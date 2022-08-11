ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 33

enough y'all
4d ago

America wants more BORDER AGENTS not IRS AGENTS WITH GUNS. VOTE RED SAVE AMERICA.

Reply(5)
15
Christopher Hathaway
3d ago

bring it back up by 500 billion dollars with to the war we have nothing bring back our money and give give to people that need

Reply
2
Rusty
2d ago

Don't you LOVE the language we speak or read?...the headline says it all..."could recieve"...not WILL recieve as need proves for us all!

Reply
2
Related
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

Seniors Could Be Getting a Grocery Stimulus Check

Social security checks increased by about 6 percent in 2022 in response to inflation, lifting the average monthly payment to about $1,660. But, as many retirees are still experiencing budget constraints, requests have been made for a special inflation relief payment for social security recipients. Are there grocery stimulus checks coming for seniors?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Welfare#Medicare Part D#Social Security Benefits#American Advisors Group#Business Personal Finance#Wealth#Business Economics
Washington Examiner

Stimulus check 2022: $500 and $250 direct one-time relief checks being sent out this week

People living in New Mexico can expect to see up to $500 in their bank accounts before the week is over. The economic relief checks from the state's August rebate program will be available to people who either filed taxes in 2021 or applied to take part in the program. Single filers can expect to receive $250 from the state, while joint filers will receive $500 from the state, regardless of a filer's level of income, according to KRQE.
INCOME TAX
AOL Corp

Social Security SSI Updates To Know for August 2022

For many Americans, Social Security is all about retirement benefits. But Social Security as a whole actually encapsulates a number of programs designed to assist qualifying Americans. Check It Out: Our 2022 Small Business Spotlight. Learn: 7 Things You Should Never Do When Planning For Retirement. One of the most...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
moneytalksnews.com

Here’s the Average Social Security Benefit

Have you ever wondered what the “normal” Social Security amount might be?. How much you made in your 35 highest-earning years, the age at which you retire and your spouse’s work history are major factors in calculating your retirement benefit, as we explain in “7 Social Security Rules Everyone Should Know by Now.”
PERSONAL FINANCE
AOL Corp

15 worst states to live on just a Social Security check

The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's sole source of income. Yet for many seniors, Social Security is exactly that, which won't cover the cost of living in some states.
ECONOMY
CNBC

With 87,000 new agents, here's who the IRS may target for audits

The Senate approved nearly $80 billion in IRS funding, with $45.6 billion for "enforcement," raising questions about who may be targeted by future audits. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said the resources won't increase "audit scrutiny on small businesses or middle-income Americans." However, with the investment projected to bring in $203.7...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Motley Fool

Seniors on Social Security Can Expect Big Changes in 2023

Next year's Social Security changes could help seniors cope with rising costs. Exactly how much benefits will increase is uncertain -- but it will be significant. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy