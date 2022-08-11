ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Star Wars’ fans shoot down the idea of Hayden Christensen being spliced into iconic ‘Return of the Jedi’ scene

George Lucas’ alterations to the original trilogy have always been intensely controversial. The most famous will always be the “Han shot first” fan campaign, but not far behind is inserting Hayden Christensen as Anakin’s Force Ghost in Return of the Jedi. This erases part of Sebastian Shaw’s performance, not to mention that it doesn’t make much sense that Anakin’s ghost is him as a younger man.
‘Star Wars’ fans debate Anakin Skywalker’s genius status

In Star Wars – Episode 1: The Phantom Menace, fans were introduced to a young Anakin Skywalker and how he has an interest in mechanical engineering. This led to fans wondering if this soon-to-be Sith Lord was a genius or if robotics is just an easy hobby in the Star Wars universe.
‘Star Wars’ fans make shockingly positive comments about the sequel trilogy

The internet has been been super kind to the Star Wars sequel trilogy, with there being a landslide in public opinion since The Last Jedi was released in 2017. While Star Wars has always had a very reactionary fanbase and one that hated whatever was new, it feels like the cycle eventually ends up with what was once dreaded becoming loved. Look no further than the prequel trilogy which remains a sore point for a whole generation of fans, and is now beloved by millennials and Gen Z.
MOVIES
Dumbest things about the ‘Star Wars’ franchise

The Star Wars franchise is one of the most successful in film history, but that doesn’t mean it’s without flaws. Fans usually either look passed them or try to have fun with it and figure out a way as to why it would make sense. A good example f this is Han Solo telling Obi-Wan Kenobi that his ship can make the Kessel Run in “less than 12 parsecs.” Of course, a parsec is a unit of distance, not time, so this statement makes no sense. That’s when fans and writers tried to later make sense of it and claim that Solo took shortcuts that weren’t realized by others and thus it cut the distance. Despite the attempt, it’s obvious that Lucas simply mistook “parsec” to be a speed measurement like many people mistakenly do.
Netflix users subject themselves to an agonizingly disappointing superhero dud

Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman remains the best-reviewed movie in the history of the DCEU thanks to an impressive 93 percent Rotten Tomatoes score, and it still ranks as the franchise’s third highest-grossing installment to date after hauling in $822 million at the box office, putting it behind only the highest-grossing DC Comics adaptation ever, and clash of the titans Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
MCU fans ponder if Doctor Strange or Wanda is the biggest hypocrite

This summer’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness essentially boiled down to a direct conflict between Benedict Cumberbatch’s title hero and Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, albeit one that placed the future of every known reality (and the limitless undiscovered one) in a state of severe peril.
Mark Ruffalo is confident ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ will top ‘Endgame’

Thanks to the complicated rights issues surrounding the character, Mark Ruffalo is without a doubt the highest-profile Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran that’s yet to headline their own solo project, but based on his most recent comments on his future, the actor is more than happy to stick around until Avengers: Secret Wars rolls around.
‘Stranger Things’ fan channels ‘Doctor Strange 2’ to question Vecna’s methods

A creative Stranger Things fan posted a hilarious meme that saw Doctor Strange journey through the multiverse and enter The Upside Down to chat with Vecna. Redditor Straight_Entrance_44 uploaded an image depicting an interdimensional exchange between Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) and Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) lamenting the unfairness of the relative indifference to the disappearance of Barbara Holland (Shannon Purser) with the fury of the Hawkins High School basketball team after he murdered Chrissy Cunningham (Grace van Dien).
Ewan McGregor shares his thoughts on joining the MCU

Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor has given some food for thought over a potential run in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. He’s starred in the DC Extended Universe’s Birds of Prey and made a big comeback to the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi for the character’s eponymous Disney Plus series, but is there another franchise he’s looking to join? Marvel is constantly casting actors who have previously worked with Disney (in particular Star Wars), but is McGregor wanting a piece of the Marvel pie?
Mark Ruffalo is down for a ‘World War Hulk’ film

Celebrating the premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Mark Ruffalo spoke to the media regarding his role as Hulk in the show and while doing so he voiced his willingness to bring a fan favorite storyline to the big screen. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Ruffalo said he’d be open to...
A new ‘Black Adam’ toy might have just spoiled a major plot point of the film

Warning: This article contains mild spoilers for Black Adam. A new toy for the upcoming DC film Black Adam has seemingly given away secrets related to its new villain. The new Sabbac mega-figure from McFarlane Toys is now available to view on its website. In this, a description of the character can be read, but be warned it does include some mild spoilers for the film.
We finally know when we’ll be getting the next ‘Saw’ movie

Horror fans will be getting a new entry into the long-running Saw franchise and it’s coming sooner than you may think. Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures have announced that the tenth film in the Saw franchise is scheduled to arrive in theaters on Oct. 27, 2023. Director Kevin Greutert will...
The Dwayne Johnson movie fans hate most above all surges on streaming

Dwayne Johnson has never been shy in admitting he makes movies almost exclusively and explicitly for his fans, which is why so many of his projects are cut from a remarkably similar cloth. In fact, it’s been almost a decade since he appeared in a relatively straightforward drama, but the response to 2013’s Empire State indicates that it might be a while before we see him in the genre again.
