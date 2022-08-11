ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings County, CA

YourCentralValley.com

12-year-old steals van, leads deputies on a pursuit

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies arrested a 12-year-old boy from Hanford on Monday morning for stealing his family’s mini-van, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. According to officials, shortly after 9:30 a.m., a Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy was alerted to an area with a large cloud of dust. Upon arriving, a resident told […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Sheriff’s office investigates inmate’s death at pretrial facility

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 2:40 p.m, on Friday, Aug. 12, correctional deputies and medical staff found Kelsi Fahrni, 29, unresponsive in her cell, where she was housed alone. Deputies and medical staff immediately administered first-aid and emergency personnel were requested. EMS arrived on scene and took over life-saving measures. But, they were unsuccessful and Fahrni was pronounced dead.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman steals bus in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, CALIF. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman drove away with a Tulare County Area Transit bus on Monday afternoon, according to Visalia Police. Officials say that approximately at 1:23 p.m., Visalia Police officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North Court regarding a disturbance on a bus. They had been advised that a woman was […]
VISALIA, CA
kymkemp.com

Three Men Arrested for Transporting Marijuana

This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-12-2022 at about 9:05 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Coroner's office looking for next of kin of man found in Fresno canal

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff Coroner’s Office needs the public’s help locating the relatives of a 59-year-old man found dead in a Fresno canal. Antonio Aguilar was discovered by canal workers on Tuesday, July 19th while clearing a trash gate near Barstow and Westlawn Avenues.
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Two men arrested on suspicion of drug sales, Delano PD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– The Delano Police Department arrested two men on suspicion of suspected methamphetamine sales in two separate traffic stops on Aug. 11 at approximately 3 p.m., according to the department. The two men suspected are Miguel Ontiveros Somera, 36, and Miguel Oropeza Quiroz, 32, according to the department. Both men were arrested and […]
DELANO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Evacuation warning issued in Tulare County wildfire

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An evacuation warning has been issued in response to a wildfire northeast of Porterville by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. As of Monday evening, the Wishon Fire is estimated to have burned 290 acres and no containment has been reported. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, all points along […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

