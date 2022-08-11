Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
wgnradio.com
Coping with the death of someone who negatively affected your life
Licensed marriage and family therapist Katie Flemming joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about advice she gives to people who are struggling to grieve someone they were estranged from or who hurt them. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
wgnradio.com
How outdoor lighting can help make it safer to walk around your house at night
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/06/2022: THE Mike of Mike’s Landscape Lighting, Mike Long, joins the program to share how he helped a listener light up their landscape so they could safely walk around at night. To learn more about what Mike and his team can do for you, your yard, and your home, go to mikeslandscapelighting.com or give them a call at 1-262-358-9100.
Chicago woman receives crossmatch double transplant
A Chicago woman received a second chance at life after waiting more than 400 days in the hospital for a kidney and lung transplant. NBC News’ Tom Llamas has her story.Aug. 16, 2022.
wgnradio.com
Mike’s Landscape Lighting now offers party lighting rentals!
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/06/2022: THE Mike of Mike’s Landscape Lighting, Mike Long, joins the program to share about their party lighting rentals they now offer! To learn more about what Mike and his team can do for you, your yard, and your home, go to mikeslandscapelighting.com or give them a call at 1-262-358-9100.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10 Food Pantries And Hot Meal Programs For Residents In Need
There are thousands of pantries in Chicago ready to provide a hot meal or groceries to those who need them. Food insecurity in Chicago is rising steadily, preventing many residents from having a daily meal. According to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, based on Feeding America's Map the Meal Gap Study, one in seven people in Cook County will experience food insecurity this year.
wgnradio.com
Why one-third of traditional schools at CPS are half empty
Matt Rosenberg, senior editor at Wirepoints, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how the constant power struggle between the Chicago Teachers Union and City Hall leadership resulted in empty, failing schools. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
ABC7 Chicago
Celebrate National Creamsicle Day with an orange-flavored ice cream popsicle
CHICAGO -- As temperatures continue to heat up, the timing could not be better to celebrate National Creamsicle Day on Sunday. The day is observed annually on Aug. 14, CNN reported. The Creamsicle marries orange sherbet and vanilla ice cream on a popsicle stick. The citrus-flavored concoction is enjoyed as...
You Won’t Believe What Caused Major Traffic Jam On WI Highway
The cause of this major traffic jam with accidents on a Wisconsin highway will blow your mind. I make quite a few trips into the Chicago area. My mom lives in the suburbs. I have several friends that live there too. Plus, I really enjoy going to concerts in the city.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgnradio.com
Chicago Stories: Authors Paul Teodo and Tom Myers on their newest publication
Authors Paul Teodo and Tom Myers join Rick Kogan to discuss their latest, South of Cermak: Chicago Stories, along with an appearance at Centuries and Sleuths next Sunday. South of Cermak officially releases on Sunday and can be found in several bookstores including Centuries and Sleuths. For more information, click here.
ABC7 Chicago
2022 supermoon: Timelapse video shows Sturgeon Moon behind Chicago skyline
CHICAGO -- Timelapse footage shows the August supermoon, known as the Sturgeon Moon, behind the Chicago skyline on August 11. This stunning video, recorded by Craig Shimala, shows the moon rise above the Willis Tower. NASA said the moon would appear full from Wednesday morning through Saturday morning.
'It was hectic': Chicago Police Marine Unit describes scene after Lake Michigan 'Playpen' incident
Cell phone video from a nearby boat shows the victims in the water after another boat backed into them.
chicagostarmedia.com
Life's a beach for PAWS Chicago's homeless pets
Dressed in Hawaiian shirts, floral sundresses and leis – and that’s just the canine guests – PAWS Chicago’s 19th annual Beach Party brought hundreds of pet lovers to Offshore at Navy Pier on July 27 to raise lifesaving funds for homeless pets. The event, which raised $375,000, will help the city's largest No Kill humane organization continue its mission to end needless euthanasia of cats and dogs, and provide lifesaving medical treatments for homeless and at-risk pets.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chicago Air and Water Show 2022: Guide
The Chicago Air and Water Show is returning this year for its first full-scale show since the pandemic. The show was canceled in 2020 and scaled down in 2021. We’ve got everything you need to know about this year’s show.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warning: Man disguised himself at city worker, demanded money from Mag Mile businesses
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning business owners about a man disguising himself as a city worker in order to get paid for fraudulent services. In each incident, police say the man entered a business along Michigan Avenue and identified himself as an inspector checking carbon monoxide meters. After spending...
Was Ghost Hunter Attacked By Dillinger’s Ghost in Chicago Jail?
It's not common to be physically attacked when you're ghost hunting. It's even wilder to think that the attack might have come by the ghost of a famous gangster, but that's exactly what one investigator had happen when he was exploring an Illinois jail. A major YouTube channel named Truly...
Body of gorilla that recently died at Brookfield Zoo will go to Field Museum for scientific study
The body of JoJo, a gorilla who died recently at Brookfield Zoo, will be made available for scientific study at the Field Museum to provide scientists with more information about how gorillas evolved and how they can be better protected.
How ‘Bout These Apples? U-Pick Apple Orchards Worth the Trek
Apples are the superheroes of the fruit world—they have the power to keep doctors away, butter up teachers and sweeten snack time. It’s a good thing that orchards near Chicago are keeping up with the demand. Fill your bags with the juicy, ripe fruit at a kid-loved u-pick nearby—the produce is entering prime season, which runs through the end of October or beginning of November. Scroll through our list to see where to reap the harvest (and be sure to pick enough for a Sunday Funday spent baking).
Chicago pools, beaches switching to fall schedule
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It seems like just days ago, we were talking about lifeguard shortages ahead of public pools opening for the summer. Now, Chicago is transitioning to its fall programming schedule.Starting this weekend, through Aug. 21, pools will begin closing on a staggered schedule.Indoor pools will re-open for the fall on Sept. 6.As for the city's 21 beaches, they will be open through Labor Day.
Lettuce Entertain You Opening New West-Coast Style Restaurant
The new restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner on two levels
wgnradio.com
Priscilla Queen of the Desert coming to the Mercury Theater Chicago
On this podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with the leading stars of Priscilla Queen of the Desert, the Musical now playing at the Mercury Theater Chicago through September 11th. The story of three drag performers making their way through the Outback of Australia and filled with the greatest music of a generation! From It’s Raining Men to MacArthur Park and True Colors to A Fine Romance, the show has music for everyone! Joining the conversation are Chicago Legendary Performer Honey West (Bernadette), Shaun White (Adam/Felicia) and Josh Houghton (Tick/Mitzi) who talk about the power of the show’s message as well as the fun it is to play the roles.
Comments / 0