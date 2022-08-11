ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

longisland.com

Long Island’s U-Pick Peach Farms

Things are looking peachy on Long Island. The peaches are ripe and ready for picking at these U-pick farms. Weather and crop availability may affect operating hours. Call or visit the farms’ websites or social media pages for the latest information. 561 Hulse Landing, Wading River. (631) 929-1115. Hayden’s,...
CALVERTON, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances

A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Alisha Starr

5 Terrific State Parks in New York — Waterfalls & Hiking Galore

Did you know New York has 180 state parks? Each one offers something special to visitors, from waterfalls to lakes to captivating wildlife. Visiting one of these parks gives you the opportunity to enjoy fresh air, stunning views, and exercise. Why not take a road trip and visit a few at a time? If you’re unsure which parks to check out first, continue reading to learn about five of the best state parks in NY!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wildlife
Wildlife
Science
Science
longisland.com

History: Former World’s Fastest Talking Man is From Long Island

We’re about to take a trip down memory lane. But put on your running shoes because this is all about speed. When he was a kid in Uniondale, John Moschitta Jr. honed his talent for fast-talking just to try to win a world record for Guinness. He didn’t make the book that year because the record keepers didn’t have a way to test his talent. But people liked his schtick so Moschitta Jr. continued to hone it.
UNIONDALE, NY
Jeffery Mac

CFO of Long Island School Stole $8m, Bought Houses On Fire Island, DA Alleges

Schechter School(LongIsland.com) The Chief Financial Officer of a private school on Long Island is under some hot water. He is alleged to have stolen more than $8 million from the private school and used it for his own personal expenditures. Those expenditures include buying five different houses on Fire Island as well as a whole fleet of cars for himself and his family. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office revealed this information in a statement on Monday.
WILLISTON PARK, NY
Daily Voice

Sayville Man Drowns In Great South Bay

Police are investigating the drowning death of a Long Island man. The man was crabbing at the West Sayville docks, located on West Avenue in West Sayville, when witnesses discovered him in the water at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Suffolk County Police said. The good Samaritans pulled him from...
SAYVILLE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Back To School Season Can Present A Time For Smart, Supportive Conversations On E-Cigarettes

(NAPSI)—Back to School presents parents and students with opportunities to have important discussions about life choices. One thing to connect on before the first bell rings is understanding and avoiding tobacco, including electronic cigarettes. An increasing number of Florida school-aged children have either used an e-cigarette or know someone...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

Nassau County lawmakers, police, victims call for overhaul of New York's bail laws

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. - Nassau County lawmakers and police, as well as victims, called for changes Monday to New York's bail laws, which eliminates bail for many nonviolent felonies.County Executive Bruce Blakeman says from April to June, more than 3,000 people were arrested in Nassau County, and 2,600 of them were released without bail - and nearly 200 re-arrested. "It's a crime wave, it's a crime pandemic, and it's got to stop. The atmosphere of lawlessness that we have in New York state, is a direct result of failed policies in Albany that make our communities less safe," Blakeman said. In a statement, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said "we renew our call to the New York state legislature to fix bail reform. Discretion must be returned to the judges." 
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

"Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience" coming to Westchester County

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, N.Y. -- Twenty-five years after the first "Harry Potter" book was published, his wizarding world just keeps growing with movies, theme parks, and now an interactive experience in Westchester County.Friday, CBS2's Tony Aiello visited the state park that will host "Harry Potter's Forbidden Forest." "This is where you're gonna come and get your butterbeer," said Laura Tully, with New York State Parks. In 10 weeks, an empty field at FDR State Park in Yorktown will become a place to sample treats from the fantasy world so many love. "I've read all the books. I've seen the movies so many times. I'm...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

