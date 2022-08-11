Read full article on original website
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Amazon will institute a 35-cents-per-item fee for US and Canada sellers using its marketplace for three months beginning October 15.
OLYMPIA, Wash. — If you took advantage of free at-home COVID tests, you can use them beyond their expiration date. The tests ordered from “Say Yes COVID test” can be used for up to six months after the expiration date on the box. Free tests are still...
You shouldn’t have to sift through dozens (or even hundreds) of nonsense emails every day to get to the few that you need to actually read for work or personal reasons. Unfortunately, that is the sad reality when it comes to most email accounts — spam reigns supreme. Whether you are constantly getting hit by promotional ads or feeling the effect of visiting a shopping site one time via a social media channel (because now they’re bombarding you with info you don’t want or need), email spam can feel intrusive. The good news is that Apple has created features that can and will help you avoid the worst of spam so that you can get the best experience possible from your email account. Here, an Apple expert tells us how to get less spam emails.
Gmail gets approval to move forward with plan to ruin its spam filter
Your inbox's spam filter has just one job: don't show you messages you're not interested in reading. In the bad old days, that required tons of manual rule lists, and spammers were quick to adapt. The arrival of Gmail and its impressively low-effort spam filter was nothing less than a godsend. Earlier this summer, though, we learned of a Google plan that would break the way Gmail's spam filter operated, intentionally letting political emails slip through. Today we get word that the Federal Election Commission has approved this scheme, and Google intends to move ahead with a pilot.
