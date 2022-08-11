ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

wgnradio.com

Coping with the death of someone who negatively affected your life

Licensed marriage and family therapist Katie Flemming joins Lisa Dent on Chicago's Afternoon News to talk about advice she gives to people who are struggling to grieve someone they were estranged from or who hurt them.
wgnradio.com

How outdoor lighting can help make it safer to walk around your house at night

Featured on WGN Radio's Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/06/2022: THE Mike of Mike's Landscape Lighting, Mike Long, joins the program to share how he helped a listener light up their landscape so they could safely walk around at night.
wgnradio.com

Mike’s Landscape Lighting now offers party lighting rentals!

Featured on WGN Radio's Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/06/2022: THE Mike of Mike's Landscape Lighting, Mike Long, joins the program to share about their party lighting rentals they now offer!
Lashaunta Moore

10 Food Pantries And Hot Meal Programs For Residents In Need

There are thousands of pantries in Chicago ready to provide a hot meal or groceries to those who need them. Food insecurity in Chicago is rising steadily, preventing many residents from having a daily meal. According to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, based on Feeding America's Map the Meal Gap Study, one in seven people in Cook County will experience food insecurity this year.
wgnradio.com

Why one-third of traditional schools at CPS are half empty

Matt Rosenberg, senior editor at Wirepoints, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago's Afternoon News to explain how the constant power struggle between the Chicago Teachers Union and City Hall leadership resulted in empty, failing schools.
wgnradio.com

Chicago Stories: Authors Paul Teodo and Tom Myers on their newest publication

Authors Paul Teodo and Tom Myers join Rick Kogan to discuss their latest, South of Cermak: Chicago Stories, along with an appearance at Centuries and Sleuths next Sunday. South of Cermak officially releases on Sunday and can be found in several bookstores including Centuries and Sleuths.
chicagostarmedia.com

Life's a beach for PAWS Chicago's homeless pets

Dressed in Hawaiian shirts, floral sundresses and leis – and that’s just the canine guests – PAWS Chicago’s 19th annual Beach Party brought hundreds of pet lovers to Offshore at Navy Pier on July 27 to raise lifesaving funds for homeless pets. The event, which raised $375,000, will help the city's largest No Kill humane organization continue its mission to end needless euthanasia of cats and dogs, and provide lifesaving medical treatments for homeless and at-risk pets.
Red Tricycle Chicago

How ‘Bout These Apples? U-Pick Apple Orchards Worth the Trek

Apples are the superheroes of the fruit world—they have the power to keep doctors away, butter up teachers and sweeten snack time. It’s a good thing that orchards near Chicago are keeping up with the demand. Fill your bags with the juicy, ripe fruit at a kid-loved u-pick nearby—the produce is entering prime season, which runs through the end of October or beginning of November. Scroll through our list to see where to reap the harvest (and be sure to pick enough for a Sunday Funday spent baking).
CBS Chicago

Chicago pools, beaches switching to fall schedule

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It seems like just days ago, we were talking about lifeguard shortages ahead of public pools opening for the summer. Now, Chicago is transitioning to its fall programming schedule.Starting this weekend, through Aug. 21, pools will begin closing on a staggered schedule.Indoor pools will re-open for the fall on Sept. 6.As for the city's 21 beaches, they will be open through Labor Day. 
wgnradio.com

Priscilla Queen of the Desert coming to the Mercury Theater Chicago

On this podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with the leading stars of Priscilla Queen of the Desert, the Musical now playing at the Mercury Theater Chicago through September 11th. The story of three drag performers making their way through the Outback of Australia and filled with the greatest music of a generation! From It's Raining Men to MacArthur Park and True Colors to A Fine Romance, the show has music for everyone! Joining the conversation are Chicago Legendary Performer Honey West (Bernadette), Shaun White (Adam/Felicia) and Josh Houghton (Tick/Mitzi) who talk about the power of the show's message as well as the fun it is to play the roles.
