ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, AL

Comments / 1

Related
WAAY-TV

3 juveniles with gunshot wounds found in Decatur traffic stop

An investigation is ongoing in Decatur after three juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds were found in a car Saturday night. According to the Decatur Police Department, an officer saw a vehicle driving recklessly about 8:40 p.m. in the area of Point Mallard Drive SE. She stopped the vehicle and found the three juveniles inside.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Three juveniles shot, Decatur Police looking for suspect

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday night a Decatur Police Department Patrol Division officer was on a routine patrol in the Point Mallard Drive SE area when they saw a car moving recklessly. Once the car stopped the officer saw three juveniles inside with gunshot wounds, more officers were called...
DECATUR, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trinity, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Morgan County, AL
City
Decatur, AL
Morgan County, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Decatur, AL
Crime & Safety
WAFF

Traffic halted for crash on Hwy. 72 in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Traffic on Highway 72 westbound is experiencing delays following a crash that occurred Monday morning. According to an alert from the Madison Police Department, the crash is in the area of Hwy. 72 and Hughes Rd. Anyone driving in the area is urged to proceed with...
MADISON, AL
radio7media.com

Homicide Investigation Continues - Subject Charged

A HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING IN COLBERT COUNTY ALABAMA AND A MAN HAS BEEN CHARGED IN CONNECTION WITH THE DEATH OF 33-YEAR-OLD JENNIFER PARRISH. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, TUSCUMBIA POLICE HAVE CHARGED MARLAN PHILLIPS, 32, WITH TWO FELONY COUNTS, MURDER AND ABUSE OF A CORPSE. PARRISH’S BODY WAS WITH MULTIPLE STAB WOUNDS ON THURSDAY MORNING AT A RESIDENCE ON MONROE DRIVE WHEN EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE NOTIFIED AROUND 11:30. PHILLIPS WHO RESIDED WITH PARRISH WAS NOT ON SCENE AT THE TIME OFFICIALS ARRIVED BUT WAS APPRENDED HOURS LATER. MARLAN IS IN THE COLBERT COUNTY JAIL WITH BOND SET AT 500 THOUSAND DOLLARS.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Courtland Police#Decatur Police Department
wtva.com

Vina man killed in Monday morning crash

RED BAY, Ala. (WTVA) - A motorcyclist died Monday morning, Aug. 15 in a crash in Franklin County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened at approximately 10:55 on County Road 88 east of Red Bay. Brandon George, 39, of Vina, died after his motorcycle struck a...
VINA, AL
WAFF

39-year-old killed in Franklin Co. two-vehicle crash

FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A motorcyclist was killed Monday morning when the motorcycle struck a truck. A spokesman with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says that Brandon George, 39, was killed when the 2000 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was operating collided with a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado. The crash occurred...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

51-year-old woman killed in Cullman County crash

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Saturday night has left a 51-year-old Cullman woman dead in Cullman County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Dana West was injured when her Chevrolet Equinox left the road, hit a median and overturned around 7:25 p.m. The crash occurred on US 31 near the 322 mile-marker, […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFF

Officials still investigating house fire in Muscle Shoals

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - An investigation is underway following a structure fire that broke out Thursday night near Muscle Shoals. According to the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency, the fire occurred at 500 Point Rd. around 8:19 p.m. Firefighters from the Leighton, Brick Hatton, and Nitrate City Volunteer Fire...
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
CBS 42

2 killed in early morning Birmingham crash identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating an early morning crash that left two people dead Sunday. According to Truman Fitzgerald with BPD, officers arrived to the scene on 3rd Avenue South and saw a small sedan had collided into a tree with two people unresponsive inside the vehicle around 1:20 a.m. Birmingham Fire […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
radio7media.com

Lake House Fire Under Investigation

A LAKE HOUSE ON RIVER POINT II WAS DESTROYED LATE LAST WEEK IN COLBERT COUNTY. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE ON THURSDAY AROUND 8:20 PM. UPON ARRIVAL UNITS FOUND THE HOME FULLY ENGULFED. THE HOUSE WAS DEEMED A TOTAL LOSS. UNITS FROM HE LEIGHTON, BRICK-HATTON, NITRATE CITY, RED BANK AND TOWN CREEK VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPONDED AND WORKED AT THE SCENE UNTIL 2 AM FRIDAY. THE ALABAMA FIRE MARSHAL’S OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man found dead at Limestone Correctional Facility

A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed Friday that an incarcerated individual at Limestone Correctional Facility died last Thursday. Jonathan Cossey, 42, an incarcerated man serving a life sentence for a murder committed in Lauderdale County, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday, according to the ADOC spokesperson.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Motorcycle rider killed in Franklin County crash

A Vina man was killed in a two-vehicle crash this morning in Franklin County. Cpl. Reginal King of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the incident happened at about 10:55 a.m. on Franklin County 88, about 10 miles east of Red Bay. Brandon S. George, 39, died when the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy