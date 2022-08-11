Read full article on original website
‘Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28′: Kanye West Posts Headline Following Pete and Kim Kardashian Breakup
Kanye West returned to Instagram to clap at Pete Davidson following news that the comedian and Kim Kardashian broke up. On Monday (Aug. 8), Ye made a rare Instagram post taking direct shots at his ex-wife's former beau. The post features a faux New York Times newspaper with the fake headline, "Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28."
Ne-Yo Tells Story About Ice-T Allowing Him to Grab Coco’s Butt
Ne-Yo says Ice-T once gave him permission to grab the famed buttocks of the Los Angeles rapper-actor's wife, Coco. On Tuesday (August 9), N.O.R.E. dropped a teaser for an upcoming Drink Champs episode featuring an interview with Ne-Yo. In the one-minute podcast trailer, the "You Got the Body" singer tells the story of a time when he "respectfully" asked Ice-T if Ne-Yo could fulfill a longtime goal of his at a Halloween party they both attended. Ne-Yo expressed interest in touching the legendary rapper's wife's rear end, to which both Ice and Coco willingly obliged.
Beyonce Removes Ableist Slur From ‘Renaissance’ Song Following Backlash
A representative for Beyoncé announced that the singer would remove an ableist slur from the lyrics of one of the songs on her highly anticipated new album Renaissance. The "Crazy in Love" superstar unveiled her long-awaited seventh studio album July 29, and it was instantly met with euphoric responses from fans on social media. However, some pointed out that the lyrics to her song "Heated" included the ableist slur "sp-z."
Justin Bieber Apologizes for Commenting ‘Sad Existence’ on Random Instagram User’s Account
Justin Bieber just proved it's truly never too late to say sorry. The "Peaches" singer shared an apology on his Instagram Story after leaving a mean comment on an unnamed user's account. "For some reason I commented on some guys page 'sad existence' because he was doing something I thought...
Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Is Finally Out and Fans Are Absolutely Shook: ‘A No Skips Album’
After much anticipation, it is finally here. For, Beyonce has unleashed her long-awaited seventh studio album, Renaissance. The new album sees Beyonce head to the dance floor with its anthemic songs. However, across the album, Queen Bey also shows love for the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, she goes on to credit her late Uncle Johnny - who was a queer man - in the Renaissance booklet.
Woman Furious After Home Cleaner Covers Up Ring Camera to Bring Uninvited Guest
A clean home is supposed to be a happy home. However, one woman with a clean home is furious after her Ring camera revealed that her new cleaning service brought an uninvited guest into her house: a toddler. Taking her gripe to parenting forum Mumsnet, the woman explained her house...
‘Selfish Brat’ Husband Outraged After Pregnant Wife Drinks His Supposedly ‘Rare’ Tea
A frustrated man on Reddit vented about how his pregnant wife has apparently been drinking all of his "rare" tea — and she even commented on his post!. "So like any family we drink more than just water. My wife buys crystal light to put in all her water, buys those sugar free carbonated ice drinks, currently has two Olipop sodas in the fridge, and some ginger ale," the man wrote via Reddit, adding he doesn't like carbonated drinks, "so I really just stick to water and tea."
Maid of Honor Who Bride Punched in the Face Considering Stepping Away From Friendship
Being a bridesmaid, let alone maid of honor, is a major honor — but it's also a major commitment. One woman took to Mumsnet explaining she no longer wants to be her friend's maid of honor after already agreeing to the role. The pair have been friends for decades...
Working Wife Outraged After Husband Sends Her Angry Texts Complaining About Watching His Own Kids
The Mumsnet community is criticizing an overwhelmed dad after he fired off a series of dramatic texts to his wife to complain about watching their children while she was at work. The baffled woman thinks her husband is being selfish but doesn't know how to fix the problem. In her...
Family Furious After Woman Sneaks Dog Into Grandpa’s ‘Ruined’ Funeral
A grieving woman on Reddit was slammed after sneaking her dog into her grandpa's funeral, ultimately "ruining" his service. Her family is now shunning her. According to The Mirror, the anonymous woman shared her story on Reddit, explaining why she disobeyed her family's wishes and broke the funeral home's strict no-animal rule.
Doja Cat Shaves Off Eyebrows During Live Stream, Reveals Why She Went Bald
Doja Cat took to Instagram live to debut her new hairstyle––or lack there of––and explain what went into her decision to shave her head. "I was never supposed to have hair," she said. She explains that she has never enjoyed having hair or having to maintain...
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64Teddy Ray, Comedian, 'Pause With Sam Jay' Actor and 'Messyness' Co-Host, Dies at 32 Griggs debuted as Stephanie...
Ed Sheeran’s New Song Collab Was Born After Rapper Russ Approached Him in a Restaurant
Global superstar Ed Sheeran and Atlanta-based rapper Russ celebrate success and the lavish life in the music video for their new collaboration, "Are You Entertained." However, their collaboration wouldn't have been possible without... pasta. In a comment shared on YouTube, Russ explained how his split-second decision to introduce himself to...
Bride Furious After Dismissive Bridesmaid Spills Red Wine on Her ‘Sentimental’ Bridal Gown Hours Before Wedding
On Reddit's popular AITA subforum, a devastated bride shared how a wine-spilling bridesmaid ruined her generations-old bridal gown just hours before her wedding ceremony. The anonymous woman explained her wedding dress originally belonged to her late mother and held a lot of sentimental value. While preparing for her special day,...
Why Fans Think Demi Lovato Shades Ex-Boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama on New Song
Is Demi Lovato's song "29" about Wilmer Valderrama?. Some fans are speculating that Lovato is throwing shade at her That '70s Show ex on upcoming song "29," which the singer recently shared a snippet of. "Far from innocent / What the f--k's consent? / Numbers told you not to /...
Does the ‘Green Line’ Theory Explain Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Breakup?
A viral theory on TikTok suggests Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship was always doomed to fail. Over the weekend news broke that the pair — who were first spotted out together in October 2021 — have called it quits. A source told E! News that Kardashian and Davidson ran into problems with their schedules. However, they added the two still have "a lot of love and respect for each other."
Taylor Swift’s Representative Defends Singer’s Private Jet Use Following Backlash
A representative for Taylor Swift is speaking out in her defense after an organization named her the celebrity that caused the most carbon emissions using a private jet in 2022. Yard, an analytics agency, surveyed data that suggested Swift's private jet spent about 22,923 minutes in the air. Her jet...
Inside ‘Real Housewives’ Star Kyle Richards’ $9.7 Million Aspen Home (PHOTOS)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is selling her Aspen home, where her family has sometimes lived, for $9.75 million. "Aspen will never be the same," Richards told Entertainment Tonight. "Honestly, that is my little happy place and people don't know that we live there part-time. When I went back this last time, I took some sage with me. There was an Ouija board involved. Things really got out of control, lemme tell you."
Will Smith Apologizes to Chris Rock for ‘Unacceptable’ Oscars Behavior in New Video
Will Smith directly apologizes to Chris Rock for their infamous Academy Awards altercation, which took place earlier this year, in a new YouTube video. Four months after Smith went up on stage and slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke aimed at his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, Smith shared an apology video on his social media.
