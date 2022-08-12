Temps around 71 overnight; gorgeous weekend ahead

New Jersey is expected to see mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures over the next few days.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that the humidity is expected to be relatively low. He says the next chance for rain may not be until early next week.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy skies develop, with temperatures cooling to the low-70s.

FRIDAY: Starts off cloudy, with mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Daytime highs in the mid-80s. Mostly clear overnight with temperatures cooling to around 67 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Daytime highs around 81 degrees. Clear overnight with temperatures around 62.

SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, with daytime highs around 65 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, with the chance for some rain. Temperatures in the upper-70s. Overnight lows around 67.

COMING UP: Mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the week. Temperatures expected to be seasonal in the low- to mid-80s.