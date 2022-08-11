Read full article on original website
A sky high horror spreads its bloodied wings on the Netflix charts
Given its status as one of the horror genre’s most popular offshoots, Netflix’s relentless desire to monopolize the market for original streaming content was always going to see the company dive headfirst into vampire territory across both film and television. However, almost every in-house bloodsucking project so far has arguably been left wanting, with the sole exception of Blood Red Sky.
‘House of the Dragon’ star addresses what it was like to suffer racial abuse on social media
House of the Dragon is set to introduce us to a more diverse version of Westeros, and not just for the sake of the so-called “wokeness” that the online community uses hand in hand whenever there’s talk of more diversity in the entertainment industry. In fact, all...
‘Stranger Things’ fan channels ‘Doctor Strange 2’ to question Vecna’s methods
A creative Stranger Things fan posted a hilarious meme that saw Doctor Strange journey through the multiverse and enter The Upside Down to chat with Vecna. Redditor Straight_Entrance_44 uploaded an image depicting an interdimensional exchange between Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) and Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) lamenting the unfairness of the relative indifference to the disappearance of Barbara Holland (Shannon Purser) with the fury of the Hawkins High School basketball team after he murdered Chrissy Cunningham (Grace van Dien).
Watch: ‘The Rings of Power’ promo takes you to the island kingdom of Númenor
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is admittedly taking place in an era where there aren’t a lot of exciting developments — at least compared to the Years of the Trees and the First Age — but Amazon Studios is compensating by bringing to fore what Tolkien fans have been clamoring to see for years; an adaptation of the Downfall of Númenor.
First wave of ‘She-Hulk’ reactions praise a comedic breath of fresh air for the MCU
As tends to be the case with every Marvel Cinematic Universe project, this week’s debuting Disney Plus series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been riding a wave of buzz and momentum, although not all of it has been of the wholly enthusiastic and unanimously positive variety. Some fans are...
‘Star Wars’ fans shoot down the idea of Hayden Christensen being spliced into iconic ‘Return of the Jedi’ scene
George Lucas’ alterations to the original trilogy have always been intensely controversial. The most famous will always be the “Han shot first” fan campaign, but not far behind is inserting Hayden Christensen as Anakin’s Force Ghost in Return of the Jedi. This erases part of Sebastian Shaw’s performance, not to mention that it doesn’t make much sense that Anakin’s ghost is him as a younger man.
New ‘She-Hulk’ poster is all about balance
Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters, AKA the titular lawyer in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, is using her super strength to balance the scales of justice in the newest poster. The official Twitter account for She-Hulk shared the image on Monday, which features the green hero in silhouette against a backdrop of Los Angeles.
‘Star Wars’ fans make shockingly positive comments about the sequel trilogy
The internet has been been super kind to the Star Wars sequel trilogy, with there being a landslide in public opinion since The Last Jedi was released in 2017. While Star Wars has always had a very reactionary fanbase and one that hated whatever was new, it feels like the cycle eventually ends up with what was once dreaded becoming loved. Look no further than the prequel trilogy which remains a sore point for a whole generation of fans, and is now beloved by millennials and Gen Z.
DCEU fans are worried not even Dwayne Johnson can save ‘Black Adam’ from being the next ‘Morbius’
The DCEU is in disarray right now as we hardly know what the franchise’s 2023 slate is going to look like — Batgirl‘s been canned, The Flash could be next, et cetera. But, hey, at least we’ve got Black Adam to look forward to this fall, right? Right?
‘Star Wars’ fans bring up Padmé’s bed, and the results are surprisingly wholesome
On the internet, one might expect any conversation of a woman’s bedroom to go in unsavory directions, but Reddit is proving that theory wrong. A recent post to the site takes aim at Star Wars character Padmé Amidala’s bed, and the resulting conversation is surprisingly wholesome. The...
‘Fast & Furious ‘newcomer Alan Ritchson boldly claims ‘Fast X’ is best in franchise
Alan Ritchson may be new to the Fast & Furious franchise, but he’s no stranger to Hollywood. The relative newcomer has been steadily climbing through the ranks with smaller parts in Smallville, Blue Mountain State, and Titans before he was added to the cast of the latest iteration of the Fast series.
Warner Bros. Discovery issues statement in support of J.K. Rowling following threats
J.K. Rowling is receiving support from Warner Bros. Discovery after receiving a threatening message in response to a Tweet she received this weekend. After sharing the news of the attack on Salman Rushdie, Rowling was met with a threatening Tweet that read, “Don’t worry you are next.” She immediately reached out to Twitter for help with the issue, and Warner Bros. Discovery soon shared a message of support for the author.
‘Andor’ star Diego Luna says Hollywood still dislikes accents
Diego Luna has the distinction of starring in one of the best expanded universe Star Wars movies ever: Rogue One. A perfect mix of fan service and compelling narrative, the movie was a smash and led to Luna’s upcoming project, Andor. One would think that with all his success,...
The ‘Rings of Power’ showrunners are hoping to offer a breath of fresh air in a sea of cynical releases
The age of streaming has absolutely catapulted television into an unprecedented beast of an indulgence. With a slew of platforms vying for the next big hit, to say nothing of being unburdened by regular cable restrictions, the last few years have brought us the likes of The Boys, Black Bird, The Sandman, and Game of Thrones, each of them cementing themselves into the palates of many a viewer.
Horror fan voices disappointment that one of the most visceral body horror movies ever made is too good
Perhaps only in the realm of creative endeavors can a final result be so deftly crafted, so inch-perfect, so true to its ethos and equally executed with such excellence, that it ends up being the very reason that someone can be let down by it. That’s one of the plights...
A satirically surreal sci-fi confuses and confounds streaming crowds
It was inevitable that Vivarium was going to split opinion down the middle when it was released for mass consumption in March 2020, with the first reactions emanating from the premiere at the previous year’s Cannes Film Festival hinting that the surrealist sci-fi psychological horror wasn’t going to be for everyone.
‘Spider-Man’ fever has trumped Valve’s Steam Deck on the charts
August isn’t usually known for its game releases as the summer sale has ended and big game companies wait it out for the holiday rush from around October to December. However, this year was different as a remastered Spider-Man game dominated the Steam charts, beating the gaming service’s newly released console.
‘She-Hulk’ star more than open to Avengers and A-Force membership
When the first casting calls were being put out for the project that would eventually become She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, it was reportedly mentioned that Jennifer Walters would eventually become a member of the Avengers. Of course, this was well before Tatiana Maslany was cast in the title role, so...
