ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
PopCrush

Ne-Yo Tells Story About Ice-T Allowing Him to Grab Coco’s Butt

Ne-Yo says Ice-T once gave him permission to grab the famed buttocks of the Los Angeles rapper-actor's wife, Coco. On Tuesday (August 9), N.O.R.E. dropped a teaser for an upcoming Drink Champs episode featuring an interview with Ne-Yo. In the one-minute podcast trailer, the "You Got the Body" singer tells the story of a time when he "respectfully" asked Ice-T if Ne-Yo could fulfill a longtime goal of his at a Halloween party they both attended. Ne-Yo expressed interest in touching the legendary rapper's wife's rear end, to which both Ice and Coco willingly obliged.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PopCrush

Beyonce Removes Ableist Slur From ‘Renaissance’ Song Following Backlash

A representative for Beyoncé announced that the singer would remove an ableist slur from the lyrics of one of the songs on her highly anticipated new album Renaissance. The "Crazy in Love" superstar unveiled her long-awaited seventh studio album July 29, and it was instantly met with euphoric responses from fans on social media. However, some pointed out that the lyrics to her song "Heated" included the ableist slur "sp-z."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dababy
Person
Beyonce
Person
Rihanna
Person
Lizzo
PopCrush

Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Is Finally Out and Fans Are Absolutely Shook: ‘A No Skips Album’

After much anticipation, it is finally here. For, Beyonce has unleashed her long-awaited seventh studio album, Renaissance. The new album sees Beyonce head to the dance floor with its anthemic songs. However, across the album, Queen Bey also shows love for the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, she goes on to credit her late Uncle Johnny - who was a queer man - in the Renaissance booklet.
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

‘Selfish Brat’ Husband Outraged After Pregnant Wife Drinks His Supposedly ‘Rare’ Tea

A frustrated man on Reddit vented about how his pregnant wife has apparently been drinking all of his "rare" tea — and she even commented on his post!. "So like any family we drink more than just water. My wife buys crystal light to put in all her water, buys those sugar free carbonated ice drinks, currently has two Olipop sodas in the fridge, and some ginger ale," the man wrote via Reddit, adding he doesn't like carbonated drinks, "so I really just stick to water and tea."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Flirting#Lingerie#Ig
PopCrush

Family Furious After Woman Sneaks Dog Into Grandpa’s ‘Ruined’ Funeral

A grieving woman on Reddit was slammed after sneaking her dog into her grandpa's funeral, ultimately "ruining" his service. Her family is now shunning her. According to The Mirror, the anonymous woman shared her story on Reddit, explaining why she disobeyed her family's wishes and broke the funeral home's strict no-animal rule.
PETS
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64Teddy Ray, Comedian, 'Pause With Sam Jay' Actor and 'Messyness' Co-Host, Dies at 32 Griggs debuted as Stephanie...
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Does the ‘Green Line’ Theory Explain Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Breakup?

A viral theory on TikTok suggests Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship was always doomed to fail. Over the weekend news broke that the pair — who were first spotted out together in October 2021 — have called it quits. A source told E! News that Kardashian and Davidson ran into problems with their schedules. However, they added the two still have "a lot of love and respect for each other."
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Inside ‘Real Housewives’ Star Kyle Richards’ $9.7 Million Aspen Home (PHOTOS)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is selling her Aspen home, where her family has sometimes lived, for $9.75 million. "Aspen will never be the same," Richards told Entertainment Tonight. "Honestly, that is my little happy place and people don't know that we live there part-time. When I went back this last time, I took some sage with me. There was an Ouija board involved. Things really got out of control, lemme tell you."
REAL ESTATE
PopCrush

PopCrush

27K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.

Comments / 0

Community Policy