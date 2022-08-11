Read full article on original website
Related
12-year-old steals van, leads deputies on a pursuit
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies arrested a 12-year-old boy from Hanford on Monday morning for stealing his family’s mini-van, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. According to officials, shortly after 9:30 a.m., a Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy was alerted to an area with a large cloud of dust. Upon arriving, a resident told […]
thesungazette.com
Sheriff’s office investigates inmate’s death at pretrial facility
According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 2:40 p.m, on Friday, Aug. 12, correctional deputies and medical staff found Kelsi Fahrni, 29, unresponsive in her cell, where she was housed alone. Deputies and medical staff immediately administered first-aid and emergency personnel were requested. EMS arrived on scene and took over life-saving measures. But, they were unsuccessful and Fahrni was pronounced dead.
KMPH.com
Suspected drunken security guard wanders in Lemoore family's back yard, hauled out by PD
LEMOORE, Calif. (FOX26 News) — A man who appears to work for a private security firm found himself in handcuffs Monday, after Lemoore Police say he drunkenly wandered into a family's backyard and garage. Surveillance video shows the whole exchange. Mathew Westwood was about to head out for work...
Woman arrested after allegedly taking off with Visalia bus, crashing into 3 cars
A terrifying ride for passengers on a Tulare County Area transit bus after police say 56-year-old Annette Rocha got into the driver's seat and took off with people still on board.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman steals bus in Visalia, police say
VISALIA, CALIF. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman drove away with a Tulare County Area Transit bus on Monday afternoon, according to Visalia Police. Officials say that approximately at 1:23 p.m., Visalia Police officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North Court regarding a disturbance on a bus. They had been advised that a woman was […]
Old Town Clovis double murder defense: 'Too drunk'
Attorneys made their closing arguments Monday afternoon in the trial against Eddie Cordero in the killing of Merehildo Luna and Andres Sanchez in May 2021.
Fresno PD officer who rescued puppy now saves abandoned kitten
A Fresno police officer is earning praise for rescuing a kitten - and it's not the first time he's been a hero to an animal in need.
mendofever.com
Three Fresno Men Booked After Deputies Find Find Them With Ten Pounds of Marijuana
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-12-2022 at about 9:05 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kymkemp.com
Three Men Arrested for Transporting Marijuana
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-12-2022 at about 9:05 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a...
2nd suspect arrested in connection to murder outside Fresno shopping center
A second suspect is now in custody for the murder of a 70-year-old man who was gunned down in a grocery store parking lot in Fresno.
KMPH.com
Coroner's office looking for next of kin of man found in Fresno canal
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff Coroner’s Office needs the public’s help locating the relatives of a 59-year-old man found dead in a Fresno canal. Antonio Aguilar was discovered by canal workers on Tuesday, July 19th while clearing a trash gate near Barstow and Westlawn Avenues.
Two men arrested on suspicion of drug sales, Delano PD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– The Delano Police Department arrested two men on suspicion of suspected methamphetamine sales in two separate traffic stops on Aug. 11 at approximately 3 p.m., according to the department. The two men suspected are Miguel Ontiveros Somera, 36, and Miguel Oropeza Quiroz, 32, according to the department. Both men were arrested and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Drugs seized, stolen goods from Home Depot recovered, Fresno Police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Stolen goods from Home Depot were among items recovered by detectives from Fresno Police’s Special Investigations Bureau after a search warrant was served at a Fresno home, police say. On Thursday, officials served the warrant in the 4400 block of E. Bend Avenue after detectives identified the residence as a place […]
Evacuation warning issued in Tulare County wildfire
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An evacuation warning has been issued in response to a wildfire northeast of Porterville by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. As of Monday evening, the Wishon Fire is estimated to have burned 290 acres and no containment has been reported. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, all points along […]
Inmate death behind bars under investigation in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 29-year-old inmate has died after she was found unresponsive in her cell on Friday, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say correctional deputies and medical staff found 29-year-old Kelsi Fahrni unresponsive in her cell -where she was housed alone. Deputies and medical staff immediately administered first aid […]
Roads shut down, power out in Tulare County due to wildfire
The SQF Wishon Fire sparked on Monday afternoon above Springville and has burned more than 100 acres, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office says.
Woman who slipped out of handcuffs, fired at Fresno County deputies identified
A newly released image shows the moment 30-year-old Mariah Spate had a weapon turned on Fresno County deputies from the back of a patrol car after she had been placed in handcuffs.
Man shot near park in southeast Fresno, police say
A shooting near a park in southeast Fresno is under investigation after it sent people running for cover.
Man found dead in Tulare, police investigating
The Tulare Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in a dumpster.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tulare County Sheriff issues evacuation warning after wildfire erupts near Springville
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation warnings for residents along Wishon Drive north of Highway 190 due to the SQF-Wishon Fire. According to the Tulare County Fire Department, as 6:30 p.m. Monday the blaze had burned more than 270 acres and was 0% contained. The community of...
Comments / 0