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Dana West was injured when her Chevrolet Equinox left the road, hit a median and overturned around 7:25 p.m. The crash occurred on US 31 near the 322 mile-marker, […]
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale County murderer found dead in Limestone Correctional Facility
A man serving a life sentence for murder out of Lauderdale County has died at the Limestone Correctional Facility. Jonathan Cossey, 42, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. He was taken to the health care unit and pronounced dead after life-saving...
WAFF
Officials still investigating house fire in Muscle Shoals
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - An investigation is underway following a structure fire that broke out Thursday night near Muscle Shoals. According to the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency, the fire occurred at 500 Point Rd. around 8:19 p.m. Firefighters from the Leighton, Brick Hatton, and Nitrate City Volunteer Fire...
2 killed in early morning Birmingham crash identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating an early morning crash that left two people dead Sunday. According to Truman Fitzgerald with BPD, officers arrived to the scene on 3rd Avenue South and saw a small sedan had collided into a tree with two people unresponsive inside the vehicle around 1:20 a.m. Birmingham Fire […]
Judge rules Morgan County man charged with killing 7 people is competent to stand trial
A Morgan County judge has ruled that one of the two men charged with killing seven people in Valhermoso Springs, is mentally competent to stand trial.
radio7media.com
Lake House Fire Under Investigation
A LAKE HOUSE ON RIVER POINT II WAS DESTROYED LATE LAST WEEK IN COLBERT COUNTY. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE ON THURSDAY AROUND 8:20 PM. UPON ARRIVAL UNITS FOUND THE HOME FULLY ENGULFED. THE HOUSE WAS DEEMED A TOTAL LOSS. UNITS FROM HE LEIGHTON, BRICK-HATTON, NITRATE CITY, RED BANK AND TOWN CREEK VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPONDED AND WORKED AT THE SCENE UNTIL 2 AM FRIDAY. THE ALABAMA FIRE MARSHAL’S OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING.
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man found dead at Limestone Correctional Facility
A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed Friday that an incarcerated individual at Limestone Correctional Facility died last Thursday. Jonathan Cossey, 42, an incarcerated man serving a life sentence for a murder committed in Lauderdale County, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday, according to the ADOC spokesperson.
Motorcycle rider killed in Franklin County crash
A Vina man was killed in a two-vehicle crash this morning in Franklin County. Cpl. Reginal King of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the incident happened at about 10:55 a.m. on Franklin County 88, about 10 miles east of Red Bay. Brandon S. George, 39, died when the...
Morgan County authorities discover body of missing woman, 2 detained
Morgan County investigators say they have discovered the body of a woman near Trinity. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has confirmed the identity of the body is missing person Taylor Renae Haynes. The cause of death is still under investigation. No arrests have been made. Two people have been detained...
WAAY-TV
Man accused of jumping out of closet, cutting Huntsville homeowners arrested on assault charges
Huntsville Police say they have arrested a man in connection to a cutting incident in which two people had to be taken to the hospital because the man allegedly jumped out of their closet and cut them. The incident happened about 1:07 p.m. Aug. 5 in the 6600 block of...
