‘Star Wars’ fans shoot down the idea of Hayden Christensen being spliced into iconic ‘Return of the Jedi’ scene
George Lucas’ alterations to the original trilogy have always been intensely controversial. The most famous will always be the “Han shot first” fan campaign, but not far behind is inserting Hayden Christensen as Anakin’s Force Ghost in Return of the Jedi. This erases part of Sebastian Shaw’s performance, not to mention that it doesn’t make much sense that Anakin’s ghost is him as a younger man.
‘Star Wars’ fans bring up Padmé’s bed, and the results are surprisingly wholesome
On the internet, one might expect any conversation of a woman’s bedroom to go in unsavory directions, but Reddit is proving that theory wrong. A recent post to the site takes aim at Star Wars character Padmé Amidala’s bed, and the resulting conversation is surprisingly wholesome. The...
‘Star Wars’ fans debate Anakin Skywalker’s genius status
In Star Wars – Episode 1: The Phantom Menace, fans were introduced to a young Anakin Skywalker and how he has an interest in mechanical engineering. This led to fans wondering if this soon-to-be Sith Lord was a genius or if robotics is just an easy hobby in the Star Wars universe.
‘Star Wars’ fans make shockingly positive comments about the sequel trilogy
The internet has been been super kind to the Star Wars sequel trilogy, with there being a landslide in public opinion since The Last Jedi was released in 2017. While Star Wars has always had a very reactionary fanbase and one that hated whatever was new, it feels like the cycle eventually ends up with what was once dreaded becoming loved. Look no further than the prequel trilogy which remains a sore point for a whole generation of fans, and is now beloved by millennials and Gen Z.
Dumbest things about the ‘Star Wars’ franchise
The Star Wars franchise is one of the most successful in film history, but that doesn’t mean it’s without flaws. Fans usually either look passed them or try to have fun with it and figure out a way as to why it would make sense. A good example f this is Han Solo telling Obi-Wan Kenobi that his ship can make the Kessel Run in “less than 12 parsecs.” Of course, a parsec is a unit of distance, not time, so this statement makes no sense. That’s when fans and writers tried to later make sense of it and claim that Solo took shortcuts that weren’t realized by others and thus it cut the distance. Despite the attempt, it’s obvious that Lucas simply mistook “parsec” to be a speed measurement like many people mistakenly do.
