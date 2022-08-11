Read full article on original website
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel MavenRogers, AR
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
Walmart Opens Second Health Store In ArkansasBryan DijkhuizenArkansas State
KATV
Arkansas closes out European tour with 70-59 win
COMO, Italy — Arkansas did not allow a field goal until 10 seconds left in the first quarter – to lead 20-5 – and Travon Brazile scored 28 points with nine rebounds to lead the Razorbacks to a 70-59 victory over the Bakken Bears in the fourth and final game in Arkansas’ foreign tour.
5newsonline.com
Arkansas Goes 4-0 With Win over Bakken
Former ace Hog hurler returns to NWA to face Naturals
The Northwest Arkansas Naturals return home on Tuesday, and any Razorback baseball fans that head out to Arvest Ballpark this week will spot a familiar face in the San Antonio Missions bullpen.
Anthony Black sets tone for Arkansas in win over Orange 1 Basket Bassano
The Arkansas Razorbacks improved to 3-0 on their foreign tour Saturday with a 75-54 win over Orange 1 Basket Bassano in Como, Italy. Five-star freshman Anthony Black set the tone early in the win and continued to show Hog fans a glimpse of his unique skill set. Black has always...
Arkansas 70, Bakken 59: Scores, Results, Highlights
The Arkansas Razorbacks capped off their four-game foreign tour with a 70-59 win over the Bakken Bears. The Razorbacks jumped out to a quick 18-3 lead and kept the Bears out of striking distance throughout the game, despite committing 30 turnovers as a team. Trevon Brazile led the way for the Hogs with 28 points (13-15 FG), nine rebounds and four steals.
Rocket Sanders well-rounded running back for Razorbacks
Razorback sophomore running back Raheim Sanders (aka Rocket Sanders) could be in store for a really strong season in 2022 now that he has a solid 17 months under his belt focused on playing running back after being recruited to play wide receiver. Even last year before he was as ripped up as he is now, one might have looked at him and asked, 'this guy was a wideout?'
Arkansas Football: 3 players set to breakout during 2022 season
Arkansas Football is an SEC team with a notable amount of hype entering the 2022 season, in part due to the returning names on the roster, as well as their multiple impact transfer additions. When looking at the Razorbacks roster overall, who are some names that could be set to potentially breakout in a big way this season? (NOTE: True freshman were not factored into this list)
Former Arkansas Razorbacks QB Ryan Mallett makes head-coaching debut at White Hall
SBLive is previewing the Arkansas high school football teams from the three largest classifications. Today, we feature the White Hall Bulldogs from the 5A-Central Conference. By Jeff Halpern WHITE HALL BULLDOGSHEAD COACHRyan Mallett, first year 2021 AT A GLANCEOverall record: 11-3 ...
5newsonline.com
5NEWS Football Friday Night team previews: Ozark Hillbillies
It's a good time to be a Hillbilly! The Ozark football team has high expectations for the 2022 season after moving to 4A-1.
Woman awaiting trial for Murder in Missouri, has now gone missing in Arkansas
#UPDATE: McDonald Co. Sheriff Rob Evenson tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker, Dawn Rene Wynn’s Bond is now revoked. Warrant for her arrest issued. All LEO agencies are alerted through the FBI’s NCIC (National Crime Information Center). Sunday night in a public statement Sheriff Evenson states, “Exercise caution and do not approach!” “Due to a recent Missouri Supreme Court ruling, over objections...
KHBS
Parents drop off new University of Arkansas students
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Families from across the country are in Fayetteville this weekend to move their children into college. Lisa and Adam Emery are dropping off their oldest out of three sons. "We're very excited, a little nervous," Lisa Emery said. "Overall just really excited for him." The Emerys...
5newsonline.com
Fayetteville man, 3 other Patriot Front members plead not guilty during Monday court appearance
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Four men connected to the 31 who were arrested in downtown Coeur d'Alene in early June appeared in court on Monday afternoon. All four men pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to riot. The following men appeared in court Monday:. Devin Wayne Center (Fayetteville, AR) James...
5newsonline.com
Fayetteville's ordinance banning the retail sale of puppies scheduled to take effect this week could be postponed
Newly opened Petland in Fayetteville could soon be asked to stop selling puppies due to an ordinance. However, state law might override the ordinance.
itinyhouses.com
24’ Tiny Cabin is Packed with Utilities, Appliances
Newly built, packed with utilities and appliances and an affordable price tag- it just doesn’t get better with this 24’ tiny cabin, which might be the perfect budget friendly tiny house you might want to move into. Scroll down and take a quick look at all the features.
KYTV
Carroll County, Ark. property values rising; residents appeal reappraisals
BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - Carroll County residents have until August 15 to appeal property value reappraisals mailed in July. Carroll County, Arkansas, has seen a lot of growth in the last five years, something many believe is being driven by out-of-state buyers relocating to the area. “We see a lot...
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
talkbusiness.net
Chamber boss notes gains in Fort Smith metro manufacturing jobs, says more coming
A continuing rebound in manufacturing and tourism jobs helped push Fort Smith metro jobs up 2.5% in June, with the region’s June jobless rate of 3.8% well below the 4.8% in June 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The metro jobless rate was up from...
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in Arkansas
A popular restaurant chain recently started building another new location in Arkansas. Whataburger fans in Arkansas will soon have a new place to enjoy their favorite burgers and fries. The popular restaurant chain has announced plans to open a new restaurant in Siloam Springs, and construction is already underway.
KHBS
FBI agents from Fayetteville, Arkansas, office arrests alleged human trafficker
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Agents from the FBI office in Fayetteville arrested an alleged human trafficker and found two victims, according to a news release the bureau sent Monday. The FBI has worked with several local law enforcement agencies in Arkansas since Aug. 4. The team identified two victims and...
Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition meets to discuss new Washington County Jail
The debate over a new Washington County Jail continues just a few months before election day.
