Read full article on original website
Related
6 more Long Island beaches closed, 17 now restricting swimming due to excessive bacteria levels
Six more beaches on Long Island were closed Sunday a day after swimming was restricted at 11 other beaches after excessive bacteria levels were found.
Report: Many sea turtle hatchlings on Florida beaches are not making it to the ocean
Many sea turtle hatchlings on Florida beaches are not making it to the ocean due to disorientation caused by artificial lights.
Long Island firefighter dies during fundraising event
A 38-year-old volunteer firefighter on Long Island died after going into cardiac arrest during a Sunday gathering.
IN THIS ARTICLE
longisland.com
Long Island’s U-Pick Peach Farms
Things are looking peachy on Long Island. The peaches are ripe and ready for picking at these U-pick farms. Weather and crop availability may affect operating hours. Call or visit the farms’ websites or social media pages for the latest information. 561 Hulse Landing, Wading River. (631) 929-1115. Hayden’s,...
New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances
A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
rew-online.com
IBORROW PROVIDES FINANCING FOR ACQUISITION ANDRENOVATION OF FAMED HAMPTONS BOUTIQUE HOTEL ON LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK
IBorrow,a nationwide private direct lender for commercial real estate, has provided financing to a well-known boutique hotel/inn owner and operator to support the acquisition and renovation of Wainscott Inn, a 30-room boutique inn situated on the east end of Long Island in Sagaponack, New York. The financing comes at a...
5 Terrific State Parks in New York — Waterfalls & Hiking Galore
Did you know New York has 180 state parks? Each one offers something special to visitors, from waterfalls to lakes to captivating wildlife. Visiting one of these parks gives you the opportunity to enjoy fresh air, stunning views, and exercise. Why not take a road trip and visit a few at a time? If you’re unsure which parks to check out first, continue reading to learn about five of the best state parks in NY!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
82-year-old man drowns while fishing for crabs on Long Island, officials say
WEST SAYVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — An 82-year-old Sayville man drowned while fishing for crabs on Long Island Friday, officials said. Jan Zdenek was crabbing at the West Sayville docks on West Avenue when he went into the water at 2:30 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Bystanders pulled Zdenek out of the water […]
longisland.com
History: Former World’s Fastest Talking Man is From Long Island
We’re about to take a trip down memory lane. But put on your running shoes because this is all about speed. When he was a kid in Uniondale, John Moschitta Jr. honed his talent for fast-talking just to try to win a world record for Guinness. He didn’t make the book that year because the record keepers didn’t have a way to test his talent. But people liked his schtick so Moschitta Jr. continued to hone it.
CFO of Long Island School Stole $8m, Bought Houses On Fire Island, DA Alleges
Schechter School(LongIsland.com) The Chief Financial Officer of a private school on Long Island is under some hot water. He is alleged to have stolen more than $8 million from the private school and used it for his own personal expenditures. Those expenditures include buying five different houses on Fire Island as well as a whole fleet of cars for himself and his family. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office revealed this information in a statement on Monday.
Potentially deadly Eastern Equine Encephalitis found in upstate New York mosquitoes
Potentially deadly Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been discovered in mosquitoes in upstate New York. The infected insects were collected from a trap in the town of Sullivan, according to the Madison County Health Department. It’s the first sign of the virus in Madison County this summer. EEE was recently detected...
NY1
Body of Rockaway Beach drowning victim recovered off coast of Long Island, police say
The body of a man who went missing in the waters off Rockaway Beach early Monday morning was recovered off the coast of Long Island Tuesday, Nassau Country police confirmed Thursday night. On Wednesday, police identified Berman Gutierrez, 30, as the drowning victim. Police said Gutierrez was last seen going...
New Yorkers living in a state – five of them – of emergency
(The Center Square) – Gun violence, an increasing problem, is one of five states of emergency most New Yorkers have been living under for months, and in some cases more than a year. Others statewide are for COVID-19, a health-care staffing shortage, and monkeypox. The fifth is local to...
Sayville Man Drowns In Great South Bay
Police are investigating the drowning death of a Long Island man. The man was crabbing at the West Sayville docks, located on West Avenue in West Sayville, when witnesses discovered him in the water at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Suffolk County Police said. The good Samaritans pulled him from...
Herald Community Newspapers
Back To School Season Can Present A Time For Smart, Supportive Conversations On E-Cigarettes
(NAPSI)—Back to School presents parents and students with opportunities to have important discussions about life choices. One thing to connect on before the first bell rings is understanding and avoiding tobacco, including electronic cigarettes. An increasing number of Florida school-aged children have either used an e-cigarette or know someone...
Have You Heard of This Mysterious ‘Phantom Town’ in Upstate New York?
If you carefully examine an old map of New York, odds are, you'd be able to find a small hamlet, called Agloe. Agloe was founded around the year 1930, and sits in Colchester in Delaware County, southwest of Albany and the Capital Region. Nestled into the area around the Catskill Mountains, Agloe was about as rural as it gets.
Nassau County lawmakers, police, victims call for overhaul of New York's bail laws
EAST MEADOW, N.Y. - Nassau County lawmakers and police, as well as victims, called for changes Monday to New York's bail laws, which eliminates bail for many nonviolent felonies.County Executive Bruce Blakeman says from April to June, more than 3,000 people were arrested in Nassau County, and 2,600 of them were released without bail - and nearly 200 re-arrested. "It's a crime wave, it's a crime pandemic, and it's got to stop. The atmosphere of lawlessness that we have in New York state, is a direct result of failed policies in Albany that make our communities less safe," Blakeman said. In a statement, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said "we renew our call to the New York state legislature to fix bail reform. Discretion must be returned to the judges."
"Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience" coming to Westchester County
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, N.Y. -- Twenty-five years after the first "Harry Potter" book was published, his wizarding world just keeps growing with movies, theme parks, and now an interactive experience in Westchester County.Friday, CBS2's Tony Aiello visited the state park that will host "Harry Potter's Forbidden Forest." "This is where you're gonna come and get your butterbeer," said Laura Tully, with New York State Parks. In 10 weeks, an empty field at FDR State Park in Yorktown will become a place to sample treats from the fantasy world so many love. "I've read all the books. I've seen the movies so many times. I'm...
NY begins week-long crackdown on speeding
A week-long crackdown begins for speeders around New York state.
Comments / 0