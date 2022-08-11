The Eminence in Shadow which is also known as ‘Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute‘ in Japanese is a popular comedy-action series. It follows Cid Kagenou who is Chuuni, which is a character trait just like tsundere used in Japanese media used to describe early teens who have delusions of grandeur and have convinced themselves they have hidden knowledge or secret powers. The term was popularised by Chunibyo & Other Delusions anime series and one of its recent popular examples is the character Fischl from the Genshin Impact Gacha game.

